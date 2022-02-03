FuelPositive Corp. Featured in Syndicated Broadcast Covering Filing of Annual Audited Financial Statements and Release of Corporate Update

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire — FuelPositive Corp. (TSX.V: NHHH) (OTCQB: NHHHF), a growth stage company focused on licensing, partnership and acquisition opportunities building upon various technological achievements, today announces that it has been featured in a broadcast via NetworkNewsAudio (“NNA”), a solution that delivers additional visibility, recognition and brand awareness in the investment community via distribution to thousands of syndication points. The audio news release covers FuelPositive’s recent corporate update and announcement that it has filed its annual audited financial statements and accompanying management’s discussion and analysis for the year ended September 30, 2021.



As detailed in the news release, construction of the first demonstration units for FuelPositive’s green ammonia production system is progressing to plan. The on-site system comprises a nitrogen generator to produce nitrogen from air, a water electrolyser to produce hydrogen from water, and a patent-pending green ammonia synthesis reactor to produce ammonia from the hydrogen and nitrogen. FuelPositive expects to begin validation in the first half of 2022 to meet its target plan for the first demonstration pilot project.

“FuelPositive is moving forward at full speed to commercialize our in situ, modular, scalable and transportable green ammonia production system,” Nelson Leite, Chief Operating Officer of FuelPositive, stated in the news release. “As the weeks go by, the world is becoming increasingly excited about the potential of green ammonia to decarbonize our industries, offer control and energy independence to consumers and provide food security for our future. Our technology is by far the best we have seen and offers a unique approach, placing clean tech production on the sites where the green ammonia will be used. No greenhouse gas emissions, and no faulty and fluctuating supply chain. It’s an affordable and practical solution and we are poised to deliver.”

A 6,000-acre grain and plant-based farm in Manitoba has been selected for the first demonstration pilot project. Manitoba is ideal because of its green electricity grid and because it will allow the company to test the production unit in the harsh Canadian climate, with its long, cold winters and hot summers. According to FuelPositive CEO and Chair Ian Clifford, the company is on track to deliver its first prototype in Manitoba in late summer 2022.

FuelPositive recently conducted its first site visit at the farm, which is equipped with solar power and has grid access to Manitoba hydro power, and the team is now finalizing an agreement with the farmer. Per the update, the farmer intends to start out producing fertilizer but plans to expand to use green ammonia as a fuel for grain drying. They are also keenly interested in converting their tractors and other internal combustion engines to be completely carbon-free, running on FuelPositive green ammonia produced on the farm.

About FuelPositive Corp.

FuelPositive Corp. is a Canadian growth-stage technology company committed to providing commercially viable and sustainable, “cradle to cradle”, clean energy solutions, including carbon-free ammonia (NH3), for use across a broad spectrum of industries and applications. By focusing on technologies that are clean, economically advantageous/realizable and that leverage existing infrastructure, the company aims to change the course of climate change through practical solutions that can be implemented now. For more information, visit the company’s website at www.FuelPositive.com

