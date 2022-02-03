Amdocs Unveils Industry Benchmark for eSIM Revolution

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Feb. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amdocs (NASDAQ: DOX), a leading provider of software and services to communications and media companies, today announced a unique framework that introduces the industry benchmark for successful eSIM deployments. An eSIM is a digital SIM that enables subscribers to activate a cellular plan from their carrier without the need for a physical SIM card in the device. GSMA Intelligence has forecasted that by the end of 2025, there will be 2.4 billion eSIM smartphone connections globally, 33 percent of the total number of smartphone connections.



The L.E.A.D.E.R. framework – published in a joint white paper with Counterpoint Research, a leading global technology analyst firm – sets out the criteria for eSIM leadership and highlights implementation best practice and monetization opportunities for mobile network operators (MNOs). The framework assesses MNOs across the globe on their ability to scale eSIM technology across several lines of businesses, deliver seamless enablement and management, drive rapid adoption, provide support for multiple devices across categories, and on their efforts to expand or leverage reach across borders. Or, as the L.E.A.D.E.R. acrostic spells out: Lines of business, Enablement, Adoption, Devices, Experience, Reach.

As original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) such as Apple and Samsung increasingly offer eSIM-enabled devices, the white paper found that more than 200 MNOs in over 70 countries are already offering eSIM provisioning and management, supporting an average of 20 or more devices including smartphones, smartwatches, laptops, and tablets.

However, the white paper also noted that hundreds of mobile operators are unsure what route to take in their eSIM transformation journey. Many are still struggling to shed eSIM-related misconceptions, identify the right opportunities and partners and adopt best practice to successfully deploy eSIM solutions and achieve scale, which is where the L.E.A.D.E.R. framework provides industry benchmarks to follow.

“eSIM has a critical role to play in a future of ubiquitous connectivity,” said Anthony Goonetilleke, Group President of Technology and Head of Strategy at Amdocs. “As we near an inflection point on eSIM adoption, mobile operators across the world are gearing up to provision a wide variety of eSIM-enabled devices. To deliver a seamless end user experience, operators require a scalable eSIM device enablement and management platform. The Amdocs eSIM platform supports dozens of use cases, including advanced cases like e-sports, gaming and 5G fixed wireless access.”

About Amdocs

Amdocs helps those who build the future to make it amazing. With our market-leading portfolio of software products and services, we unlock our customers’ innovative potential, empowering them to provide next-generation communication and media experiences for both the individual end user and enterprise customers. Our 29,000 employees around the globe are here to accelerate service providers’ migration to the cloud, enable them to differentiate in the 5G era, and digitalize and automate their operations. Listed on the NASDAQ Global Select Market, Amdocs had revenue of $4.3 billion in fiscal 2021. For more information, visit www.amdocs.com

