Nocopi Sets Annual Stockholders Meeting Date for Thursday, June 16, 2022; Adopts Amended and Restated Bylaws

KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa., Feb. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nocopi Technologies, Inc. (OTC Pink: NNUP), a developer of specialty reactive inks used in entertainment, toy and educational products as well as in document and product authentication technologies to combat fraud, today announced that it set its Annual Stockholders Meeting date for Thursday, June 16, 2022. The annual meeting date was announced in a Form 8-K filed on February 2, 2022. The Form 8-K also disclosed the Company’s adoption of Amended and Restated Bylaws, which reflect changes to certain aspects of the Company’s Board structure and governance guidelines. Nocopi’s SEC filings are available here, where you can view the Form 8-K and the Amended and Restated Bylaws in their entirety.



Nocopi Chairman and CEO Michael Feinstein commented, “Nocopi has been transformed into an attractive and growing business over the last few years, with cash flows that have enabled us to eliminate all long term debt and to generate approximately $2.1M in cash as of the close of our third quarter ended September 30, 2021. Our relationships forged with key customers have never been stronger and the prospects of a return to a more normal post-COVID-19 economy bode well for a range of domestic and international growth opportunities. Our strategic plan remains focused on growth, financial discipline, cash generation, and the prudent allocation of our capital to achieve the greatest long-term value for our stockholders.

“Given the strength and growing value of our business, we felt it prudent to put in place an enhanced board structure and governance policies to enable our Company to remain focused on long-term value creation objectives. We will be filing proxy materials with the SEC following the filing of our Form 10-K for FYE 2021, at which point we will be able to provide more specific details on the location and time of our Annual Stockholders Meeting.”

About Nocopi Technologies (www.nocopi.com)

Nocopi develops and markets specialty reactive inks for unique, mess-free applications in the entertainment, toy and educational product markets. Nocopi also develops and markets document and product authentication technologies designed to combat fraudulent document reproduction, product counterfeiting and/or unauthorized product diversion. Nocopi derives revenue from technology licensing agreements as well as from the sale of its proprietary inks and other products to licensees and/or their licensed printers. Nocopi’s products and systems include trade secrets as well as patented technologies.

