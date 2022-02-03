OverActive Media Teams up With Luxury Canadian Brand Nobis as Official Outerwear Partner

TORONTO, Feb. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global sports, media and entertainment organization OverActive Media (“OverActive” or the “Company”) (TSXV:OAM) (OTCQB:OAMCF) announces Nobis, premium Canadian outwear brand, as the Official Outerwear Partner for OverActive’s Canadian professional esports teams, Toronto Ultra and Toronto Defiant. The new partnership bridges the gap between luxury retail and the world of esports, enabling both brands to tap into an expanded consumer and fan base.



“We’re proud to kick off the 2022 season by announcing Nobis as our first partner in the luxury retail space, bringing with them global recognition and presence in the fashion marketplace,” said Tyler Keenan, Vice President, Global Partnerships, OverActive Media. “Nobis joins our ever-evolving roster of partners, further reinforcing the value brands see in the esports industry, particularly in connecting with today’s generation of fans.”

“This unique partnership with OverActive Media stems from a shared passion and desire to strive for excellence which is heavily rooted in our brand DNA,” said Kevin Au-Yeung and Robin Yates, Founders, Nobis. “We couldn’t help but think of the authentic synergy between the two partners that would not only support our communities but redefine the future of fashion, sports, and entertainment.”

As presenting partner of Opening Weekend (February 4-6) and Stage I, the Nobis brand will come to life through Toronto Ultra team and player content, product integration and digital-first activations that engage the passionate fan community. The team, which celebrated an incredible season in 2021 securing a second-place finish at the Call of Duty League Championship Weekend, consists of the same starting roster who most recently showcased their talent winning the pre-season Kickoff Classic. The Toronto Defiant aspects of the partnership will launch in the spring, in line with the start of the 2022 Overwatch League season.

“Much like Nobis, we’re here to make a bold statement. Heading into the 2022 season, we have our sights set on the Championship and we’re unapologetic about it,” said Jamie “Insight” Craven, Toronto Ultra Player. “As Canada’s Call of Duty League team, we value the opportunity to wear jackets that combine fashion and function to help us stay warm as we live, train and compete in Toronto.”

Building on the anticipation from the fan community, additional excitement will be generated leading into the 2022 Call of Duty League season through:

A refreshed look and feel of all visual treatments around Toronto Ultra

A hype video featured across Toronto Ultra channels and played as a team intro before every matchup

Season two of Bell Presents The Blueprint, a docuseries that captures Toronto Ultra’s journey throughout the year

The launch of Toronto Ultra branded in-game team packs

Nobis product giveaways across team and player channels



Tune in live to watch Toronto Ultra take on Seattle Surge, Saturday, February 5 at 6:00 p.m. EST on the Call of Duty League's YouTube channel and follow Toronto Ultra for the latest on Twitter, Instagram, TikTok and YouTube.

ABOUT OVERACTIVE MEDIA

OverActive Media (TSXV:OAM) (OTCQB:OAMCF) is headquartered in Toronto, Ontario, with operations in Madrid, Spain and Berlin, Germany. OverActive’s mandate is to build an integrated global company delivering sports, media and entertainment products for today’s generation of fans with a focus on esports, videogames, content creation and distribution, culture, and live and online events. OverActive owns team franchises in (i) the Overwatch League, operating as the Toronto Defiant, (ii) the Call of Duty League, operating as the Toronto Ultra, (iii) the League of Legends European Championship (“LEC”), operating as the MAD Lions, (iv) the Superliga, operating as the MAD Lions Madrid, and (v) Flashpoint, operating as MAD Lions Counter-Strike:Global Offensive (a franchised league operated by B Site Inc., a company in which OverActive holds a minority interest), as well as other non-affiliated CS:GO tournaments and leagues. OverActive also operates both live and online events, operating as OAM Live and maintains an active social media presence with its fans and community members, operates fan clubs, and other fan-related activities that increase the reach of its brands.

ABOUT NOBIS

In 2007, “Nobis”- Latin for “us” was launched. Nobis is a globally renowned Canadian premium outerwear and accessory brand that embraces the conviction that trends may come and go but style, function and quality will remain forever timeless. Collections are designed for the ever-changing global winters, unpredictable seasonal conditions and the growing need for fashionable and functional outerwear. Under InnoVision Holdings Corporation, Nobis continues to test new boundaries in the fashion outerwear and accessories markets at a rapidly growing rate. Nobis is currently available in over 35 countries, in North America, Europe and Asia including US, UK, Germany, Sweden, Norway, Finland, Denmark, Czech Republic, Austria, Japan, Korea, and of course, our home Canada.

Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

