Gracell Biotechnologies to Participate in Citi 2022 Virtual Immuno-Oncology Summit

SUZHOU, China and PALO ALTO, Calif., Feb. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ: GRCL) (“Gracell”), a global clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to discovering and developing highly efficacious and affordable cell therapies for the treatment of cancer, today announced that the management team will participate in the Citi 2022 Immuno-Oncology Summit on February 16th.



Dr. William Cao, Founder, Chairman and CEO of Gracell will participate in a fireside chat at 3:30pm - 4:30pm Eastern Time, February 16th.

A webcast of the fireside chat will be available on the “Events and Presentations” page of the Investors section of the Company's website. A replay of the webcast will be available for 180 days following the event. For more information, please visit ir.gracellbio.com.

About Gracell

Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. (“Gracell”) is a global clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to discovering and developing breakthrough cell therapies. Leveraging its pioneering FasTCAR, TruUCAR and SMART CART™ technology platforms, Gracell is developing a rich clinical-stage pipeline of multiple autologous and allogeneic product candidates with the potential to overcome major industry challenges that persist with conventional CAR-T therapies, including lengthy manufacturing time, suboptimal production quality, high therapy cost and lack of effective CAR-T therapies for solid tumors. For more information on Gracell, please visit www.gracellbio.com. Follow @GracellBio on LinkedIn.

Media contact

Marvin Tang

marvin.tang@gracellbio.com

Investor contact

Gracie Tong

gracie.tong@gracellbio.com