MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. Reports Record Results for Fiscal 2022 Second Quarter

VONORE, Tenn., Feb. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MCFT) today announced financial results for its fiscal 2022 second quarter ended January 2, 2022.



Highlights:

Delivered the most profitable second quarter in the Company’s history; the fifth consecutive record-setting quarter.

Net sales for the second quarter increased to $159.5 million, up 34.4%.

Net income was $15.4 million, up 23.2%.

Diluted Net Income per share was $0.81, up 22.7%.

Diluted Adjusted Net Income per share, a non-GAAP measure, was $0.91, up 21.3%.

Adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP measure, increased to $25.0 million, up 17.4%.

Share repurchases of $9.9 million during the quarter.



Fred Brightbill, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman, commented, “Once again, our business performed extremely well during the second quarter in a very challenging and dynamic environment. These results reflect a continuation of exceptional execution against our strategic and operational priorities as we delivered a record-setting performance for the fifth consecutive quarter. Net sales, diluted adjusted net income per share, and adjusted EBITDA were all the highest for any second quarter in the Company’s history.”

Brightbill continued, “During the quarter we increased production and, once again, took market share based on preliminary rolling twelve-month data through December. In addition to fully funding our growth initiatives, we have now spent more than 20% of the $50 million authorized under the share repurchase program, as we believe our stock represents an incredible value at recent prices.”

Second Quarter Results

For the second quarter of 2022, MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. reported consolidated net sales of $159.5 million, up $40.8 million from the second quarter of 2021. The increase was primarily due to increased volumes and favorable model mix. Higher prices and higher option sales also contributed to higher net sales.

Gross margin declined 260 basis points to 22.1 percent in second quarter 2022 from 24.7 percent in second quarter 2021. Higher revenues yielded a lower margin due to supply chain disruptions and inflationary pressures that drove material and labor costs higher. In response to worsening inflationary pressures, mid-cycle price increases phased in during the second quarter of fiscal 2022. The impact of these price increases will not be fully realized until the second half of the fiscal year. In addition, we incurred incremental overhead costs associated with the Merritt Island, Florida facility acquired in second quarter of fiscal 2021.

Operating expenses were $14.6 million for the second quarter, up $2.3 million from the prior-year period. Despite our increased costs, selling, general, and administrative expenses as a percentage of sales have decreased compared to the prior-year period. Selling and marketing expense increased due to timing of prior-year expenses being impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, resulting in lower costs for the second quarter of fiscal 2021. General and administrative expense increased as a result of increased variable compensation costs and continued investments in information technology.

Net income was $15.4 million for the second quarter, compared to $12.5 million in the prior-year period. Diluted net income per share was $0.81, compared to $0.66 for the second quarter 2021. Adjusted Net Income increased to $17.2 million for the second quarter, or $0.91 per diluted share, compared to $14.3 million, or $0.75 per diluted share, in the prior-year period.

Adjusted EBITDA was $25.0 million for the second quarter, compared to $21.3 million in the prior-year period. Adjusted EBITDA margin was 15.7 percent for the second quarter, down from 17.9 percent for the prior-year period, due to supply chain disruption and inflationary pressures that drove material and labor costs higher.

See “Non-GAAP Measures” below for a reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA margin, Adjusted Net Income, and Adjusted Net Income per share to the most directly comparable financial measures presented in accordance with GAAP.

Outlook

Concluded Brightbill, “We are once again raising our guidance on the strength of our operating performance, continuing strong retail demand, and unprecedented wholesale visibility. While we believe our team can continue to expertly navigate the challenging environment, we are expecting the supply chain to remain constrained in the second half, which will have an impact on the cadence of our financial results for the remainder of this fiscal year.”

The Company’s outlook is as follows:

For full year fiscal 2022, consolidated net sales growth is now expected to be up in the 25 percent range. We continue to expect our Adjusted EBITDA margins to be in the 18 percent range, and Adjusted Earnings per share growth up in the 32 percent range year-over-year. This guidance represents a further increase to our already expected record year of all-organic growth. Driven by growth-oriented projects, we continue to expect capital expenditures to be in the $25 million range for the full year.





For the third quarter of fiscal 2022, consolidated net sales growth is expected to be up in the 12 percent range. Net sales for the quarter are being constrained by an acute supplier disruption that will defer revenue into our fiscal fourth quarter. Adjusted EBITDA margins will be in the 17 percent range, and Adjusted Earnings per share growth up in the 4 percent range year-over-year.



Conference Call and Webcast Information

About MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc.

Headquartered in Vonore, Tenn., MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MCFT) is a leading innovator, designer, manufacturer and marketer of recreational powerboats through its four brands, MasterCraft, Crest, NauticStar, and Aviara. Through these four brands, MasterCraft Boat Holdings has leading market share positions in three of the fastest growing segments of the powerboat industry – performance sport boats, outboard saltwater fishing and pontoon boats – while entering the large, growing luxury day boat segment. For more information about MasterCraft Boat Holdings, and its four brands, visit: Investors.MasterCraft.com, www.MasterCraft.com, www.CrestPontoons.com, www.NauticStarBoats.com, and www.AviaraBoats.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements (as such term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995). Forward-looking statements can often be identified by such words and phrases as “believes,” “anticipates,” “expects,” “intends,” “estimates,” “may,” “will,” “should,” “continue” and similar expressions, comparable terminology or the negative thereof, and include statements in this press release concerning the resilience of our business model; our intention to drive value and accelerate growth; and the potential impact of COVID-19 on our operating results and liquidity.

Forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and other important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to: the potential effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Company, supply chain disruptions, inflationary pressures, general economic conditions, demand for our products, changes in consumer preferences, competition within our industry, our reliance on our network of independent dealers, our ability to manage our manufacturing levels and our large fixed cost base, changes to U.S. federal income tax law, the overall impact and interpretation of which remain uncertain, and the successful introduction of our new products. These and other important factors discussed under the caption “Risk Factors” in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2021, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on September 2, 2021, could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated by the forward-looking statements. The discussion of these risks is specifically incorporated by reference into this press release.

Any such forward-looking statements represent management's estimates as of the date of this press release. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing our views as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release. We undertake no obligation (and we expressly disclaim any obligation) to update or supplement any forward-looking statements that may become untrue or cause our views to change, whether because of new information, future events, changes in assumptions or otherwise. Comparison of results for current and prior periods are not intended to express any future trends or indications of future performance, unless expressed as such, and should only be viewed as historical data.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement the Company’s consolidated financial statements prepared in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”), the Company uses certain non-GAAP financial measures in this release. Reconciliations of the non-GAAP financial measures used in this release to the most comparable GAAP measures for the respective periods can be found in tables immediately following the condensed consolidated statements of operations. Non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as analytical tools and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the Company’s financial results prepared in accordance with GAAP.

Results of Operations for the Three and Six Months Ended January 2, 2022

MASTERCRAFT BOAT HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended January 2, January 3, January 2, January 3, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Net sales $ 159,465 $ 118,677 $ 303,475 $ 222,422 Cost of sales 124,267 89,404 238,155 166,919 Gross profit 35,198 29,273 65,320 55,503 Operating expenses: Selling and marketing 3,395 2,989 7,677 5,896 General and administrative 10,263 8,352 19,933 17,284 Amortization of other intangible assets 987 987 2,013 1,974 Goodwill impairment — — 1,100 — Total operating expenses 14,645 12,328 30,723 25,154 Operating income 20,553 16,945 34,597 30,349 Other expense: Interest expense 357 870 739 1,889 Income before income tax expense 20,196 16,075 33,858 28,460 Income tax expense 4,794 3,574 8,070 6,392 Net income $ 15,402 $ 12,501 $ 25,788 $ 22,068 Earnings per share: Basic $ 0.82 $ 0.66 $ 1.37 $ 1.17 Diluted $ 0.81 $ 0.66 $ 1.36 $ 1.17 Weighted average shares used for computation of: Basic earnings per share 18,722,386 18,807,316 18,786,343 18,790,826 Diluted earnings per share 18,899,136 18,928,408 18,951,627 18,897,617





MASTERCRAFT BOAT HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) January 2, June 30, 2022 2021 ASSETS CURRENT ASSETS: Cash and cash equivalents $ 13,647 $ 39,252 Accounts receivable, net of allowances of $131 and $115, respectively 8,907 12,080 Income tax receivable 545 355 Inventories, net 78,382 53,481 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 3,870 5,059 Total current assets 105,351 110,227 Property, plant and equipment, net 62,737 60,495 Goodwill 28,493 29,593 Other intangible assets, net 57,886 59,899 Deferred income taxes 15,429 15,130 Deferred debt issuance costs, net 456 507 Other long-term assets 538 609 Total assets $ 270,890 $ 276,460 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY CURRENT LIABILITIES: Accounts payable $ 18,292 $ 23,861 Income tax payable 177 726 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 49,677 46,836 Current portion of long-term debt, net of unamortized debt issuance costs 2,870 2,866 Total current liabilities 71,016 74,289 Long-term debt, net of unamortized debt issuance costs 70,841 90,277 Unrecognized tax positions 4,749 3,830 Operating lease liabilities 218 276 Total liabilities 146,824 168,672 COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY: Common stock, $.01 par value per share — authorized, 100,000,000 shares; issued and outstanding, 18,610,822 shares at January 2, 2022 and 18,956,719 shares at June 30, 2021 186 189 Additional paid-in capital 109,423 118,930 Retained earnings / (accumulated deficit) 14,457 (11,331 ) Total stockholders' equity 124,066 107,788 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 270,890 $ 276,460

Supplemental Operating Data

The following table presents certain supplemental operating data for the periods indicated:

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended January 2, January 3, January 2, January 3, 2022 2021 Change 2022 2021 Change (Dollars in thousands) Unit sales volume: MasterCraft 886 773 14.6 % 1,669 1,407 18.6 % Crest 690 575 20.0 % 1,406 1,012 38.9 % NauticStar 310 355 (12.7 ) % 601 646 (7.0 ) % Aviara(a) 23 11 109.1 % 42 24 75.0 % Consolidated 1,909 1,714 11.4 % 3,718 3,089 20.4 % Net Sales: MasterCraft $ 106,773 $ 79,511 34.3 % $ 198,788 $ 149,102 33.3 % Crest 29,718 20,969 41.7 % 62,498 39,008 60.2 % NauticStar 15,065 14,949 0.8 % 28,425 27,291 4.2 % Aviara(a) 7,909 3,248 143.5 % 13,764 7,021 96.0 % Consolidated $ 159,465 $ 118,677 34.4 % $ 303,475 $ 222,422 36.4 % Net sales per unit: MasterCraft $ 121 $ 103 17.5 % $ 119 $ 106 12.3 % Crest 43 36 19.4 % 44 39 12.8 % NauticStar 49 42 16.7 % 47 42 11.9 % Aviara(a) 344 295 16.6 % 328 293 11.9 % Consolidated 84 69 21.7 % 82 72 13.9 % Gross margin 22.1 % 24.7 % (260) bps 21.5 % 25.0 % (350) bps

(a) Beginning with the first quarter of fiscal 2022, our chief operating decision maker began to manage our business, allocate resources, and evaluate performance based on the changes that have been made in the Company’s management structure in connection with the transition of Aviara production to our Merritt Island facility. As a result, the Company has realigned its reportable segments to MasterCraft, Crest, NauticStar, and Aviara.



Non-GAAP Measures

EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, and Adjusted EBITDA Margin

We define EBITDA as earnings before interest expense, income taxes, depreciation and amortization. We define Adjusted EBITDA as EBITDA further adjusted to eliminate certain non-cash charges or other items that we do not consider to be indicative of our core and/or ongoing operations. For the periods presented herein, these adjustments include Aviara transition costs and certain non-cash items including goodwill impairment and share-based compensation. We define Adjusted EBITDA margin as Adjusted EBITDA expressed as a percentage of Net sales.

Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Net Income per share

We define Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Net Income per share as net income adjusted to eliminate certain non-cash charges or other items that we do not consider to be indicative of our core and/or ongoing operations and reflecting an adjustment for income tax expense on net income before income taxes at our estimated annual effective tax rate. For the periods presented herein, these adjustments include Aviara transition costs and certain non-cash items including goodwill impairment, other intangible asset amortization, and share-based compensation.

EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA margin, Adjusted Net Income, and Adjusted Net Income per share, which we refer to collectively as the Non-GAAP Measures, are not measures of net income or operating income as determined under accounting principles generally accepted in the United States, or U.S. GAAP. The Non-GAAP Measures are not measures of performance in accordance with U.S. GAAP and should not be considered as an alternative to net income, net income per share, or operating cash flows determined in accordance with U.S. GAAP. Additionally, Adjusted EBITDA is not intended to be a measure of cash flow. We believe that the inclusion of the Non-GAAP Measures is appropriate to provide additional information to investors because securities analysts and investors use the Non-GAAP Measures to assess our operating performance across periods on a consistent basis and to evaluate the relative risk of an investment in our securities. We use Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Net Income per share to facilitate a comparison of our operating performance on a consistent basis from period to period that, when viewed in combination with our results prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP, provides a more complete understanding of factors and trends affecting our business than does U.S. GAAP measures alone. We believe Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Net Income per share assists our board of directors, management, investors, and other users of the financial statements in comparing our net income on a consistent basis from period to period because it removes certain non-cash items and other items that we do not consider to be indicative of our core and/or ongoing operations and reflecting an adjustment for income tax expense on net income before income taxes at our estimated annual effective tax rate. The Non-GAAP Measures have limitations as an analytical tool and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of our results as reported under U.S. GAAP. Some of these limitations are:

Although depreciation and amortization are non-cash charges, the assets being depreciated and amortized will often have to be replaced in the future and Adjusted EBITDA does not reflect any cash requirements for such replacements;

Adjusted EBITDA does not reflect our cash expenditures, or future requirements for capital expenditures or contractual commitments;

Adjusted EBITDA does not reflect changes in, or cash requirements for, our working capital needs;

Adjusted EBITDA does not reflect our tax expense or any cash requirements to pay income taxes;

Adjusted EBITDA does not reflect interest expense, or the cash requirements necessary to service interest payments on our indebtedness; and

Adjusted Net Income, Adjusted Net Income per share, and Adjusted EBITDA do not reflect the impact of earnings or charges resulting from matters we do not consider to be indicative of our core and/or ongoing operations, but may nonetheless have a material impact on our results of operations.

In addition, because not all companies use identical calculations, our presentation of the Non-GAAP Measures may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies, including companies in our industry.

We do not provide forward-looking guidance for certain financial measures on a U.S. GAAP basis because we are unable to predict certain items contained in the U.S. GAAP measures without unreasonable efforts. These items may include acquisition-related costs, litigation charges or settlements, impairment charges, and certain other unusual adjustments.

The following table presents a reconciliation of net income as determined in accordance with U.S. GAAP to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA, and net income margin (expressed as a percentage of net sales) to Adjusted EBITDA margin (expressed as a percentage of net sales) for the periods indicated:

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended January 2, % of Net January 3, % of Net January 2, % of Net January 3, % of Net 2022 sales 2021 sales 2022 sales 2021 sales (Dollars in thousands) (Dollars in thousands) Net income $ 15,402 9.7 % $ 12,501 10.5 % $ 25,788 8.5 % $ 22,068 9.9 % Income tax expense 4,794 3,574 8,070 6,392 Interest expense 357 870 739 1,889 Depreciation and amortization 3,241 2,861 6,595 5,599 EBITDA 23,794 14.9 % 19,806 16.7 % 41,192 13.6 % 35,948 16.2 % Share-based compensation 1,208 643 2,104 1,283 Goodwill impairment(a) — — 1,100 — Aviara transition costs(b) — 847 — 1,025 Adjusted EBITDA $ 25,002 15.7 % $ 21,296 17.9 % $ 44,396 14.6 % $ 38,256 17.2 %

(a) Represents a non-cash charge recorded in the Aviara segment for impairment of goodwill.

(b) Represents costs to transition production of the Aviara brand from Vonore, Tennessee to Merritt Island, Florida. Costs include duplicative overhead costs and costs not indicative of ongoing operations (such as training and facility preparation).

The following table sets forth a reconciliation of net income as determined in accordance with U.S. GAAP to Adjusted Net Income for the periods indicated:

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended January 2, January 3, January 2, January 3, 2022 2021 2022 2021 (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) (Dollars in thousands) Net income $ 15,402 $ 12,501 $ 25,788 $ 22,068 Income tax expense 4,794 3,574 8,070 6,392 Share-based compensation 1,208 643 2,104 1,283 Amortization of acquisition intangibles 960 960 1,959 1,921 Goodwill impairment(a) - - 1,100 - Aviara transition costs(b) - 847 - 1,025 Adjusted Net Income before income taxes 22,364 18,525 39,021 32,689 Adjusted income tax expense(c) 5,143 4,261 8,974 7,518 Adjusted Net Income $ 17,221 $ 14,264 $ 30,047 $ 25,171 Adjusted net income per common share Basic $ 0.92 $ 0.76 $ 1.60 $ 1.34 Diluted $ 0.91 $ 0.75 $ 1.59 $ 1.33 Weighted average shares used for the computation of (d): Basic Adjusted net income per share 18,722,386 18,807,316 18,786,343 18,790,826 Diluted Adjusted net income per share 18,899,136 18,928,408 18,951,627 18,897,617

(a) Represents a non-cash charge recorded in the Aviara segment for impairment of goodwill.

(b) Represents costs to transition production of the Aviara brand from Vonore, Tennessee to Merritt Island, Florida. Costs include duplicative overhead costs and costs not indicative of ongoing operations (such as training and facility preparation).

(c) Reflects income tax expense at an income tax rate of 23.0% for each period presented.

(d) Represents the Weighted Average Shares Used for the Computation of Basic and Diluted earnings per share as presented on the Consolidated Statements of Operations to calculate Adjusted Net Income per diluted share for all periods presented herein.

The following table presents the reconciliation of net income per diluted share to Adjusted Net Income per diluted share for the periods presented:

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended January 2, January 3, January 2, January 3, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Net income per diluted share $ 0.81 $ 0.66 $ 1.36 $ 1.17 Impact of adjustments: Income tax expense 0.25 0.19 0.43 0.34 Share-based compensation 0.06 0.03 0.11 0.07 Amortization of acquisition intangibles 0.05 0.05 0.10 0.10 Goodwill impairment(a) — — 0.06 — Aviara transition costs(b) — 0.04 — 0.05 Adjusted Net Income per diluted share before income taxes 1.17 0.97 2.06 1.73 Impact of adjusted income tax expense on net income per diluted share before income taxes(c) (0.26 ) (0.22 ) (0.47 ) (0.40 ) Adjusted Net Income per diluted share $ 0.91 $ 0.75 $ 1.59 $ 1.33

(a) Represents a non-cash charge recorded in the Aviara segment for impairment of goodwill.

(b) Represents costs to transition production of the Aviara brand from Vonore, Tennessee to Merritt Island, Florida. Costs include duplicative overhead costs and costs not indicative of ongoing operations (such as training and facility preparation).

(c) Reflects income tax expense at an income tax rate of 23.0% for each period presented.

