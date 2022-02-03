1812 Brewing Company, Inc. Announces Engagement of Bull in Advantage as Its New Investor Relations Firm

Watertown, NY, Feb. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 1812 BREWING COMPANY, INC. (OTC Pink: KEGS) (the "Company") has engaged the services of Bull in Advantage as its Investor Relations Firm.

About Bull in Advantage, LLC (BIA):

Established in 2006, BIA has been providing cutting-edge investor relations, public relations, and digital marketing services to select public companies. We've worked with companies in a wide array of sectors and pride ourselves on our ability to customize our services to fit the specific needs of our clients. Our methods are based on many years of technique refinement and industry experience, using a multitude of both common and unique solutions.

In addition to a wide array of in-house services, we've spent more than a decade building outside relationships with brokers, financiers, and value-added service providers to ensure that every tool our clients could ever need are readily accessible. Another facet of our business is a network of thousands loyal subscribers to our truly unique daily trading newsletter that is simply unmatched in terms of both the quality and variety of coverage. From stocks and ETF's to options, from microcaps to mega-caps, nothing is off-limits. BIA maintains a searchable archive of every publication we've ever made in order to achieve 100% transparency and accountability. You can access our newsletter on our blog at http://bluehorseshoestocks.com/ .

Investor Relations:

Peter Nicosia

Bull in Advantage, LLC

Phone: 585-703-6565

Email: Info@BlueHorseshoeStocks.com

DISCLAIMER: Bull in Advantage, LLC, does not provide securities brokerage or investment advising services. Bull in Advantage, LLC, is not registered as a securities broker/dealer with either the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) or with any state or provincial securities regulatory authority.

Bull in Advantage, LLC, is not a licensed broker, broker/dealer, market maker, investment banker, investment adviser, analyst, or underwriter. Bull in Advantage, LLC, may not directly sell, offer to sell, or offer to buy any security. Sales of securities are through the issuer or a registered broker-dealer. The content of this email is provided for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. The information contained herein should not be considered as an offer to buy or sell securities. Such offers are provided directly by the issuer or a registered broker/dealer.

About 1812 Brewing Company:

1812 Brewing Company is both an investment and operating company focused on the beverage and hospitality industries. Returns are intended to be in the form of revenue growth of companies in its core holdings as well as the eventual share appreciation and dispossession of those equity stakes in its investments. For more updates follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

https://www.facebook.com/SacketsHarborBrewingCompany/

https://www.instagram.com/1812brewingco/

https://twitter.com/1812Brewing

Safe Harbor: This release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 27E of the Securities Act of 1934. Statements contained in this release that are not historical facts may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned that forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain. Actual performance and results may differ materially from that projected or suggested herein due to certain risks and uncertainties including, without limitation, ability to obtain financing and regulatory and shareholder approval for anticipated actions.