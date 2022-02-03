Steven Mah, Ph.D., Joins Cowen’s Equity Research Team to Cover Life Science & Diagnostic Tools

NEW YORK, Feb. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN) (“Cowen” or the “Company”) today announced that Steven Mah, Ph.D., has joined the Company’s equity research team to further expand the firm’s coverage of the life science & diagnostic tools sector. He will be based in New York, and will report to Robert Fagin, Cowen’s Head of Research.



“Cowen continues to build its market-leading life science & diagnostic tools franchise,” said Mr. Fagin. “Steve’s expertise in dynamic emerging market segments such as synthetic biology and artificial-intelligence driven health solutions will further differentiate our coverage.”

Cowen’s acclaimed research department consists of 61 senior analysts covering over 975 securities across multiple sectors, including health care, consumer, energy, sustainability and energy transition, technology media & telecom, capital goods & industrials, and Washington policy.

Prior to joining Cowen, Dr. Mah was a senior analyst for life science & diagnostic tools at Piper Sandler, and earlier in his career was a Principal in Piper Sandler’s health care investment banking group, where he focused on mergers and acquisitions as well as equity and equity-linked transactions. Dr. Mah holds a B.S. in molecular biology from the University of California, Los Angeles; a Ph.D. in molecular biology from the University of California, San Diego; and an MBA from Cornell University’s Johnson Graduate School of Management.

About Cowen Health Care Research

With 18 senior analysts, Cowen has one of the largest health care research footprints on Wall Street.

The team includes two analysts in Cowen’s Washington Research Group focused exclusively on health care policy. This effort complements, and is integrated with, the firm’s fundamental analysis.

Cowen’s health care analysts are consistently ranked among the best in third-party polls such as Institutional Investor magazine’s All-America Research Team and the Refinitiv StarMine Analyst Awards.

The team boasts a long tradition of collaboration and thought leadership. Marquee publications such as Cowen’s Biotech Quarterly, Therapeutics Categories, and annual drug pricing survey have been widely read, and published consistently, for more than 25 years. Other major publications include Pharmaceutical Industry Pulse, Specialty Pharmaceutical Industry Pulse, and Life Science Tool Kit.

The research team also publishes numerous studies under Cowen’s flagship Ahead of the Curve® Series banner. Recent reports have included in-depth explorations of gene editing, next-generation proteomics tools, and emerging hematology-oncology treatments.

The Company hosts some of the longest-running and best attended events in the sector, including Cowen’s Health Care Conference (now in its 42nd year); the Therapeutics Conference (now in its 25th year); the MedTools Conference (now in its 11th year); and the FutureHealth Conference (now in its 7th year). Cowen also hosts numerous targeted events, including Cowen’s Gene Therapy Summit, Oncology Innovation Summit, and Psychedelics & Novel Mechanisms in Neuropsychiatry Summit.

About Cowen Inc.

Cowen Inc. (“Cowen” or the “Company”) is a diversified financial services firm that operates through two business segments: a broker dealer and an investment management division. The Company’s broker dealer division offers investment banking services, equity and credit research, sales and trading, prime brokerage, global clearing and commission management services. Cowen’s investment management segment offers actively managed alternative investment products. Cowen Inc. focuses on delivering value-added capabilities to our clients in order to help them outperform. Founded in 1918, the firm is headquartered in New York and has offices worldwide. Learn more at Cowen.com.

