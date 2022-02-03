Pay.How to Begin Selling Luxury Tiny Homes and Customized Studio Sheds Exclusively on the Super App

ORLANDO, Fla., Feb. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- We are pleased to announce that the Pay.How super app will begin accepting orders for luxury tiny homes on its platform starting March 9th, 2022. Homes and studio sheds will be built in Orlando Florida which also includes showrooms at partner sites. Pay.How is a super app licensed exclusively to KYN Capital Group (OTC:KYNC) which can be downloaded on the Apple Store or Google Play.



“We decided to enter into this space after seeing the success of our team converting a 40-ft container into a triplex for the homeless. After great success and an onsite visit by local city officials, we decided to pursue this on a larger scale,” states Solomon Williams, creator of the Pay.How super app.

The platform plans to provide a wide range of products to a diversified client base which includes individuals, corporations, farming, and government agencies. A tiny house agent will help potential buyers navigate the home buying process similar to the role of a real estate agent. Financing options will also be made available.

Because of the large numbers of Baby Boomers who are set to retire, and the Millennials’ debt, those two groups are projected to have the greatest impact on sales of new tiny homes for the foreseeable future.

Baby Boomers are likely to consider tiny homes for several reasons:

Downsizing after retirement to a smaller space.

Wanting to reduce expenses (dumping that mortgage) to enjoy their retirement years with less (or no) debt.

With the ease of portability, boomers can travel to see grandkids or just go exploring with their tiny homes in tow.

They may even be buying tiny homes to use as mother-in-law suites on their children’s or grandchildren’s property.

For Millennials, tiny homes provide the opportunity to actually own a home in a real estate market where many are either priced out or can’t get approved for a mortgage due to their debt load.



The tiny homes market is expected to grow by USD 3.33 billion during 2021-2025, expanding at a CAGR of over 4%.

“Thank you to Inc. Magazine for sharing our story , it’s a dream come true to become a home builder in this growing sector with the support of many organizations behind us," Williams concluded.

About Pay.How

Pay.How is a super app developed by BW Property Management Group(Inc. Magazine’s Best in Business Gold Honoree) and licensed exclusively to KYN Capital Group (OTC:KYNC). Pay.How converges real estate, home services, peer-to-peer payments, merchant solutions, ticketing to events, ride sharing, and a crypto exchange into a streamlined and rewarding experience. For more information, visit https://pay.how .

About BW Property Management Group

BW Property Management Group is an innovative home services & technology company. BW leverages a homegrown in-house proprietary software platform called BidWilly.com which enables clients to save 40% on home services. BW began operating in 2008 and now manages services for almost 2,500 homes with plans to begin national expansion through its partner company, KYN Capital Group. BW also owns the trademark name “National Homeowners Association” and is the leading home services provider in Central Fl. For more information, visit Bwpmg.com .

Safe Harbor Statement:

Certain statements made in this press release constitute forward-looking statements that are based on management's expectations, estimates, projections and assumptions. Words such as "expects," "anticipates," "plans," "believes," "scheduled," "estimates" and variations of these words and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve certain risks and uncertainties, which are difficult to predict. Therefore, actual future results and trends may differ materially from what is forecast in forward-looking statements due to a variety of factors. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release and the company does not undertake any obligation to update or publicly release any revisions to forward-looking statements to reflect events, circumstances or changes in expectations after the date of this press release.