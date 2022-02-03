Global Data Center Interconnect Market (2021 to 2026) - Anticipated Deployment of 5G Presents Opportunities

Dublin, Feb. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Data Center Interconnect Market by Type (Products, Software, Services), Application (Real-Time Disaster Recovery and Business Continuity, Workload (VM) and Data (Storage) Mobility), End User and Region - Global Forecast to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The data center interconnect market is projected to grow from USD 8.6 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 17.0 billion by 2026; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 14.5 % from 2021 to 2026.

The rising migration to cloud-based solutions, growing borderless nature of global economy coupled with surging consumption of OTT services due to nationwide lockdown imposed on account of COVID-19 is expected to fuel the growth of the data center interconnect industry. However, high initial investments required in setting up data centers is a prominent factor limiting the growth of the data center interconnect market.

Market for shared data and resources/server high-availability clusters (geoclustering) application to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

The Shared Data and Resources/Server High-availability Clusters is expected to exhibit highest growth during the forecast period. Shared data and resources/server high-availability clusters detect hardware/software faults and instantly provide a path to the application on the different system without needing administrative intervention. The need for the deployment of DCI for the shared data and resources/server high-availability clusters application is increasing due to the benefit it provides for the security of workloads over globally distributed data centers.

Market for products type segment to dominate the market during the forecast period

The DCI market for products type held the largest market in the year 2020 and is expected to witness a surge in the coming years due to benefits offered by these products which include enhanced capacity and lower power consumption which is extremely crucial in today's age. These products help meet the bandwidth needs of the most demanding cloud applications and data services, thus leading to their high demand.

DCI market for communication service providers (CSP's) to hold the second-largest share by 2021

The data center interconnect market for communication service providers is expected to account for the second-largest share by 2021. The communication service providers held a significant share of the global DCI market by end-user in 2020 and is expected to retain to hold a significant share throughout the forecast period. DCI solutions are widely being deployed by the communication service providers to meet the increased bandwidth requirements and facilitate seamless service delivery by interconnecting their data centers.

Europe to hold a significant share of the data center interconnect market during the forecast period

Europe is expected to hold a significantly large share for data center interconnect market during the forecast period. Europe has a large selection of colocation data centers and service providers. The European market has various financial companies such as ING, AXA, and Allianz that generate a large amount of data; hence, the highest density of data centers is found in cities such as Frankfurt (Germany), Amsterdam (Netherlands), London (UK), and Paris (France). The major economies in the region, such as the U.K., Germany, France, and other European nations, are increasingly investing in DCI solutions. The European DCI market is expected to witness significant growth opportunities, as the major players in the region are focusing on expanding their presence in various verticals.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

3.1 Impact of COVID-19 on Data Center Interconnect Market

3.2 Realistic Scenario (Post-COVID-19)

3.3 Optimistic Scenario (Post-COVID-19)

3.4 Pessimistic Scenario (Post-COVID-19)

4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Growth Opportunities in Data Center Interconnect Market

4.2 Data Center Interconnect Market, by Application and Region

4.3 Data Center Interconnect Market, by Type

4.4 Data Center Interconnect Market, by Application

4.5 Data Center Interconnect Market, by End-user

4.6 Data Center Interconnect Market, by Country (2021-2026)

5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Rising Migration to Cloud-Based Solutions

5.2.1.2 Surging Consumption of Ott Services due to Nationwide Lockdown Imposed on Account of COVID-19

5.2.1.3 Growing Borderless Nature of Global Economy

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 High Initial Investment Required in Setting Up Data Centers

5.2.2.2 Latency Issues due to Long Distances Between Data Centers

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Anticipated Deployment of 5G

5.2.3.2 Growing Digitization of Financial Services

5.2.3.3 Increasing Disaster Recovery and Business Continuity Requirements

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Capacity Limitations

5.2.4.2 Security Concerns

5.3 Supply Chain Analysis

5.3.1 Experts Responsible for Planning and Revising Funds

5.3.2 Research & Development Engineers

5.3.3 Hardware and Software Providers

5.3.4 Dci Solution Providers

5.3.5 Distributors & Suppliers

5.3.6 End-users

5.3.7 After-Sale Service Providers

5.4 Ecosystem/Market Map

5.5 Revenue Shift and New Revenue Pockets for Data Center Interconnect Market

5.6 Porter's Five Forces Model

5.6.1 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5.6.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

5.6.3 Bargaining Power of Buyers

5.6.4 Threat of Substitutes

5.6.5 Threat of New Entrants

5.7 Case Studies

5.7.1 Huawei Technologies Helps Cyberagent Inc. to Build Idn Cloud Dc

5.7.2 Ciena Corporation Helped Interxion to Grow Its Data Center Operations with Scalable, Agile Dci Networks

5.7.3 Nokia Corporation Helped Espanix to Scale Its Peering Platform with Its Modular Data Center Interconnect Solution

5.7.4 Digital Realty Helped Rackspace to Enhance Interconnectivity at Lower Costs

5.7.5 Infinera Corporation Helped Jpix to Address Issues Related to Traffic Surges with Its Dci Solution

5.8 Technology Analysis

5.8.1 Integration of Cloud Computing with Data Center Interconnect Technology

5.8.2 Adoption of Programmable Coherent Optics Technology to Support Increased Capacity for Dci Networks

5.9 Trade Analysis

5.9.1 Import Scenario

5.9.1.1 Import Scenario for Data Center Interconnect Products

5.9.2 Export Scenario

5.9.2.1 Export Scenario for Data Center Interconnect Products

5.10 Patent Analysis

5.11 Tariffs

5.12 Average Selling Prices of Various Hardware Components Associated with Dci Networks

6 Data Center Interconnect Market, by Type

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Products

6.2.1 Packet Switching Network

6.2.2 Optical Dci

6.2.2.1 Compact Dci

6.2.2.1.1 Designed to Fit Within Data Center Environment from Power Consumption, Form Factor, and Operational Perspective

6.2.2.2 Traditional Wdm for Dci

6.2.2.2.1 Consists of Integrated Wdm System That Includes Transponders/Muxponders and Wdm Line System

6.3 Software

6.3.1 Helps in Boosting Performance and Increasing Operational Simplicity of Physical and Virtual Infrastructures in Dci Applications

6.4 Services

6.4.1 Professional Services

6.4.1.1 Consulting and Integration

6.4.1.1.1 Consulting and Integration Services Help End-users Achieve Critical Targets and Develop Skillset for Improving Their Internal Planning and Control Processes

6.4.1.2 Training, Support, and Maintenance

6.4.1.2.1 Focus on Seamless Maintenance and Transformation of Business-Critical Applications to Propel Market Growth for These Services

6.4.2 Managed Services

7 Data Center Interconnect Market, by Application

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Real-Time Disaster Recovery and Business Continuity

7.2.1 Helps in Maintaining Data Center Service Continuity During Failure of Data Center Facility

7.3 Shared Data and Resources/Server High-Availability Clusters (Geoclustering)

7.3.1 Provide Benefit of Providing Protection of Workload Across Globally Distributed Data Centers to Help Grow Market for Geoclustering Application

7.4 Workload (Vm) and Data (Storage) Mobility

7.4.1 Enables Migration from One Server to Another Within Same or Different Data Center Without Traffic Tromboning, to Increase Vm Application in Dci Market

8 Data Center Interconnect Market, by End-user

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Communication Service Providers

8.2.1 Csps to Increasingly Use Dci Solutions to Connect Their Data Centers to Support Service Delivery and Back-Office Functions

8.3 Carrier-Neutral Providers/Internet Content Providers

8.3.1 Dci Technology Helps Icps to Assist Web-Scale Data Center Solutions

8.4 Governments

8.4.1 Requirement for Fast and Reliable Technology to Process Data to Increase Dci Usage by Government Agencies

8.5 Enterprises

8.5.1 Banking and Finance

8.5.1.1 Ability to Connect Multiple Operation Sites Cost-Effectively and Securely to Increase Use of Dci Solutions

8.5.2 Utility and Power

8.5.2.1 to Ensure Business Continuity and Data Recovery, Utilities are Turning to Dci Solutions

8.5.3 Healthcare

8.5.3.1 Increasing Need of Connecting and Exchanging Data Between Disparate It Systems in Healthcare Institutions to Push Dci Market Growth

8.5.4 Media and Entertainment

8.5.4.1 Benefits of Dci Such as High-Performance Computing, High Bandwidth Availability, and Active/Passive Business Continuity to Increase Its Usage in Media and Entertainment

8.5.5 Retail and E-Commerce

8.5.5.1 with Increasing Requirement for Higher Bandwidth, Retail and E-Commerce Industry is Adopting Dci Solutions

8.5.6 Others

9 Geographic Analysis

10 Competitive Landscape

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Top 5 Company Revenue Analysis

10.3 Market Share Analysis (2020)

10.4 Company Evaluation Quadrant

10.4.1 Star

10.4.2 Emerging Leader

10.4.3 Pervasive

10.4.4 Participant

10.5 Startup/Sme Evaluation Matrix

10.5.1 Progressive Companies

10.5.2 Responsive Companies

10.5.3 Dynamic Companies

10.5.4 Starting Blocks

10.6 Company Product Footprint

10.7 Competitive Situations and Trends

10.7.1 Product Launches

10.7.2 Deals

11 Company Profiles

11.1 Key Players

11.1.1 Ciena Corporation

11.1.2 Huawei Technologies

11.1.3 Infinera Corporation

11.1.4 Cisco Systems

11.1.5 Nokia Corporation

11.1.6 Juniper Networks, Inc.

11.1.7 Adva Optical Networking Se

11.1.8 Extreme Networks, Inc.

11.1.9 Fujitsu Ltd.

11.1.10 Colt Technology Services Group Limited

11.1.11 Equinix

11.2 Other Players

11.2.1 Xkl, LLC

11.2.2 Ekinops S.A.

11.2.3 Cologix

11.2.4 Pluribus Networks

11.2.5 Innovium

11.2.6 Zte Corporation

11.2.7 Megaport

11.2.8 Brocade Communication Systems

11.2.9 Ranovus

11.2.10 Evoque Data Center Solutions

11.2.11 Coresite Realty Corporation

11.2.12 Digital Realty Trust Inc.

11.2.13 Fiber Mountain

11.2.14 Flexential

11.2.15 Cyxtera Technologies

12 Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/peez6l

Attachment