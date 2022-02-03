English Finnish

Grano´s sale of the SokoPro business expected to be completed in February 2022

The sale of the SokoPro business owned by Panostaja’s Grano segment in accordance with the stock exchange release published on 23 December 2021, is expected to be completed in February 2022. It was previously announced that the transaction would be expected to be completed by the end of January 2022.



