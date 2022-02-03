Azuga Product Update Makes Fleet Vehicle Data More Accessible to Customers and Fleet Management Companies

FREMONT, Calif., Feb. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Azuga , the fleet telematics company, is making fleet vehicle data more accessible to its customers and their fleet management company (FMC) partners via an update to the Azuga platform. Leveraging an integration through a third-party partnership, Azuga customers can now share data such as a vehicle’s VIN, odometer reading, distance driven, hours driven and diagnostic trouble codes to their FMC partners. Azuga’s platform is used by over 5,500 commercial auto fleets, and through Azuga’s third-party partnership we are able to partner with the leading FMCs.



Many Azuga customers want diagnostic trouble codes, preventative maintenance alerts and odometer information transmitted to their FMC – specifically to their maintenance teams and internal technology platforms. This information allows the FMC service teams to recommend where a vehicle gets repaired, how quickly and what type of service work is required. Additionally, the odometer information allows the FMC to generate targeted vehicle replacement models and also help in the presale/sale forecasting of the used vehicle.

Prior to the implementation with the third-party vendor integration, Azuga customers who wanted to share data to their FMC partners could do so, but the process was manual. The integration automates the process, removing the human bottleneck and giving FMC service teams faster access to the information they need to make smart business decisions.

“Area Wide Protective provides traffic control services across 27 U.S states and four Canadian provinces,” said Bob Adamsky, Fleet Manager, Area Wide Protective. “A key part of this process is ensuring that our service vehicles are in good condition and operating as they should. Azuga helps by monitoring the health and performance of our vehicles and streamlining the delivery of this data to ARI, our fleet management company. By automating and simplifying this process we are in a better position to achieve our goal of making roads safer.”

“Our customers are always looking for ways to integrate data from real-time solutions like Azuga into other platforms, so they can better manage their fleets,” said Ananth Rani, CEO of Azuga. “The vehicle data we’re capturing can be sent to a customers’ internal technology platforms, workforce management partners or any software partners that touch their vehicles. This product update makes it possible for our customers to access and transmit any vehicle operational data as soon as possible, so their FMC partners can act on it. Unified reporting through enhanced vehicle data will help our customers operate their fleets more efficiently and safely.”

About Azuga

Azuga was founded with the vision to continuously improve safety and productivity within the fleet ecosystem. Azuga, a Bridgestone company, is a leading global connected vehicle platform, helping customers turn data from vehicles and drivers into intelligence that improves operations and safety while reducing cost and risk. Azuga provides innovative end-to-end solutions for commercial fleets, government agencies, insurance companies, and automotive industry suppliers, through an integrated approach of hardware technology, fleet management applications, driver gamification, video telematics, and data analytics. The award-winning Azuga Fleet solution powers over 5,500 commercial fleets, from small to large enterprises. Azuga is headquartered in Fremont, California, with offices across the globe.