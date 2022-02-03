Kiwetinohk appoints new independent board members, deepens project delivery team

CALGARY, Alberta., Feb. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kiwetinohk Energy Corp. (TSX:KEC) today announced the appointment of two new independent directors, Judith Athaide and John Whelen, effective February 3, 2022.



Judith Athaide is a corporate director, entrepreneur, professional engineer and certified corporate director. She brings more than 30 years’ experience in the energy, power and utilities, infrastructure, clean technologies, real estate, financial services and professional services sectors. Her areas of expertise include decarbonization, technology as an enabler of transformation and sustainable development.

Ms. Athaide is the President and Chief Executive Officer of The Cogent Group Inc., a private company that provides strategic advisory services to the energy industry. Prior to founding The Cogent Group, she held leadership roles in a number of oil and gas and power utilities.

“I look forward to working with Kiwetinohk’s board and management team to deliver on the company’s ambitious sustainability and clean energy growth plans,” said Judith Athaide.

Mr. Whelen is a former senior executive at Enbridge Inc. where he held a number of roles, including Executive Vice President and Chief Development Officer, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, Senior Vice President and Controller and Senior Vice President of Corporate Development.

“Kiwetinohk is embracing energy transition and working thoughtfully to support customers and stakeholders through ongoing transformation of energy generation and delivery systems. I’m excited to work with the team to deliver on the company’s vision for sustainable growth,” said John Whelen.

“We are pleased to welcome Judith and John to Kiwetinohk’s board,” said Kevin Brown, Board Chair. “Each brings deep knowledge of the energy industry, finance and strong leadership skills as we tackle both the energy transition’s challenges and opportunities.”

In addition to the new directors, Kiwetinohk appointed Mr. Chris Lina to its senior leadership team. With the title Vice President, Projects, Mr. Lina brings extensive oil and gas, and petrochemical, mega-project engineering and execution experience to Kiwetinohk.

Kiwetinohk’s Chief Executive Officer Pat Carlson commented, “The company aspires to build projects potentially costing, in total, multiple billions of dollars, over the next decade. Chris’ big project experience, and especially his experience with hydrogen production plants, constitutes an important addition to our leadership team.”

More biographical information on Kiwetinohk’s new board members Judith Athaide and John Whelen, and Projects VP Chris Lina, is available at kiwetinohk.com.

About Kiwetinohk

We, at Kiwetinohk, are passionate about climate change and the future of energy. Kiwetinohk’s mission is to build a profitable energy transition business providing clean, reliable, dispatchable, low-cost energy. Kiwetinohk develops and produces natural gas and related products and is in the process of developing renewable, natural gas-fired power, carbon capture and hydrogen clean energy projects. We view climate change with a sense of urgency, and we want to make a difference.

Kiwetinohk’s common shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol KEC. Additional information is available on Kiwetinohk’s SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com.

Forward-looking statements

Certain information set forth in this document contains forward-looking information and statements including, without limitation, management’s business strategy, management’s assessment of future plans and operations. Such forward-looking statements or information are provided for the purpose of providing information about management's current expectations and plans relating to the future. Forward-looking statements or information typically contains statements with words such as "plans", "aspires", "estimate", "propose", "project", "potential" or similar words suggesting future outcomes or statements regarding future performance and outlook. Readers are cautioned that assumptions used in the preparation of such information may prove to be incorrect. Events or circumstances may cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted as a result of numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company.

Specifically, this document contains forward-looking statements pertaining to: the Company's objectives, strategies and competitive strengths and weaknesses; the Company's growth strategy; and the Company's plans for developing a clean energy business, including development of certain projects and the related costs.

Developing forward-looking statements involves reliance on a number of assumptions. In addition, forward-looking statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated by the Company and described in the forward-looking statements. For details on these assumptions, risks and uncertainties, please refer to the Company's Annual Information Form published on the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com, in particular under "Risk Factors".

The forward-looking statements and information contained in this document speak only as of the date of this document and the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements or information, except as expressly required by applicable securities laws.

