AFC Gamma Announces Appointment of Marnie Sudnow to its Board of Directors

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., Feb. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AFC Gamma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFCG) (“AFC Gamma”) today announced the nomination and appointment of Marnie Sudnow to AFC Gamma’s Board of Directors. Mrs. Sudnow brings over 20 years of experience in executing digital advertising and e-commerce strategies for global retailers. In connection with the appointment of Mrs. Sudnow, the Board was expanded to eight directors, six of whom are independent.



“Marnie is an accomplished business leader and her extensive experience in advertising and technology make her an ideal addition to AFC Gamma’s Board. Her distinct insights into the retail landscape bring unique and valuable insight on compelling investment opportunities within the increasingly sophisticated cannabis industry,” said Leonard M. Tannenbaum, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of AFC Gamma. “Additionally, we are pleased to add another female Board member, which aligns with our commitment to support Nasdaq CEO Adena Friedman’s board diversity proposal.”

“As a female leader in the cannabis industry, I am especially pleased that Marnie will increase the female representation on AFC Gamma’s Board. I believe that women business leaders bring a unique perspective, which can be additive in shaping Board discussions,” said Robyn Tannenbaum, Co-Founder and Head of Originations of AFC Gamma.

Since 2020, Marnie Sudnow has served as the Senior Vice President of Client Success at Stylitics, where she oversees the company’s delivery of world-class merchandising technology providing personalized data-driven omnichannel solutions for leading retailers. Prior to Stylitics, she held several leadership positions at Mediaocean and worked in Private Banking for JP Morgan managing client relationships. Ms. Sudnow holds a BS in Finance and Marketing from the University of Delaware. She is passionate about Women in Tech and is involved with organizations such as: The Female Quotient, and Chief. She is the founder of the HMC club, which has participated in the Susan G. Komen Race for The Cure for many years.

About AFC Gamma

AFC Gamma is a commercial real estate finance company that provides a range of lending solutions to established operators in the cannabis industry. AFC Gamma originates, structures and underwrites senior secured loans and other types of loan solutions in states that have legalized medicinal and/or adult use cannabis. AFC Gamma’s senior management team has over 100 years of combined experience in investment management and disciplined credit investing across a range of economic cycles.

