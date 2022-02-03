English Finnish

Municipality Finance Plc

Stock Exchange Release

3 February 2022 at 3:00 pm (EET)

Municipality Finance’s capital adequacy remains well above the ECB minimum requirements

The European Central Bank has updated the capital buffer requirement (P2R) imposed on Municipality Finance Plc (MuniFin) as part of the yearly Supervisory Review and Evaluation Process (SREP). The updated P2R is 2 percent, which is 0.25 percentage points lower than previously. The updated P2R will enter into force on 1 March 2022. When taking into account the P2R, the total SREP capital requirement (TSCR) ratio is currently 10 percent. The minimum level of total capital ratio including P2R and other capital buffer requirements is 13.15 percent as of 1 March 2022.

MuniFin’s capital adequacy ratio exceeds the requirement by multiple times. At the end of June 2021, the Group’s total capital ratio was 114.7 percent.

MuniFin is supervised by the European Central Bank and the continuous SREP is part of the banking supervision activities. The banking supervision aims to ensure that credit institutions have appropriate risk management methods in place, as well as sufficient capital and liquidity.

MuniFin will publish the financial statements for 2021 on 4 February 2022.

MUNICIPALITY FINANCE PLC

Harri Luhtala

Executive Vice President, CFO

Tel. +358 50 592 9454

