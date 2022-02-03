The Worldwide Distributed Antenna System Industry is Expected to Reach $12.7 Billion by 2027

Dublin, Feb. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Distributed Antenna System (DAS) Market with COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By offering, Coverage, Ownership Model, Vertical, User Facility Area, Frequency Protocol, Network Type, Signal Source and Region - Global Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The DAS market is projected to grow from USD 8.7 billion in 2021 to USD 12.7 billion by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period.

Services segment to account for the largest share of distributed antenna systems (DAS) market during the forecast period

On the basis of offering, the distributed antenna system (DAS) market has been segmented into components, and services. The services segment (pre-sales services, installation services, and post-sales services) is projected to hold the largest market share than components segment owing to the high capital expenditure in installation and maintenance of DAS in both, outdoor and indoor environment.

Indoor coverage to account for the largest share of distributed antenna system (DAS) market during the forecast period

Based on coverage, The distributed antenna system (DAS) market for indoor coverage is expected to hold a larger share during the forecast period. The growth of this market can be attributed to the rising demand from various consumers for continuous connectivity. According to Cisco, ~80% of the data consumed by people is indoors. Therefore, the installation of the DAS networks in buildings would provide enhanced cellular services and better voice and data services to occupants

North America to account for the largest share of distributed antenna system (DAS) market during the forecast period

North America is expected to be the largest DAS market during the forecast period. It is one of the technologically advanced regions in the world. The consumers in this region have readily adopted 4G- enabled smartphones, which has established it as one of the most advanced mobile-dense regions in the world. According to the Ericsson Mobility Report published in 2019, North America records the highest use of smartphones, and the traffic per smartphone is expected to reach 45 GB by the end of 2025. The increasing number of internet subscribers, expanding mobile data traffic, and growing emphasis of government offices on enhancing telecommunications infrastructure to meet the users' demand for seamless connectivity are expected to drive the growth of the DAS market in the region.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Opportunities in Distributed Antenna System (DAS) Market

4.2 Distributed Antenna System (DAS) Market, by Offering

4.3 Distributed Antenna System (DAS) Market in North America, by Vertical and Country

4.4 Distributed Antenna System (DAS) Market, by Ownership

4.5 Distributed Antenna System (DAS) Market, by Country

5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Growing Mobile Data Traffic

5.2.1.2 Rising Demand for High Defined Coverage

5.2.1.3 Growing Need for Strong and Reliable Cellular Connectivity for Internet of Things (Iot)

5.2.1.4 Growing Need for Enhancing Spectrum Efficiency

5.2.1.5 Increasing Construction of Buildings Based on Modern and Sustainable Concepts

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 High Costs Associated with DAS Network Deployment

5.2.2.2 Routing Backhauling Issue Associated with DAS Networks

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Growth in Requirement for Public Safety Connectivity

5.2.3.2 Increase in Commercial Spaces Across Association of Southeast Asian Nations (Asean)

5.2.3.3 Use of Distributed Antenna System (DAS) Technology in Citizens Broadband Radio Service (Cbrs)

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Complexities Involved in Installing DAS

5.2.4.2 Upgradation Issue Associated with Existing DAS Networks

5.3 Value Chain Analysis

5.4 Ecosystem Analysis

5.5 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.6 Case Study Analysis

5.6.1 Healthcare

5.6.1.1 Mercy Hospital Installed Cel-Fi's Quatra to Improve Indoor Cellular Connectivity

5.6.1.2 Hatcher Station Health Clinic Improved Indoor Coverage with New DAS Solution

5.6.1.3 Commscope's Ion-E In-Building Wireless Solution

5.6.2 Transportation

5.6.2.1 Queen Alia International Airport's Cellular Coverage

5.6.2.2 Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport Cellular Coverage

5.6.3 Public Venues

5.6.3.1 Michigan Plaza Indoor Cellular Coverage

5.6.3.2 Torre Diamante Indoor Cellular Coverage

5.6.3.3 Mercedes-Benz Superdome and New Orleans Arena Cellular Coverage

5.7 Price Trend Analysis for DAS Deployment

5.8 Trade Analysis

5.9 Regulatory Landscape - Public Safety DAS

5.10 Technology Analysis

5.10.1 Key Trends in DAS Market

5.10.1.1 Cbrs and DAS

5.10.1.2 Small Cell and DAS Complimenting Each Other

5.11 Trends/Disruptions Impacting Customers/Buyers

5.12 Patent Analysis

6 Distributed Antenna System (DAS) Market, by Offering

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Components

6.3 Services

7 Distributed Antenna System (DAS) Market, by Coverage

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Indoor

7.2.1 Idas Account for Majority of DAS Deployment Around the World

7.2.2 Active

7.2.2.1 Analog

7.2.2.2 Digital

7.2.3 Passive

7.2.4 Hybrid

7.3 Outdoor

7.3.1 Odas Are Used to Serve Outdoor Areas of High-Density Urban and Suburban Environments

8 Distributed Antenna System (DAS) Market, by Ownership Model

8.1 Introduction

8.1.1 COVID-19 Impact

8.2 Carrier Ownership

8.2.1 Carrier Ownership Model Held Largest Market Share in 2020

8.3 Neutral-Host Ownership

8.3.1 Neutral-Host Ownership Model to Register Highest CAGR During Forecast Period

8.4 Enterprise Ownership

8.4.1 Growth of Enterprise Ownership Model Can be Attributed to Standardization of 5G

9 Distributed Antenna System (DAS) Market, by User Facility Area

9.1 Introduction

9.2 >500 K Sq. Ft.

9.2.1 >500 K Sq. Ft. Segment to Hold Largest Market Share During Forecast Period

9.3 200-500 K Sq. Ft.

9.3.1 Growing Adoption of Private LTE/CBRS Network Distributed Antenna System (DAS) in Organizations with Coverage Area of 200-500 K Sq. Ft. to Ensure Data Security and Privacy

9.4 <200 K Sq. Ft.

9.4.1 <200 K Sq. Ft. Segment to Hold Smaller Market Size Than Other Segments

10 Distributed Antenna System (DAS) Market, by Vertical

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Commercial

10.2.1 Public Venues

10.2.1.1 Combination of DAS and Small Cells Can be Used to Offer Public Cellular Access

10.2.2 Hospitality

10.2.2.1 Distributed Antenna System (DAS) Ensures Seamless Wireless Connectivity Across Hospitality Centers

10.2.3 Healthcare

10.2.3.1 Hospitals Deploy In-Building Wireless Solutions to Maximize Operational Efficiency and Improve Patient Care

10.2.4 Education

10.2.4.1 Private Mobile Networks Based on Cbrs Can Serve Outdoor Spaces in College and Universities for Surveillance and IoT Infrastructure for Parking

10.2.5 Enterprise

10.2.5.1 Enterprises Use Distributed Antenna Systems to Extend Coverage and Capacity for Public Mobile Network Connectivity

10.2.6 Retail

10.2.6.1 Private Mobile Networks Based on Cbrs Can Serve Outdoor Spaces for Surveillance and Secure Staff Communication

10.2.7 Airport & Transportation

10.2.7.1 Bts Signal Sources Enable to Add Extra Capacity for High-Occupancy Areas

10.2.8 Industrial

10.2.8.1 Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) and Industry 4.0 to Increase Deployment of Distributed Antenna Systems in Industrial Vertical

10.2.9 Government

10.2.9.1 Government Offices Install DAS to Enable Effective Cellular Connectivity, Ensure the Efficient Management of the Workforce, and Support Mission-Critical Communication Services

10.3 Public Safety

10.3.1 Public Safety DAS Ensures That Emergency Personnel Can Maintain Radio Communication Throughout Building in Event of Emergency

10.4 COVID-19 Impact on Various Verticals

10.4.1 Most-Impacted Vertical

10.4.2 Least-Impacted Vertical

11 Distributed Antenna System (DAS) Market, by Frequency Protocol

11.1 Introduction

11.1.1 Cellular

11.1.1.1 5G Rollout to Boost Demand for Distributed Antenna Systems for Cellular Frequency Protocol During Forecast Period

11.1.2 Vhf/Uhf

11.1.2.1 Increasing Deployment of Public Safety Networks to Fuel Demand for Vhf/Ufh DAS

11.1.3 Others

12 Distributed Antenna System (DAS) Market, by Network Type

12.1 Introduction

12.1.1 Public Network

12.1.1.1 Stringent Government Regulations for Seamless Cellular Network Coverage to Boost Demand for DAS

12.1.2 Private Lte/Cbrs

12.1.2.1 Private Lte/Cbrs Offers Separate or Private Wireless Networks for Businesses and Governments for Different Applications

13 Distributed Antenna System (DAS) Market, by Signal Source

13.1 Introduction

13.1.1 Off-Air Antennas (Repeaters)

13.1.1.1 DAS with Off-Air Signal Source is Used to Extend Network Coverage at Edges of Network

13.1.2 On-Site Base Transceiver Station (Bts)

13.1.2.1 Bts is Fixed Radio Transceiver in Any Mobile Network and Responsible for Connecting Mobile Devices to Network

13.1.3 Small Cells

13.1.3.1 Small Cells Have Unique Capability to Handle High Data Rates for Mobile Broadband and IoT

14 Geographic Analysis

15 Competitive Landscape

15.1 Overview

15.2 Top 5 Company Revenue Analysis

15.3 Market Share Analysis, 2020

15.4 Company Evaluation Matrix

15.4.1 Star

15.4.2 Emerging Leaders

15.4.3 Pervasive

15.4.4 Participant

15.5 Distributed Antenna System Market: Company Footprint

15.5.1 Company Footprint: by Offering

15.5.2 Company Footprint: by Vertical

15.5.3 Company Footprint: by Region

15.5.4 Company Footprint

15.6 Start-Up/Sme Evaluation Quadrant, 2020

15.6.1 Progressive Companies

15.6.2 Responsive Companies

15.6.3 Dynamic Companies

15.6.4 Starting Blocks

15.7 Competitive Situations and Trends

15.7.1 Product Launches

15.7.2 Deals

16 Company Profiles

16.1 Key Players

16.1.1 Commscope

16.1.2 Corning

16.1.3 Comba Telecom Systems

16.1.4 Pbe Axell (Formerly Axell Wireless)

16.1.5 Solid Technologies

16.1.6 American Tower

16.1.7 At&T

16.1.8 Boingo Wireless

16.1.9 Dali Wireless

16.1.10 Zinwave

16.2 Other Players

16.2.1 Whoop Wireless

16.2.2 Bird Technologies

16.2.3 Huber+Suhner

16.2.4 Bti Wireless

16.2.5 Jma Wireless

16.2.6 Westell Technologies, Inc.

16.2.7 Advanced Rf Technologies, Inc. (Adrf)

16.2.8 Galtronics

16.2.9 Connectivity Wireless

16.2.10 Betacom

16.2.11 Airplux Technologies Limited

16.2.12 Cellnex Telecom

16.2.13 Vision Technologies

16.2.14 Veridas Technologies

16.2.15 Harris Communications

17 Appendix

