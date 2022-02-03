AnPac Bio Files CDA Device for Breakthrough Medical Device Designation Request with the FDA

PHILADELPHIA, Feb. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co., Ltd. (“AnPac Bio,” the “Company” or “we”) (ANPC), a biotechnology company with operations in the United States and China focused on early cancer screening and detection, announced today that it has filed for a Breakthrough device designation request for its cancer differentiation analysis (CDA) technology based medical device with the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on February 1, 2022.



AnPac Bio’s novel CDA technology and its medical device relies on the detection and analysis of biophysical signals in a blood sample to determine the risk level of over 20 different types of cancers. Since its development, AnPac Bio has worked with partners in hospitals and medical institutions in extensive retrospective and prospective clinical trials and has collected over 43,000 samples. It has also screened over 200,000 samples from the general population for cancer, in which CDA technology is already contributing to catching cancer early, allowing patients to be treated earlier, and helping us in our fight against cancer. The filing of a designation request for a breakthrough medical device signifies that we are confident that CDA technology is a highly novel technology with significant innovations and advantages.

Development as well as validation work on CDA technology has also been carried out in AnPac Bio’s Philadelphia CLIA/CAP accredited laboratory, in addition to its laboratories in China.

Dr. Chris Yu, CEO and Chairman of AnPac Bio commented: “We are very pleased with the FDA filing of the CDA medical device for a breakthrough medical device designation. We strongly believe that our CDA technology, a multi-cancer detection platform based on the measurement of biophysical properties, is highly novel and offers many unique advantages, including the ability to detect multiple cancer types early, as well as its ease of use, high sensitivity and specificity, and cost effectiveness. We are very proud that CDA technology is already helping us in our fight against cancer and is currently saving human lives.”

About AnPac Bio

AnPac Bio is a biotechnology company focused on early cancer screening and detection, with 150 issued patents as of September 30, 2021. With two certified clinical laboratories in China and one CLIA and CAP accredited clinical laboratory in the United States, AnPac Bio performs a suite of cancer screening and detection tests, including CDA (Cancer Differentiation Analysis), bio-chemical, immunological, and genomics tests. According to a report by Frost & Sullivan, AnPac Bio ranked first globally in multi-cancer screening and detection test sample volume (accumulative to January 2021). AnPac Bio’s CDA technology platform has been shown in retrospective validation studies to be able to detect the risk of over 20 different cancer types with high sensitivity and specificity.

For more information, please visit: https://www.Anpacbio.com.

