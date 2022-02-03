Genasys Inc. Announces Zonehaven™ SaaS Contract with Los Angeles County

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Genasys Inc. (NASDAQ: GNSS), the global leader in critical communications systems and solutions that help protect and keep people safe, today announced a multi-year Zonehaven software services and evacuation management contract with Los Angeles County. In addition to the 17 counties announced in October 2021 and last month, first responders, emergency services agencies, and 8.7 million residents in California now have access to Zonehaven's critical evacuation planning, alerting, and real-time life safety resources.



“Our unique and transformative Zonehaven software-as-a-service (SaaS) empowers first responders and emergency services agencies to plan, train for, and execute timely evacuations and orderly repopulations,” said Richard Danforth, Chief Executive Officer of Genasys Inc. “We expect additional counties and communities in California, as well as in other states, to enter into annual recurring revenue contracts for our Zonehaven emergency management platform this fiscal year.”

Bennett Cummings, Supervising Emergency Management Coordinator for the Los Angeles County Office of Emergency Management said, “Using Zonehaven just makes sense for a jurisdiction as complex as Los Angeles County. The platform allows us to be more efficient and improve coordination and collaboration with our many public safety partners when planning for emergency evacuations. Improved stakeholder engagement is another benefit and has already resulted in improved cross-jurisdictional accuracy and a more streamlined planning process.”

The Zonehaven SaaS platform incorporates hyperlocal knowledge to model evolving disasters and other all-hazards crises, and subsequent impacts on evacuation zones, traffic patterns, and public safety. Zonehaven software is used to quickly update counties and communities with zone-specific notifications, including evacuation status, live incident updates, real-time weather, road and traffic conditions, nearby shelters, and other essential information, to help better protect residents before, during, and after critical events. Zonehaven evacuation resources have been utilized in California during major wildfires and to support evacuations for active shooter and debris flow hazards across multiple jurisdictions.

About Genasys Inc.

Genasys® is a global provider of critical communications systems and solutions that help protect and keep people safe. Genasys provides a multichannel approach to deliver geo-targeted alerts, notifications, instructions and information before, during and after public safety threats and critical business events. The Company's unified critical communications platform includes Genasys Emergency Management (GEM) software-as-a-service, Integrated Mass Notification Systems (IMNS), Zonehaven™ emergency evacuation resources, National Emergency Warning Systems (NEWS), LRAD® long-range voice broadcast systems, and more.

Genasys systems are in service in more than 100 countries in a range of diverse applications, including public safety, emergency warning, mass notification, critical event management, defense, law enforcement, homeland security, and other applications. For more information, visit genasys.com.

