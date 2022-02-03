SpotLite360 IOT Solutions Engages with Control Union to Create Exclusive Global Hemp Supply Chain Certification

DENVER and VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SPOTLITE360 IOT SOLUTIONS, INC. (“SpotLite360” or the “Company”) (CSE: LITE) (OTC: SPLTF) (Frankfurt: 87A) is pleased to announce that it has entered into an agreement with Control Union (“Control Union”) in which the parties will produce, develop, market and deliver an exclusive global hemp supply chain certification. The initial certification will leverage partnerships with seed genetic companies, hemp farmers and hemp extraction/processing companies to develop a seed, to product, to consumer supply chain best practices. Control Union, a Peterson Control Union Company, will help author the standard and will audit companies against this standard to guarantee consistent product quality, chain of custody, proof of origin, environmentally sound practices, sustainable sourcing and prove of ESG (“Environmental, Social, Governance”) initiatives. The standard will leverage SpotLite360 Technologies and its unique supply chain focused tracing and tracking capabilities, leveraging RFID and IoT (“Internet of Things”) technologies to ensure real time data and visibility throughout the entire partner ecosystem.



Peterson Control Union has operations in 85+ countries. They have more than 6 thousand employees and contractors that have audited commodities of all types for over 100 years and are delighted to add plant-based hemp products to their portfolio. “In Control Union we are always finding new ways and areas to innovate, and we believe that hemp has the potential to be a key product in the near future. We are pleased to be working with SpotLite360, frontrunners in the sector, by providing our certification services,” stated Malcolm Graham, Managing Director for Control Union Canada.

Peterson Control Union boasts many of the largest corporations in the world as their customers. They have a significant history supporting and auditing commodities certifications and process standards for biofuels, sugar, palm oil, soy, and many other commodities.



See https://www.petersoncontrolunion.com/en for references.

It is important that hemp and hemp derived products be certified to the level of other mass scale commodities such as coffee, bananas, palm oil and cacao. This is what ICCert and Control Union are now set to develop together in 2022.

SpotLite360 has incorporated ICCert, Inc. as a wholly owned subsidiary to exclusively operate this new global initiative called “The C Standard”. This seed-to-sale, plant-based hemp supply chain certification will leverage SpotLite360’s technology platforms across the entire partner ecosystem of companies to ensure compliance and successfully pass the Control Union audits. James Greenwell, President and CEO SpotLite360 said “This new C standard will bring the hemp industry in line with globally recognized GAP (“Good Agricultural Practices”). Global industries can now have visibility to and proof of product origin, authenticity, quality, sustainability practices and ESG compliance of hemp-based products as they traverse the supply chain. We are already seeing products from the hemp plant as ingredients in cosmetics, consumer goods, food and beverages, construction materials, plastics, pharmaceuticals and textiles. This standard along with SpotLite360’s technology platform will ensure that consumers can trust where the products they purchase come from and that they are sustainably sourced and produced.”

About Control Union

From its roots in agricultural inspections, Peterson and Control Union have been operating for 100 years in the field of logistics, quality, certifications, and risk management. Their in-depth knowledge and experience cover all aspects of the supply chain in many industries including agriculture, energy, forestry, sustainability, and textiles. Rotterdam based, Peterson and Control Union have now more than 6000 employees and are present in 85+ countries.

About SpotLite360 IOT Solutions, Inc.

SpotLite360 is a logistics technologies solutions provider unlocking value, opportunities, and efficiencies for all participants in a supply chain. Building upon existing applications of IoT technologies, distributed ledgers, and machine learning, SpotLite360 endeavours to set new standards of transparency, integrity, and sustainability in the pharmaceutical, healthcare, and agriculture industries. As regulators across the globe begin to impose new tracing and accountability requirements for the protection of consumers (e.g., DSCSA and FSMA from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration), the need for reliable, cost-effective, and versatile tracking technology is expected to grow considerably. SpotLite360’s flagship SaaS solution has been engineered to seamlessly track the movement of a product by integrating with systems of all major stakeholders in a supply chain ranging from the raw materials to the hands of the end consumer. With a primary objective of onboarding new clients in 2021, SpotLite360 plans to explore innovative use cases for its proprietary stack of technologies which could transform logistics workflows in some of the world’s largest industries.

