ITW Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Results

Fourth Quarter 2021 Highlights

Total revenue of $3.7 billion, an increase of 6% with organic growth of 5%

Operating margin of 22.7% as enterprise initiatives contributed 110 bps

GAAP EPS of $1.93 including $(0.02) of MTS acquisition impact



Full Year 2021 Highlights

Total revenue of $14.5 billion, an increase of 15% with organic growth of 12%

Operating income of $3.5 billion, an increase of 21%

Operating margin of 24.1%, an increase of 120 bps as enterprise initiatives contributed 110 bps

Record GAAP EPS of $8.51, an increase of 28%

Full Year 2022 Guidance (including MTS)

Total revenue growth of 7.5 to 10.5% with organic growth of 6 to 9%

Operating margin of 24 to 25% with enterprise initiatives contributing 100 bps

GAAP EPS of $8.90 to $9.30, an increase of 5 to 9% or 10 to 15% excluding 2021 one-time tax items



GLENVIEW, Ill., Feb. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE: ITW) today reported its fourth quarter and full year 2021 results and initiated guidance for full year 2022.

“In the fourth quarter, we saw continued strong growth momentum as six of our seven segments delivered combined organic growth of 12 percent, while our Automotive OEM segment continued to be impacted by limitations on auto production due to component supply shortages,” said E. Scott Santi, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. “In what remains a very challenging and volatile operating environment, our teams around the world continue to do an exceptional job of delivering for our customers, responding decisively to rapidly rising input costs, and executing our ‘Win the Recovery’ strategy to accelerate profitable market penetration and organic growth across our portfolio.”

“I want to again thank all of my ITW colleagues for their exceptional dedication and commitment to serving our customers and executing our strategy with excellence. Their performance throughout 2021 provides another compelling proof point that ITW is a company that has the enduring competitive advantages, agility, and resilience necessary to consistently deliver top-tier performance in any environment,” Santi concluded.

Fourth Quarter 2021 Results

Fourth quarter revenue grew six percent to $3.7 billion with 5.3 percent organic growth. The MTS acquisition, which closed on December 1, 2021 as previously announced, contributed 1.3 percent, partially offset by unfavorable foreign currency translation impact of 0.7 percent. Operating margin was 22.7 percent, 23.1 percent excluding 40 basis points of margin dilution impact from MTS. Enterprise initiatives contributed 110 basis points. The margin dilution impact from price/cost was 200 basis points, while pricing actions more than offset raw material cost increases on a dollar-for-dollar basis in the quarter. GAAP EPS was $1.93, including $(0.02) of MTS acquisition impact. Operating cash flow was $774 million, and free cash flow was $695 million with a conversion of 114 percent of net income. The effective tax rate for the quarter was 23.1 percent.

Full Year 2021 Results

Revenue grew 15 percent to $14.5 billion with organic growth of 12.3 percent. All seven segments delivered strong organic growth, led by Welding up 18 percent, Food Equipment up 17 percent, Test & Measurement and Electronics up 15 percent, Construction Products up 14 percent, Specialty Products and Polymers & Fluids both up 10 percent and Automotive OEM up 6 percent. The MTS acquisition contributed 0.4 percent, and foreign currency translation impact was favorable 2.3 percent.

Operating margin was 24.1 percent, an increase of 120 basis points with enterprise initiatives contributing 110 basis points. The margin dilution impact from price/cost was 150 basis points, while pricing actions more than offset raw material cost increases on a dollar-for-dollar basis for the full year. GAAP EPS was $8.51, $8.09 excluding $0.42 of favorable one-time tax items, an increase of 22 percent versus the prior year excluding these tax items. Operating cash flow was $2.6 billion, and free cash flow was $2.3 billion with a conversion of 84 percent of net income, which was below the Company’s 100 percent+ long-term target primarily due to higher working capital investments to support 15 percent revenue growth and the Company’s decision to increase inventory levels on select key raw materials, components, and finished goods to help mitigate supply chain risk and sustain customer service levels. The company repurchased $1.0 billion of its own shares, and the effective tax rate for the full year was 19.0 percent.

Full Year 2022 Guidance

The company is initiating full-year GAAP EPS guidance in the range of $8.90 to $9.30 per share, an increase of 10 to 15 percent, excluding the impact of the favorable one-time tax items in 2021. Total revenue growth is expected to be in the range of 7.5 to 10.5 percent with organic growth of six to nine percent. The acquisition of MTS is expected to add approximately three percent to revenue and be neutral to EPS. Foreign currency translation impact is expected to be unfavorable 1.5 percent at current exchange rates. Operating margin is expected to be in the range of 24 to 25 percent, with 100 basis points contribution from enterprise initiatives, partially offset by approximately 50 basis points each of margin dilution from MTS and price/cost. The company plans to repurchase approximately $1.5 billion of its own shares. The expected effective tax rate is in the range of 23 to 24 percent.

Non-GAAP Measures

This earnings release contains certain non-GAAP financial measures. A reconciliation of these measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures is included in the attached supplemental reconciliation schedule.

Forward-looking Statement

This earnings release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements may include, without limitation, statements regarding the duration and potential effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and global supply chain challenges, related government actions and the company’s strategy in response thereto on the company’s business, expected impact of raw material inflation, enterprise initiatives, future financial and operating performance, free cash flow and free cash flow conversion rate, organic and total revenue, operating and incremental margin, price/cost impact, diluted income per share, restructuring expenses and related benefits, expected dividend payments, expected repatriation, after-tax return on invested capital, effective tax rates, exchange rates, expected access to liquidity sources, expected capital allocation, expected timing and amount of share repurchases, end market economic and regulatory conditions, potential acquisitions and dispositions and related impact on financial results, including statements with respect to the impact of the 2021 acquisition of the MTS Test & Simulation business, and the company’s 2022 guidance. These statements are subject to certain risks, uncertainties, assumptions, and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated. Such factors include those contained in ITW's Form 10-K for 2020 and subsequent reports filed with the SEC.

About Illinois Tool Works

ITW (NYSE: ITW) is a Fortune 200 global multi-industrial manufacturing leader with revenues totaling $14.5 billion in 2021. The company’s seven industry-leading segments leverage the unique ITW Business Model to drive solid growth with best-in-class margins and returns in markets where highly innovative, customer-focused solutions are required. ITW’s approximately 45,000 dedicated colleagues around the world thrive in the company’s decentralized and entrepreneurial culture. www.itw.com

ILLINOIS TOOL WORKS INC. and SUBSIDIARIES STATEMENT OF INCOME (UNAUDITED) Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended December 31, December 31, In millions except per share amounts 2021

2020 2021 2020 Operating Revenue $ 3,679 $ 3,475 $ 14,455 $ 12,574 Cost of revenue 2,191 2,000 8,489 7,375 Selling, administrative, and research and development expenses 621 557 2,356 2,163 Amortization and impairment of intangible assets 33 35 133 154 Operating Income 834 883 3,477 2,882 Interest expense (49 ) (52 ) (202 ) (206 ) Other income (expense) 7 (7 ) 51 28 Income Before Taxes 792 824 3,326 2,704 Income taxes 183 182 632 595 Net Income $ 609 $ 642 $ 2,694 $ 2,109 Net Income Per Share: Basic $ 1.94 $ 2.03 $ 8.55 $ 6.66 Diluted $ 1.93 $ 2.02 $ 8.51 $ 6.63 Cash Dividends Per Share: Paid $ 1.22 $ 1.14 $ 4.64 $ 4.35 Declared $ 1.22 $ 1.14 $ 4.72 $ 4.42 Shares of Common Stock Outstanding During the Period: Average 313.6 316.7 315.1 316.9 Average assuming dilution 315.0 318.1 316.4 318.3





ILLINOIS TOOL WORKS INC. and SUBSIDIARIES STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION (UNAUDITED) In millions December 31,

2021 December 31,

2020 Assets Current Assets: Cash and equivalents $ 1,527 $ 2,564 Trade receivables 2,840 2,506 Inventories 1,694 1,189 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 313 264 Total current assets 6,374 6,523 Net plant and equipment 1,809 1,777 Goodwill 4,965 4,690 Intangible assets 972 781 Deferred income taxes 552 533 Other assets 1,405 1,308 $ 16,077 $ 15,612 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Current Liabilities: Short-term debt $ 778 $ 350 Accounts payable 585 534 Accrued expenses 1,648 1,284 Cash dividends payable 382 361 Income taxes payable 77 60 Total current liabilities 3,470 2,589 Noncurrent Liabilities: Long-term debt 6,909 7,772 Deferred income taxes 654 588 Noncurrent income taxes payable 365 413 Other liabilities 1,053 1,068 Total noncurrent liabilities 8,981 9,841 Stockholders' Equity: Common stock 6 6 Additional paid-in-capital 1,432 1,362 Retained earnings 24,325 23,114 Common stock held in treasury (20,636 ) (19,659 ) Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (1,502 ) (1,642 ) Noncontrolling interest 1 1 Total stockholders' equity 3,626 3,182 $ 16,077 $ 15,612





ILLINOIS TOOL WORKS INC. and SUBSIDIARIES

SEGMENT DATA (UNAUDITED)

Three Months Ended December 31, 2021 Dollars in millions Total

Revenue Operating

Income Operating

Margin Automotive OEM $ 663 $ 111 16.8 % Food Equipment 569 130 22.9 % Test & Measurement and Electronics 636 168 26.4 % Welding 422 126 30.0 % Polymers & Fluids 447 107 24.1 % Construction Products 480 124 25.8 % Specialty Products 467 124 26.5 % Intersegment (5 ) — — % Total Segments 3,679 890 24.2 % Unallocated — (56 ) — % Total Company $ 3,679 $ 834 22.7 %





Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2021 Dollars in millions Total

Revenue Operating

Income Operating

Margin Automotive OEM $ 2,800 $ 545 19.5 % Food Equipment 2,078 469 22.6 % Test & Measurement and Electronics 2,346 643 27.4 % Welding 1,650 490 29.7 % Polymers & Fluids 1,804 457 25.4 % Construction Products 1,945 530 27.2 % Specialty Products 1,854 504 27.2 % Intersegment (22 ) — — % Total Segments 14,455 3,638 25.2 % Unallocated — (161 ) — % Total Company $ 14,455 $ 3,477 24.1 %





ILLINOIS TOOL WORKS INC. and SUBSIDIARIES

SEGMENT DATA (UNAUDITED)

Q4 2021 vs. Q4 2020 Favorable/(Unfavorable) Operating Revenue Automotive OEM Food Equipment Test & Measurement and Electronics Welding Polymers & Fluids Construction Products Specialty Products Total ITW Organic (16.2)% 20.9% 11.2% 14.7% 3.5% 12.5% 7.1% 5.3% Acquisitions/ Divestitures —% —% 8.6% —% —% (0.2)% —% 1.3% Translation (0.9)% (0.3)% (0.6)% —% (1.3)% (0.7)% (0.8)% (0.7)% Operating Revenue (17.1)% 20.6% 19.2% 14.7% 2.2% 11.6% 6.3% 5.9%





Q4 2021 vs. Q4 2020 Favorable/(Unfavorable) Change in Operating Margin Automotive OEM Food Equipment Test & Measurement and Electronics Welding Polymers & Fluids Construction Products Specialty Products Total ITW Operating Leverage (340) bps 410 bps 230 bps 210 bps 70 bps 210 bps 120 bps 100 bps Changes in Variable Margin & OH Costs (340) bps (370) bps (350) bps (100) bps (200) bps (260) bps (150) bps (350) bps Total Organic (680) bps 40 bps (120) bps 110 bps (130) bps (50) bps (30) bps (250) bps Acquisitions/ Divestitures — — (130) bps — — 10 bps — (20) bps Restructuring/Other (30) bps 20 bps 30 bps — — — (20) bps — Total Operating Margin Change (710) bps 60 bps (220) bps 110 bps (130) bps (40) bps (50) bps (270) bps Total Operating Margin % * 16.8% 22.9% 26.4% 30.0% 24.1% 25.8% 26.5% 22.7% * Includes unfavorable operating margin impact of amortization expense from acquisition-related intangible assets 40 bps 60 bps 160 bps 10 bps 240 bps 20 bps 70 bps 90 bps** ** Amortization expense from acquisition-related intangible assets had an unfavorable impact of ($0.08) on GAAP earnings per share for the fourth quarter of 2021.





ILLINOIS TOOL WORKS INC. and SUBSIDIARIES

SEGMENT DATA (UNAUDITED)

Full Year 2021 vs Full Year 2020 Favorable/(Unfavorable) Operating Revenue Automotive OEM Food Equipment Test & Measurement and Electronics Welding Polymers & Fluids Construction Products Specialty Products Total ITW Organic 5.8% 16.7% 15.3% 18.1% 10.0% 13.6% 9.8% 12.3% Acquisitions/ Divestitures —% —% 2.3% —% —% (0.1)% —% 0.4% Translation 3.1% 2.8% 1.9% 1.1% 1.2% 4.2% 1.9% 2.3% Operating Revenue 8.9% 19.5% 19.5% 19.2% 11.2% 17.7% 11.7% 15.0%





Full Year 2021 vs Full Year 2020 Favorable/(Unfavorable) Change in Operating Margin Automotive OEM Food Equipment Test & Measurement and Electronics Welding Polymers & Fluids Construction Products Specialty Products Total ITW Operating Leverage 120 bps 370 bps 340 bps 260 bps 200 bps 240 bps 190 bps 250 bps Changes in Variable Margin & OH Costs — (110) bps (160) bps 10 bps (150) bps (80) bps (50) bps (150) bps Total Organic 120 bps 260 bps 180 bps 270 bps 50 bps 160 bps 140 bps 100 bps Acquisitions/ Divestitures — — (40) bps — — — — — Restructuring/Other 50 bps 40 bps 20 bps (10) bps 10 bps 10 bps (20) bps 20 bps Total Operating Margin Change 170 bps 300 bps 160 bps 260 bps 60 bps 170 bps 120 bps 120 bps Total Operating Margin % * 19.5% 22.6% 27.4% 29.7% 25.4% 27.2% 27.2% 24.1% * Includes unfavorable operating margin impact of amortization expense from acquisition-related intangible assets 40 bps 60 bps 170 bps 10 bps 250 bps 20 bps 70 bps 90 bps** ** Amortization expense from acquisition-related intangible assets had an unfavorable impact of ($0.32) on GAAP earnings per share for 2021.





ILLINOIS TOOL WORKS INC. and SUBSIDIARIES GAAP to NON-GAAP RECONCILIATIONS (UNAUDITED) AFTER-TAX RETURN ON AVERAGE INVESTED CAPITAL (UNAUDITED) Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended December 31, December 31, Dollars in millions 2021 2020 2021 2020 Numerator: Net income $ 609 $ 642 $ 2,694 $ 2,109 Discrete tax benefit related to the third quarter 2021 — — (21 ) — Discrete tax benefit related to the second quarter 2021 — — (112 ) — Interest expense, net of tax (1) 38 42 157 162 Other (income) expense, net of tax (1) (5 ) 5 (40 ) (22 ) Operating income after taxes $ 642 $ 689 $ 2,678 $ 2,249 Denominator: Invested capital: Cash and equivalents $ 1,527 $ 2,564 $ 1,527 $ 2,564 Trade receivables 2,840 2,506 2,840 2,506 Inventories 1,694 1,189 1,694 1,189 Net plant and equipment 1,809 1,777 1,809 1,777 Goodwill and intangible assets 5,937 5,471 5,937 5,471 Accounts payable and accrued expenses (2,233 ) (1,818 ) (2,233 ) (1,818 ) Debt (7,687 ) (8,122 ) (7,687 ) (8,122 ) Other, net (261 ) (385 ) (261 ) (385 ) Total net assets (stockholders' equity) 3,626 3,182 3,626 3,182 Cash and equivalents (1,527 ) (2,564 ) (1,527 ) (2,564 ) Debt 7,687 8,122 7,687 8,122 Total invested capital $ 9,786 $ 8,740 $ 9,786 $ 8,740 Average invested capital (2) $ 9,421 $ 8,606 $ 9,087 $ 8,576 Net income to average invested capital (3) 25.8 % 29.9 % 29.6 % 24.6 % After-tax return on average invested capital (3) 27.2 % 32.0 % 29.5 % 26.2 %

(1) Effective tax rate used for interest expense and other (income) expense for the three months ended December 31, 2021 and 2020 was 23.1% and 22.1%, respectively, and 23.0% and 22.0% for the twelve months ended December 31, 2021 and 2020, respectively.

(2) Average invested capital is calculated using the total invested capital balances at the start of the period and at the end of each quarter within each of the periods presented.

(3) Returns for the three months ended December 31, 2021 and 2020 were converted to an annual rate by multiplying the calculated return by 4.





ILLINOIS TOOL WORKS INC. and SUBSIDIARIES

GAAP to NON-GAAP RECONCILIATIONS (UNAUDITED)

A reconciliation of the 2021 effective tax rate excluding the third quarter 2021 discrete tax benefit of $21 million related to the utilization of capital losses and the second quarter 2021 discrete tax benefit of $112 million related to a change in the U.K. income tax rate is as follows:

Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2021 Dollars in millions Income Taxes Tax Rate As reported $ 632 19.0 % Discrete tax benefit related to the third quarter 2021 21 0.6 % Discrete tax benefit related to the second quarter 2021 112 3.4 % As adjusted $ 765 23.0 %

FREE CASH FLOW (UNAUDITED)

Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended December 31, December 31, Dollars in millions 2021 2020 2021 2020 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 774 $ 773 $ 2,557 $ 2,807 Less: Additions to plant and equipment (79 ) (68 ) (296 ) (236 ) Free cash flow $ 695 $ 705 $ 2,261 $ 2,571 Net income $ 609 $ 642 $ 2,694 $ 2,109 Net cash provided by operating activities to net income conversion rate 127 % 120 % 95 % 133 % Free cash flow to net income conversion rate 114 % 110 % 84 % 122 %

ADJUSTED NET INCOME PER SHARE - DILUTED (UNAUDITED)

Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2021 2020 As reported $ 8.51 $ 6.63 Discrete tax benefit related to the third quarter 2021 (0.07 ) — Discrete tax benefit related to the second quarter 2021 (0.35 ) — As adjusted $ 8.09 $ 6.63 Percentage increase in adjusted net income per share - diluted 22 %



