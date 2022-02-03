The Worldwide Distributed Antenna System Industry is Expected to Reach $12.7 Billion by 2027

Dublin, Feb. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Distributed Antenna System (DAS) Market with COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By offering, Coverage, Ownership Model, Vertical, User Facility Area, Frequency Protocol, Network Type, Signal Source and Region - Global Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The DAS market is projected to grow from USD 8.7 billion in 2021 to USD 12.7 billion by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period.
Services segment to account for the largest share of distributed antenna systems (DAS) market during the forecast period
On the basis of offering, the distributed antenna system (DAS) market has been segmented into components, and services. The services segment (pre-sales services, installation services, and post-sales services) is projected to hold the largest market share than components segment owing to the high capital expenditure in installation and maintenance of DAS in both, outdoor and indoor environment.
Indoor coverage to account for the largest share of distributed antenna system (DAS) market during the forecast period
Based on coverage, The distributed antenna system (DAS) market for indoor coverage is expected to hold a larger share during the forecast period. The growth of this market can be attributed to the rising demand from various consumers for continuous connectivity. According to Cisco, ~80% of the data consumed by people is indoors. Therefore, the installation of the DAS networks in buildings would provide enhanced cellular services and better voice and data services to occupants
North America to account for the largest share of distributed antenna system (DAS) market during the forecast period
North America is expected to be the largest DAS market during the forecast period. It is one of the technologically advanced regions in the world. The consumers in this region have readily adopted 4G- enabled smartphones, which has established it as one of the most advanced mobile-dense regions in the world. According to the Ericsson Mobility Report published in 2019, North America records the highest use of smartphones, and the traffic per smartphone is expected to reach 45 GB by the end of 2025. The increasing number of internet subscribers, expanding mobile data traffic, and growing emphasis of government offices on enhancing telecommunications infrastructure to meet the users' demand for seamless connectivity are expected to drive the growth of the DAS market in the region.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Introduction
2 Research Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Premium Insights
4.1 Attractive Opportunities in Distributed Antenna System (DAS) Market
4.2 Distributed Antenna System (DAS) Market, by Offering
4.3 Distributed Antenna System (DAS) Market in North America, by Vertical and Country
4.4 Distributed Antenna System (DAS) Market, by Ownership
4.5 Distributed Antenna System (DAS) Market, by Country
5 Market Overview
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Market Dynamics
5.2.1 Drivers
5.2.1.1 Growing Mobile Data Traffic
5.2.1.2 Rising Demand for High Defined Coverage
5.2.1.3 Growing Need for Strong and Reliable Cellular Connectivity for Internet of Things (Iot)
5.2.1.4 Growing Need for Enhancing Spectrum Efficiency
5.2.1.5 Increasing Construction of Buildings Based on Modern and Sustainable Concepts
5.2.2 Restraints
5.2.2.1 High Costs Associated with DAS Network Deployment
5.2.2.2 Routing Backhauling Issue Associated with DAS Networks
5.2.3 Opportunities
5.2.3.1 Growth in Requirement for Public Safety Connectivity
5.2.3.2 Increase in Commercial Spaces Across Association of Southeast Asian Nations (Asean)
5.2.3.3 Use of Distributed Antenna System (DAS) Technology in Citizens Broadband Radio Service (Cbrs)
5.2.4 Challenges
5.2.4.1 Complexities Involved in Installing DAS
5.2.4.2 Upgradation Issue Associated with Existing DAS Networks
5.3 Value Chain Analysis
5.4 Ecosystem Analysis
5.5 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
5.6 Case Study Analysis
5.6.1 Healthcare
5.6.1.1 Mercy Hospital Installed Cel-Fi's Quatra to Improve Indoor Cellular Connectivity
5.6.1.2 Hatcher Station Health Clinic Improved Indoor Coverage with New DAS Solution
5.6.1.3 Commscope's Ion-E In-Building Wireless Solution
5.6.2 Transportation
5.6.2.1 Queen Alia International Airport's Cellular Coverage
5.6.2.2 Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport Cellular Coverage
5.6.3 Public Venues
5.6.3.1 Michigan Plaza Indoor Cellular Coverage
5.6.3.2 Torre Diamante Indoor Cellular Coverage
5.6.3.3 Mercedes-Benz Superdome and New Orleans Arena Cellular Coverage
5.7 Price Trend Analysis for DAS Deployment
5.8 Trade Analysis
5.9 Regulatory Landscape - Public Safety DAS
5.10 Technology Analysis
5.10.1 Key Trends in DAS Market
5.10.1.1 Cbrs and DAS
5.10.1.2 Small Cell and DAS Complimenting Each Other
5.11 Trends/Disruptions Impacting Customers/Buyers
5.12 Patent Analysis
6 Distributed Antenna System (DAS) Market, by Offering
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Components
6.3 Services
7 Distributed Antenna System (DAS) Market, by Coverage
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Indoor
7.2.1 Idas Account for Majority of DAS Deployment Around the World
7.2.2 Active
7.2.2.1 Analog
7.2.2.2 Digital
7.2.3 Passive
7.2.4 Hybrid
7.3 Outdoor
7.3.1 Odas Are Used to Serve Outdoor Areas of High-Density Urban and Suburban Environments
8 Distributed Antenna System (DAS) Market, by Ownership Model
8.1 Introduction
8.1.1 COVID-19 Impact
8.2 Carrier Ownership
8.2.1 Carrier Ownership Model Held Largest Market Share in 2020
8.3 Neutral-Host Ownership
8.3.1 Neutral-Host Ownership Model to Register Highest CAGR During Forecast Period
8.4 Enterprise Ownership
8.4.1 Growth of Enterprise Ownership Model Can be Attributed to Standardization of 5G
9 Distributed Antenna System (DAS) Market, by User Facility Area
9.1 Introduction
9.2 >500 K Sq. Ft.
9.2.1 >500 K Sq. Ft. Segment to Hold Largest Market Share During Forecast Period
9.3 200-500 K Sq. Ft.
9.3.1 Growing Adoption of Private LTE/CBRS Network Distributed Antenna System (DAS) in Organizations with Coverage Area of 200-500 K Sq. Ft. to Ensure Data Security and Privacy
9.4 <200 K Sq. Ft.
9.4.1 <200 K Sq. Ft. Segment to Hold Smaller Market Size Than Other Segments
10 Distributed Antenna System (DAS) Market, by Vertical
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Commercial
10.2.1 Public Venues
10.2.1.1 Combination of DAS and Small Cells Can be Used to Offer Public Cellular Access
10.2.2 Hospitality
10.2.2.1 Distributed Antenna System (DAS) Ensures Seamless Wireless Connectivity Across Hospitality Centers
10.2.3 Healthcare
10.2.3.1 Hospitals Deploy In-Building Wireless Solutions to Maximize Operational Efficiency and Improve Patient Care
10.2.4 Education
10.2.4.1 Private Mobile Networks Based on Cbrs Can Serve Outdoor Spaces in College and Universities for Surveillance and IoT Infrastructure for Parking
10.2.5 Enterprise
10.2.5.1 Enterprises Use Distributed Antenna Systems to Extend Coverage and Capacity for Public Mobile Network Connectivity
10.2.6 Retail
10.2.6.1 Private Mobile Networks Based on Cbrs Can Serve Outdoor Spaces for Surveillance and Secure Staff Communication
10.2.7 Airport & Transportation
10.2.7.1 Bts Signal Sources Enable to Add Extra Capacity for High-Occupancy Areas
10.2.8 Industrial
10.2.8.1 Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) and Industry 4.0 to Increase Deployment of Distributed Antenna Systems in Industrial Vertical
10.2.9 Government
10.2.9.1 Government Offices Install DAS to Enable Effective Cellular Connectivity, Ensure the Efficient Management of the Workforce, and Support Mission-Critical Communication Services
10.3 Public Safety
10.3.1 Public Safety DAS Ensures That Emergency Personnel Can Maintain Radio Communication Throughout Building in Event of Emergency
10.4 COVID-19 Impact on Various Verticals
10.4.1 Most-Impacted Vertical
10.4.2 Least-Impacted Vertical
11 Distributed Antenna System (DAS) Market, by Frequency Protocol
11.1 Introduction
11.1.1 Cellular
11.1.1.1 5G Rollout to Boost Demand for Distributed Antenna Systems for Cellular Frequency Protocol During Forecast Period
11.1.2 Vhf/Uhf
11.1.2.1 Increasing Deployment of Public Safety Networks to Fuel Demand for Vhf/Ufh DAS
11.1.3 Others
12 Distributed Antenna System (DAS) Market, by Network Type
12.1 Introduction
12.1.1 Public Network
12.1.1.1 Stringent Government Regulations for Seamless Cellular Network Coverage to Boost Demand for DAS
12.1.2 Private Lte/Cbrs
12.1.2.1 Private Lte/Cbrs Offers Separate or Private Wireless Networks for Businesses and Governments for Different Applications
13 Distributed Antenna System (DAS) Market, by Signal Source
13.1 Introduction
13.1.1 Off-Air Antennas (Repeaters)
13.1.1.1 DAS with Off-Air Signal Source is Used to Extend Network Coverage at Edges of Network
13.1.2 On-Site Base Transceiver Station (Bts)
13.1.2.1 Bts is Fixed Radio Transceiver in Any Mobile Network and Responsible for Connecting Mobile Devices to Network
13.1.3 Small Cells
13.1.3.1 Small Cells Have Unique Capability to Handle High Data Rates for Mobile Broadband and IoT
14 Geographic Analysis
15 Competitive Landscape
15.1 Overview
15.2 Top 5 Company Revenue Analysis
15.3 Market Share Analysis, 2020
15.4 Company Evaluation Matrix
15.4.1 Star
15.4.2 Emerging Leaders
15.4.3 Pervasive
15.4.4 Participant
15.5 Distributed Antenna System Market: Company Footprint
15.5.1 Company Footprint: by Offering
15.5.2 Company Footprint: by Vertical
15.5.3 Company Footprint: by Region
15.5.4 Company Footprint
15.6 Start-Up/Sme Evaluation Quadrant, 2020
15.6.1 Progressive Companies
15.6.2 Responsive Companies
15.6.3 Dynamic Companies
15.6.4 Starting Blocks
15.7 Competitive Situations and Trends
15.7.1 Product Launches
15.7.2 Deals
16 Company Profiles
16.1 Key Players
16.1.1 Commscope
16.1.2 Corning
16.1.3 Comba Telecom Systems
16.1.4 Pbe Axell (Formerly Axell Wireless)
16.1.5 Solid Technologies
16.1.6 American Tower
16.1.7 At&T
16.1.8 Boingo Wireless
16.1.9 Dali Wireless
16.1.10 Zinwave
16.2 Other Players
16.2.1 Whoop Wireless
16.2.2 Bird Technologies
16.2.3 Huber+Suhner
16.2.4 Bti Wireless
16.2.5 Jma Wireless
16.2.6 Westell Technologies, Inc.
16.2.7 Advanced Rf Technologies, Inc. (Adrf)
16.2.8 Galtronics
16.2.9 Connectivity Wireless
16.2.10 Betacom
16.2.11 Airplux Technologies Limited
16.2.12 Cellnex Telecom
16.2.13 Vision Technologies
16.2.14 Veridas Technologies
16.2.15 Harris Communications
17 Appendix
