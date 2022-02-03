Vitalhub Announces 5-Year Licensing Agreement University Hospitals Sussex NHS Foundation Trust

TORONTO, Feb. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VitalHub Corp. (the “Company” or “VitalHub”) (TSXV: VHI) is pleased to announce the recent sale of subsidiary Intouch with Health’s (“Intouch”) digital health platform to University Hospitals Sussex NHS Foundation Trust (the “Trust” or “UHSussex”).

The sale comprises a five-year licensing agreement with the Trust, and will serve to support the Trust’s Hospital 3Ts (Trauma, Teaching and Tertiary care) Redevelopment Project at the Royal Sussex County site in Brighton, replacing all buildings on the front half of the Royal Sussex County Hospital, replacing them with two brand new clinical buildings and a much-needed service and logistics yard.

The Trust comprises seven hospitals and is the conglomerate of Western Sussex Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust (“WSHT”) and Brighton and Sussex University Hospitals Trust (“BSUH”). The newly merged Trust was established on April 1, 2021, and serves a population of approximately 910,000. The Trust operates as a district general hospital, specialist tertiary centre, teaching hub, and major trauma centre.

This sale results from a longstanding relationship between the Company and BSUH, spanning over seven years. VitalHub subsidiary Intouch with Health’s Flow solution is in the process of being incorporated into their hospital redevelopment project. Upon completion, Intouch’s solutions will be providing BSUH with first-class accommodations for more than forty wards, which will contribute to improving patients’ experiences and reducing the backlog for elective care treatments. This initiative serves to strengthen the relationship between the Company and the Trust, and further lays the groundwork for subsequent collaborations.

Through this agreement, the Trust is licensing the use of the Intouch Flow Management solution, including the following products and services: Intouch for Flow Manager, Check-In, Calling, Room & Resource Manager, Activity Manager, Mobile App, Virtual Clinic (Video) Manager, Wait Times, HL7 integration to PAS and RIS solutions. Intouch’s solutions will serve to maximize organizational efficiencies and provide essential operational visibility into patient flow, enabling load balancing across supply and demand for services.

The COVID-19 pandemic has exacerbated the Trust’s existing elective care backlog. The Room Management and single dashboard solutions will especially help with this backlog by providing a blended online and face-to-face model and greater patient oversight.

“We are delighted to see this large transaction close, with University Hospitals Sussex utilizing a significant percentage of the Intouch suite of offerings,” said Dan Matlow, CEO of VitalHub Corp. “This deal further reinforces our strong growth and profile in the UK marketplace, and the continued validation of the demand for our products and services. In this regard, the Intouch Flow Management solution will be intrinsic to the success of the state-of-the-art 3Ts Hospital development in Brighton.”

UNIVERSITY HOSPITALS SUSSEX NHS FOUNDATION TRUST

University Hospitals Sussex NHS Foundation Trust was formed on April 1, 2021. The Trust was created by a merger of Brighton & Sussex University Hospitals NHS Trust, running hospitals in Brighton and Haywards Heath, and Western Sussex Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust, running hospitals in Shoreham-by-Sea, Worthing and Chichester. The Trust runs seven hospitals and prioritizes compassion, communication, teamwork, respect, professionalism, and inclusion.

ABOUT VITALHUB

Software for Health and Human Services providers designed to simplify the user experience & optimize outcomes.

VitalHub provides technology to Health and Human Services providers including; Hospitals, Regional Health Authorities, Mental Health, Long Term Care, Home Health, Community and Social Services. VitalHub solutions span the categories of Electronic Health Record (EHR), Case Management, Care Coordination, Patient Flow & Operational Visibility, and DOCit Mobile Apps.

The Company has a robust two-pronged growth strategy, targeting organic growth opportunities within its product suite, and pursuing an aggressive M&A plan. Currently, VitalHub serves 275+ clients across Canada, USA, UK, Australia, Qatar, and Latvia. VitalHub is based in Toronto, Canada, with an offshore development hub in Sri Lanka. The Company is publicly traded on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol “VHI”.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT

