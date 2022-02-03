The Cooperative Exchange, the National Clearinghouse Association, Announces 2022 Board of Directors

WASHINGTON, Feb. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Cooperative Exchange, The National Clearinghouse Association, which represents more than 90% of the Health Care Clearinghouse industry, supporting more than 750,000 provider organizations, maintaining more than 8,000 payer and 1,000 plus HIT vendor connections, processing more than four billion claims annually with a transaction value over $1.1 trillion, is pleased to announce its 2022 board of directors. The newly elected and continuing officers and directors began their two-year terms on Jan. 1, 2022, and include:

2022 Board Officers:

Board Chair - Pam Grosze, vice president and senior product manager, PNC Bank

Treasurer - Kathy Sites, principal, Transaction Mandates and Standards, Availity, LLC

Secretary - Deb McCachern, program manager in Regulatory and Standards Compliance, Change Healthcare

Immediate Past Chair - Crystal Ewing, director of Product, Waystar

At Large Director - Jennifer Travis, manager, EDI Data Compliance, The SSI Group

At Large Director - Eric Grindstaff, senior business analyst and compliance analyst, Allscripts Payerpath

The Cooperative Exchange members and board are very pleased with the succession of Pam Grosze to serve as the new 2022 chairman of the board of directors for a two-year term. Grosze has served as the vice chair of the board since Jan. 1, 2020, as well as the chair of the Cooperative Exchange of Education Committee from 2018 to 2021.

"I am excited and honored to chair the Cooperative Exchange," said Grosze. "I am looking forward to continuing my work with the board and membership, as we build on the momentum from prior leadership. We will remain committed to our mission of promoting and advancing electronic data exchange for the healthcare industry by improving efficiency, advocacy, and education to industry stakeholders and government entities."

About the Cooperative Exchange, The National Clearinghouse Association.

Cooperative Exchange Member Organizations Include:

Allscripts® Payerpath, Availity, AXIOM Systems, Inc., Change Healthcare, Cerner Health Services, Inc., ClaimMD, Etactics, Experian Health, Greenway Health, Jopari Solutions, Inc., Mitchell International, NextGen Healthcare, Office Ally, OptumInsight, PNC Bank, Practice Insight, Smart Data Solutions, The SSI Group, Inc., TransUnion Healthcare, Trizetto Provider Solutions, A Cognizant Company, Utah Health Information Network (UHIN), Waystar

