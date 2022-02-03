Telesat Aims to Close Gender Gap through National Women in STEM Scholarship Program

English French

OTTAWA, Feb. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Telesat (NASDAQ and TSX: TSAT), one of the world’s largest and most innovative satellite operators, today announced the launch of an expanded 2022 Women in STEM national scholarship program, as well as the winners of the company’s inaugural program in 2021.



The scholarship program focuses on closing the gender gap in the sectors of Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM), and helps to inspire, prepare and enable more women to join these important and fast-growing fields.

Now open for submissions, the Telesat’s Women in STEM 2022 scholarship program aims to continue inspiring the next generation of female innovators and leaders. It will provide eight (8) full-time students with a scholarship of $5,000 each. New for 2022, the program will accept applicants from all years of an undergraduate program.

Scholarship applications are being accepted until 1 p.m. ET on March 15, 2022. Telesat intends for this program to reflect Canada’s broad diversity and we strongly encourage Indigenous and visible minority students to apply. Scholarship Partners Canada (SPC), a division of Universities Canada, administers the scholarship program on behalf of Telesat. For more information on the scholarship program, eligibility, and application, visit https://www.telesat.com/scholarships.

“We all benefit when women choose careers in sciences, technology, engineering and mathematics,” said Marci Ien, Canada’s Minister for Women and Gender Equality and Youth. “My cabinet colleagues and I are committed to leveling the playing field and delivering on the promise of improving access to training and education in these sought-after fields. I would like to congratulate the impressive 2021 winners and applaud Telesat’s leadership in showing the next generation of women and girls that a career in STEM is more than possible.”

As part of Telesat’s inaugural 2021 program, eight (8) inspiring women from all corners of Canada who were in their third or fourth year of a bachelor’s program in a STEM field were each awarded $5,000 scholarships.

“I’m grateful for this opportunity provided by Telesat, and I’m proud to stand as a female scientist and engineer,” said Lauren Healy, a third-year student studying biochemistry and chemical engineering and a 2021 scholarship winner. “Most importantly, I am so excited about encouraging other highly capable women to pursue degrees in science and engineering.”

To view biographies of the 2021 Women in STEM scholarship winners, visit https://www.telesat.com/scholarships .

“Attracting more women to STEM, where they account for only about a quarter of those employed in those fields, is a key initiative for Telesat, and should be for other organizations in Canada and beyond,” said Telesat’s Michele Beck, Senior Vice President, Canadian Sales and a graduate of the University of Ottawa with a BaSc degree in Electrical Engineering. “Leveraging Canada’s rich diversity and encouraging and supporting those who are underrepresented in STEM programs will be pivotal for our company’s – and the nation’s - long-term success.”

About Telesat

Backed by a legacy of engineering excellence, reliability and industry-leading customer service, Telesat (NASDAQ and TSX: TSAT) is one of the largest and most successful global satellite operators. Telesat works collaboratively with its customers to deliver critical connectivity solutions that tackle the world’s most complex communications challenges, providing powerful advantages that improve their operations and drive profitable growth.

Continuously innovating to meet the connectivity demands of the future, Telesat Lightspeed, the company’s Low Earth Orbit (LEO) satellite network, will be the first and only LEO network optimized to meet the rigorous requirements of telecom, government, maritime and aeronautical customers. Operating under its international priority Ka-band spectrum rights, Telesat Lightspeed will redefine global satellite connectivity with ubiquitous, affordable, high-capacity links with fibre-like speeds. For updates on Telesat, follow us on Twitter , LinkedIn , or visit www.telesat.com .

