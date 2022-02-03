LifeMD to Host 2022 Virtual Analyst and Investor Day

NEW YORK, Feb. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LifeMD, Inc. (NASDAQ: LFMD), a rapidly growing direct-to-patient telehealth company, will host its first-ever Analyst and Investor Day on Tuesday, February 22, 2022, from approximately 1:30 p.m. to 3 p.m. ET. The event will be held virtually and feature presentations as well as a Q&A session with the following executives:



Justin Schreiber, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Marc Benathen, Chief Financial Officer

Alex Mironov, President

Stefan Galluppi, Chief Innovation and Marketing Officer

Dennis Wijnker, Chief Technology Officer



Presenters will provide an in-depth review of the company’s advantageous position in the rapidly growing telehealth market and of the company’s strategic initiatives and outlook, including:

2022 and long-term growth strategy

Financial and operating performance/outlook

Recently announced Cleared allergy/asthma virtual clinic acquisition

Recent launch of the Virtual Primary Care (VPC) platform

Demonstration of the VPC technology platform and patient experience



A live question-and-answer session will follow the presentations.

To register for the investor and analyst day, please click here.

The registration link for the live video webcast is also accessible from the "Investors" section of the LifeMD website at https://ir.lifemd.com/#/. A replay of the webcast will be available the day following the event.

“We are excited to talk about our journey as one of the nation’s fastest-growing telehealth providers. We’ve had an eventful year -- serving record numbers of patients and customers, hitting record volumes in telehealth orders, and launching allergy and primary care offerings,” Schreiber said. “As we’ll articulate in our analyst and investor day, we believe our accomplishments to-date are only the beginning of our journey to becoming the leading direct-to-patient telehealth platform in America.”

LifeMD continues to drive record results, having treated over 427,000 patients since inception, with FY 2021 pre-announced revenues of $92.9 million, a 149% increase versus the prior year supported by strong and growing economics. LifeMD gross margins currently exceed 80% and has previously guided around the Company’s expectation to achieve Adjusted EBITDA profitability by the fourth quarter of 2022.

About LifeMD

LifeMD is a 50-state direct-to-patient telehealth company with a portfolio of brands that offer virtual primary care, diagnostics, and specialized treatment for men’s and women’s health, allergy & asthma, and dermatological conditions. By leveraging its proprietary technology platform, 50-state medical group, and nationwide mail-order pharmacy network, LifeMD is increasing access to amazing healthcare that is affordable to everyone. To learn more, go to LifeMD.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward Looking Statements

This news release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended; Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended; and the safe harbor provision of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release may be identified by the use of words such as: “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “project,” “should,” “plan,” “will,” “may,” “intend,” “estimate,” predict,” “continue,” and “potential,” or, in each case, their negative or other variations or comparable terminology referencing future periods. Examples of forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding our financial outlook and guidance, short and long-term business performance and operations, future revenues and earnings, regulatory developments, legal events or outcomes, ability to comply with complex and evolving regulations, market conditions and trends, new or expanded products and offerings, growth strategies, underlying assumptions, and the effects of any of the foregoing on our future results of operations or financial condition.

Forward-looking statements are not historical facts and are not assurances of future performance. Rather, these statements are based on our current expectations, beliefs, and assumptions regarding future plans and strategies, projections, anticipated and unanticipated events and trends, the economy, and other future conditions, including the impact of any of the aforementioned on our future business. As forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent risk, uncertainties, and changes in circumstances and assumptions that are difficult to predict, including some of which are out of our control. Consequently, our actual results, performance, and financial condition may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, “Risk Factors” identified in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including, but not limited to, our most recently filed Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and any amendments thereto. Even if our actual results, performance, or financial condition are consistent with forward-looking statements contained in such filings, they may not be indicative of our actual results, performance, or financial condition in subsequent periods.

Any forward-looking statement made in the news release is based on information currently available to us as of the date on which this release is made. We undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as may be required under applicable law or regulation.

