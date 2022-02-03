Enphase Energy Expands Battery Storage in Arizona

FREMONT, Calif., Feb. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: ENPH), a global energy technology company and the world's leading supplier of microinverter-based solar and battery systems, announced today that Enphase installers in Arizona have seen growing deployments of the Enphase® Energy System powered by IQ™ Microinverters and IQ™ Batteries.



Arizona is steadily growing its residential storage capacity year over year, with forecast estimating deployments will more than double in the next year and grow more than 8-fold by 2026, according to the most recent U.S. Energy Storage Monitor report from the Energy Storage Association and Wood Mackenzie.

This growth follows efforts by the state’s largest utility, Arizona Public Service (APS), to pilot a residential battery incentive program aimed at learning more how home batteries can create value for homeowners and reduce stress on the electric grid. Enphase recently announced participation in the APS Residential Battery Pilot grid services program, which will offer households with new IQ Batteries the opportunity to receive up to $3,750 in one-time, upfront incentives.

“Arizona is starting to see the clear value of home solar and batteries for both individual families and the overall grid,” said John Black, owner of Black Platinum Solar & Electric, Inc., an Enphase Platinum installer. “Partnering with Enphase enables us to help our customers truly take control over their home energy future by offering some of the most reliable and advance products on the market.”

“We are proud to partner with Enphase to offer our customers the best quality products and customer experience possible,” said Ryan Saffarini, president of business development at PE Solar, an Enphase Gold installer. “Enphase’s microinverter-based solar and battery solutions offer increased energy management, improved reliability, and more streamlined process overall.”

​​Enphase delivers a safer solar-plus-battery solution which does not expose installers or homeowners to high-voltage DC. The Enphase IQ Battery features Lithium Iron Phosphate (LFP) battery chemistry, which provides a long cycle life and safer operation through excellent thermal stability. The batteries are equipped with Enphase Power Start™ technology, which helps seamlessly power-up air conditioners and well-pumps. Homeowners have insight into their systems through the Enphase® App, as well as the ability to go off-grid through the app. The Enphase IQ Battery accommodates over-the-air software upgrades and comes with a 10-year limited warranty with an optional 5-year limited warranty extension available for purchase.

“We’re seeing growing customer demand for more energy independence and resilience,” said Jim Wilber, co-owner of Green Muscle Solar, and Enphase Gold installer. “Adding an Enphase IQ Battery to a home energy system offers peace of mind and control to our customers, even when the grid is down. Plus, with Enphase’s monitoring system, they have industry-leading visibility and control around the performance of their system.”

“Enphase is excited to grow and innovate alongside our installer partners in Arizona and provide a world-class customer experience to households across the state,” said Dave Ranhoff, chief commercial officer at Enphase. “The Enphase Energy System with IQ Batteries helps our customers gain energy resilience with reliable back-up electricity, all while supporting a stronger grid for everyone.”

For more information about Enphase IQ Batteries and IQ Microinverters, please visit the Enphase website .

For more information about the APS Residential Battery Pilot, visit www.enphase.com/installers/grid-services/aps. Homeowners can work with installers directly to enroll in the program.

About Enphase Energy, Inc.

Enphase Energy, a global energy technology company based in Fremont, CA, is the world's leading supplier of microinverter-based solar and battery systems that enable people to harness the sun to make, use, save, and sell their own power—and control it all with a smart mobile app. The company revolutionized the solar industry with its microinverter-based technology and builds all-in-one solar, battery, and software solutions. Enphase has shipped more than 39 million microinverters, and over 1.7 million Enphase-based systems have been deployed in more than 130 countries. For more information, visit https://www.enphase.com and follow the company on Facebook , LinkedIn and Twitter .

