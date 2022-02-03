Acuity Brands unveils a new sustainability initiative, using technology to eliminate waste

Atlanta, GA, Feb. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE: AYI) ("Acuity or Company"), a market-leading industrial technology company, today announced a new initiative planned to reduce paper use by more than 15 million sheets and save an estimated 1,500 trees per year through its introduction of scannable QR code instructions. The shift to lessen paper usage aligns the Company's sustainability goals with its digital transformation.

"Our products last for years and sometimes decades, and over time, the paper installation instructions are discarded or misplaced. Giving our customers digital access to the documents they need helps minimize waste and makes our product information more accessible," said Trevor Palmer, President, Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls.

The introduction of digital QR code installation instructions is expected to reduce the Company's CO2 emissions by approximately 423,000 pounds per year. Acuity plans to make QR code instructions available for several top-selling products in its portfolio starting in May 2022. Customers will receive a QR code with their product instead of paper instructions. When the QR code is scanned, customers will be directed to a web page with installation instructions and product information that can be read online or downloaded.

"We're always looking for innovative solutions to serve our customers better and positively impact our planet,” said Palmer. "Once we calculated the benefits of using QR codes and how it would change our environmental footprint, going digital was the obvious decision.”

Acuity is committed to lessening its carbon footprint and helping customers do the same. The transition from paper to digital documents is part of the Company's Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) program, EarthLIGHT. For a list of products with QR Code instructions, visit this site. To learn more about Acuity Brands EarthLIGHT initiatives, visit our website.

