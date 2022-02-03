Remote Picture Labs Selects Leostream to Help Revolutionize Post-Production Workflows in the Media & Entertainment Industry

WALTHAM, Mass., Feb. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Leostream, provider of enterprise-grade remote access solutions, announced that Remote Picture Labs (RPL) has integrated Leostream into its virtualized collaborative editing solution to authenticate users and foster content security. Drawing upon decades of experience in digital post-production, RPL is pioneering the migration of creative studios to remote workflows and enabling location flexibility for editors and producers in the media and entertainment industry.

Achieving optimal levels of picture and sound quality in a remote workstation requires intricate orchestration to properly function in a virtualized environment. RPL has built an offering that promotes the same quality and experience regardless of whether editing workstations are delivered over the internet or sitting on the users' desks.

"The inclusion of the Leostream Platform has been instrumental in creating a seamless and high-performance remote desktop experience for editors," commented Noah Gusdorff, Co-Founder of RPL. "We have editing teams across the country all working in the same shared environment and collaborating as if they're in rooms right next to each other. It's phenomenal."

Leostream facilitates the brokering of desktop connections and is used to satisfy a variety of complex needs related to security and auditing. Producers and post-production editors log-in through Leostream using secure credentials and are connected to a remote workstation that is fully loaded with the appropriate project content and applications, including Avid Media Composer and Adobe Premiere Pro editing systems.

Beyond authenticating users, the back-end of the Leostream Platform has been highly customized to automate certain tasks and monitor remote sessions. Many aspects of the remote workflow designed by RPL can be controlled and managed through a large, centralized Leostream deployment.

Security is a high priority for RPL customers, who regularly perform content audits when working with major producers and media distribution companies. Using detailed monitoring tools and logs provided by Leostream streamlines the audit process.

Seeing a big push to keep up with the demand for live and scripted programming throughout the ongoing pandemic, RPL has had rapid adoption of its remote solution and is scaling up plans to internally increase automation with help from Leostream.

"As we look for more ways to serve our customers, enhance the way they work, and transform the industry, we'll be relying on Leostream," said Gusdorff. "Leostream, with its proven experience, robust software, and scalability gives us everything we need to grow this service model into the future."

"We are truly impressed with the innovation we have seen from RPL to recreate the entire post-production environment in a private cloud and get teams working together remotely," comments Karen Gondoly, CEO of Leostream. "We're expanding our footprint in the media and entertainment space and Leostream will be launching more features to help creative studios succeed in the evolving remote/hybrid working culture."

About Leostream

Leostream provides the critical remote desktop connection management technology required for organizations to build large-scale remote access solutions.

About RPL

Based in Burbank, Calif., Remote Picture Labs is a joint venture between Creative Mobile Solutions, an Emmy Award-winning developer of tapeless environments for live events and studio shows, and J/KAM Digital, a provider of innovative editing and shared storage solutions for more than 25 years. RPL is focused on providing media companies and tier-one sports organizations with high-performance, remote, collaborative editing solutions over private cloud infrastructure.

