PMV Pharmaceuticals to Participate in the Guggenheim Healthcare Talks 2022 Oncology Day

CRANBURY, N.J., Feb. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: PMVP), a precision oncology company pioneering the discovery and development of small molecule, tumor-agnostic therapies targeting p53 mutants, today announced that David H. Mack, Ph.D., President & Chief Executive Officer, will represent PMV Pharmaceuticals in a “Fireside Chat” at the Guggenheim Healthcare Talks 2022 Oncology Day taking place on February 9, 2022. The company will also participate in one-on-one investor meetings at the conference.



Details on the presentation can be found below.

Guggenheim Healthcare Talks 2022 Oncology Day

Date: Wednesday, February 9, 2022 Time:

10:30 am ET

Format: Fireside Chat

About PMV Pharma

PMV Pharma is a precision oncology company pioneering the discovery and development of small molecule, tumor-agnostic therapies targeting p53. The field of p53 biology was established by our co-founder Dr. Arnold Levine when he discovered the p53 protein in 1979. Bringing together leaders in the field to utilize over four decades of p53 biology, PMV Pharma combines unique biological understanding with pharmaceutical development focus. PMV Pharma is headquartered in Cranbury, New Jersey. For more information, please visit www.pmvpharma.com.

For Investors: