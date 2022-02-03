Global Dental Insurance Market Size & Share is expected +10.65% CAGR Rise, Will Hit USD 289.85 Billion by 2027 | Industry Trends & Forecast by Facts & Factors

NEW YORK, United States, Feb. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Facts and Factors has published a new research report titled “Dental Insurance Market By Insurance Type (Basic/Minor, Major & Preventive), By Mode of Distribution (Corporates, Insurance Agents and Online Channel), and By End-User (Families and Individuals): Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, and Forecast, 2021-2027” in its research database.

“According to the latest research study, the demand of global Dental Insurance Market size & share was valued at approximately USD 168.27 Billion in 2020 and is expected to reach a value of around USD 289.85 Billion by 2027, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of around 10.65% between 2021 and 2027.”

The report examines the dental insurance market's drivers and restraints, as well as the impact they have on the demand during the forecast period. In addition, the report analyses global opportunities in the dental insurance market.

What is Dental Insurance? How big is the Dental Insurance Market?

Dental Insurance Market Report Overview:

Dental insurance solely covers a person's dental health or oral health and reimburses any dental costs spent by patients. Some of the major plans covered by dental insurance are preferred provider organizations (PPO), dental health maintenance organizations (DHMO), and indemnity policies. Depending on the type and scope of the insurance plan, dental insurance can help cover the costs of dental treatment, ranging from basic preventative care to extensive dental work.

This industry does not include reinsurance of dental plans; nonetheless, revenue from all dental insurance providers, including commercial health insurance, Medicare, and Medicaid, is included. Dental procedures are very expensive, dental issues are expanding rapidly over the world, and there is a growing awareness of dental insurance, which drives the expansion of the global dental insurance market.

Market Growth Dynamics:

Dental Insurance Industry Drivers:

High Occurrence of Oral Ailments to Steer the Market Expansion

Oral disorders are common non-communicable ailments and can impact people throughout their lifespan causing pain as well as discomfort. Many of the oral ailments include tooth decay, oral cancers, periodontal disorders, oro-dental trauma, oral manifestations of HIV, noma, and cleft lip & palate. They account for a large part of the oral ailment burden. All these factors are expected to steer the growth of the dental insurance market over the forecast timeline.

Moreover, escalating cases of oral disorders witnessed among the geriatric population are predicted to generate awareness pertaining to dental insurance among individuals as a result of recurrent dental treatment for oral disorders. This, in turn, will boost market growth trends. Apart from this, the high costs of dental treatments are likely to boost the expansion of the dental insurance industry over the forecast timeline. Nevertheless, growing medical tourism activities across the globe will inhibit the growth of the market over the forecast period.

Industry Major Market Players

Aetna Inc.

Aflac Incorporated

Ameritas

Allianz

AXA

Cigna

Delta Dental

Envivas

Humana

HDFC ERGO Health Insurance Ltd. (Apollo Munich)

MetLife Services and Solutions

LLC

OneExchange

3M

United HealthCare Services Inc.

Key Offerings:

Market Size, Overview, Trends & Forecast by Revenue | 2021−2027

Market Dynamics – Leading Trends, Growth Drivers, Restraints, and Investment Opportunities

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by Insurance Type, by Mode of Distribution, by End-User, and by Region

Competitive Landscape – Top Key Vendors and Other Prominent Vendors

Report Scope

Report Attribute Details Market Size in 2020 USD 168.27 Billion Projected Market Size in 2027 USD 289.85 Billion CAGR Growth Rate 10.65% CAGR Base Year 2020 Forecast Years 2021-2027 Key Market Players Aetna Inc., Aflac Incorporated, Ameritas, Allianz, AXA, Cigna, Delta Dental, Envivas, Humana, HDFC ERGO Health Insurance Ltd. (Apollo Munich), MetLife Services and Solutions, LLC, OneExchange, 3M, United HealthCare Services, Inc., and Others/among others Key Segment By Insurance Type, By Mode of Distribution, By End-User, and By Region Major Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa Purchase Options Request customized purchase options to meet your research needs.

Segmentation Analysis

Basic/Minor Segment to Dominate the Insurance Type Landscape

The basic/Minor segment is predicted to register the highest growth in terms of both revenue and CAGR. It is likely to record the highest CAGR of nearly 5.6% during the period from 2021 to 2027. The segment offers coverage to major dental problems like emergency care for stainless steel (prefabricated) crowns, root canal treatment, periodontal surgery, periodontal scaling & root planning, routine tooth extractions, pain relief, recementing dental crowns, composite fillings, sedative fillings, and non-routine x-rays.

Corporates Segment to Contribute Majorly Towards the Overall Market Growth

The corporates segment is expected to accrue proceeds worth nearly USD 100 billion by 2027. Moreover, dental insurances are directly purchased by the corporate firms and they are provided in groups in the various corporate offices. In addition to this, corporate dental insurance has become the latest trend. All these aspects will steer the segmental growth over the forecast period.

Key questions answered in this report:

What is the size of the dental insurance market and what is its expected growth rate?

What are the main driving factors propelling the dental insurance Market forward?

What are the leading companies in the Dental Insurance Industry?

What segments does the market cover?

Regional Dominance

North America to Lead the Overall Market Revenue Growth

The regional market expansion is credited to the high presence of the key industry players in the region along with high consciousness pertaining to the advantages of purchasing dental insurance in the region. Apart from this, huge costs of dental treatments in countries like the U.S. have forced people to purchase dental insurance.

Browse the full “Dental Insurance Market By Insurance Type (Basic/Minor, Major & Preventive), By Mode of Distribution (Corporates, Insurance Agents and Online Channel), and By End-User (Families and Individuals): Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, and Forecast, 2021-2027” Report at https://www.fnfresearch.com/dental-insurance-market



This report segments the global dental insurance market as follows:

By Insurance Type, the market is segmented into:

Basic/minor

Major

Preventive

By Mode of Distribution, the market is segmented into:

Corporates

Insurance Agents

Online Channel

By End-User, the market is segmented into:

Families

Individuals

By Region, the market is segmented into:

North America U.S. Canada

Europe UK France Germany Spain

Asia Pacific China Japan India Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America Brazil Argentina

The Middle East and Africa GCC South Africa



Key Insights from Primary Research

As per the study, the dental insurance market is likely to grow at a CAGR of around 10.65% between 2021 and 2027.

The dental insurance market was worth about US$ 168.27 Billion in 2020 and is projected to cross to approximately US$ 289.85 Billion by 2027.

and is projected to cross to approximately . Based on the Insurance Type segment, the Basic/Minor segment will dominate the world.

Based on the Mode of Distribution segment, Corporates segment to drive overall market growth.

On the basis of region, North America to lead overall market revenue growth.

