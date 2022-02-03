European Medium-duty and Heavy-duty Electric Trucks Markets, 2021-2025 - New Product Launches and Competitive Intensity will Accelerate the Future Growth Potential

Dublin, Feb. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "European Medium-duty and Heavy-duty Electric Trucks Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Countries across the world are shifting towards a low-carbon economy. In Europe, the transition to zero-emission vehicles is an important element of the low-emission mobility strategy. City administrative bodies and local authorities play pivotal roles in this transition by providing incentives for low-emission vehicles and deploying charging infrastructure.
Electric vehicles are gaining traction as part of this shift, with rapid penetration expected beyond 2025 as the market matures for EV adoption and more EVs become available for commercial sale. In Europe, the battery-electric trucks in the medium-duty (MD) and heavy-duty (HD) segments will reach 28,648 and 160,561 units by 2030, respectively. Battery-electric truck penetration will be the highest in Germany, with 48.2% in the MD segment and 43% in the HD segment.
Government incentives and programs, like the electro-mobility directive from Germany, electric charging funding in France, and the Efficient and Sustainable Mobility Incentives (MOVES) II program in Spain, will drive electrification and the growth of charging infrastructure.
OEMs are focusing on urban distribution, refuse, and regional haul as strong use cases for electrification. The battery's energy density and cycle life are expected to increase even as costs reduce with the likely commercialization of solid-state lithium and lithium-sulfur technology after 2027. Fuel cell technology is progressively getting better on power density and durability. The progressive expansion of no-emission zones in cities and the diesel vehicle ban in Europe will affect diesel trucks in future.
Crude oil price fluctuations and lower maintenance costs will strongly favor the total cost of ownership of electric trucks as battery prices are expected to decline significantly after 2025. Lower cost of ownership with attractive leasing options for batteries and trucks and greater access to charging infrastructure will encourage smaller fleets to shift towards electric vehicles.
The study also provides a total cost of ownership analysis to examine the effect of these factors on the electric MD and HD segments.
The study covers the commercial vehicle (CV) market across the following sectors:
- MD CVs: 6 to 16 tons gross vehicle weight rating (GVWR)
- HD CV: Greater than 16 tons GVWR
Key Topics Covered:
1. Growth Opportunities
- Main Findings
- Top Transformational Shifts Shaping the Future of Electric Trucks (2020-2030)
- Electric MD-HD Trucks - Regional Contribution
- Snapshot of the Top 5 Markets - 2030
2. Strategic Imperatives
- Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
- The Strategic Imperative 8T
- The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on Electric Trucks
- Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine
3. Growth Environment and Scope, Electric Trucks, Europe
- Research Scope
- Market Segmentation
- Key Competitors for European Electric Trucks
- Key Growth Metrics for Electric Trucks, Europe
- Growth Drivers for Electric Truck Adoption
- Growth Restraints for Electric Truck Adoption
- Main Forecast Criteria
4. Electrification in MD and HD Trucks - Europe
- MD-HD Sales Forecast by Region, Europe
- Unit Shipment Forecast for MD-HD Electric Trucks, Europe
- Main Factors Impacting Electrification
- Analysis of Legislative Factors
- Analysis of Economic Factors
- Analysis of Infrastructure Factors
- Analysis of Technological Factors
- LEZs, Europe
- Electrification Use Cases for MD Electric Trucks
- Electrification Use Cases for HD Electric Trucks
- Key OEM Electrification Application Focus
- Sales and Electric Vehicle Penetration Forecast - MD Trucks, Europe
- Powertrain Split Forecast - MD Trucks, Europe
- Revenue Forecast by MD Electric Trucks, Europe
- Sales and Electric Vehicle Penetration Forecast - HD Trucks, Europe
- Powertrain Split Forecast for HD Trucks, Europe
- Revenue Forecast for HD Electric Trucks, Europe
- Anticipated Electric MD and HD Truck Launches by Key OEMs
- OEM - Motor Type Mapping, Europe
- Key OEM Models - Battery Capacity Mapping, Europe
5. Region-wise Forecast - Germany
- Key Growth Metrics for Electric Trucks, Germany
- Unit Shipment Forecast - MD Electric Trucks, Germany
- Unit Shipment Forecast - HD Electric Trucks, Germany
- Unit Shipment Forecast Analysis - Electric Trucks, Germany
6. Region-wise Forecast - France
- Key Growth Metrics for Electric Trucks, France
- Unit Shipment Forecast - MD Electric Trucks, France
- Unit Shipment Forecast - HD Electric Trucks, France
- Unit Shipment Forecast Analysis - Electric Trucks, France
7. Region-wise Forecast - Italy
- Key Growth Metrics for Electric Trucks, Italy
- Unit Shipment Forecast - MD Electric Trucks, Italy
- Unit Shipment Forecast - HD Electric Trucks, Italy
- Unit Shipment Forecast Analysis - Electric Trucks, Italy
8. Region-wise Forecast - Spain
- Key Growth Metrics for Electric Trucks, Spain
- Unit Shipment Forecast - MD Electric Trucks, Spain
- Unit Shipment Forecast - HD Electric Trucks, Spain
- Unit Shipment Forecast Analysis - Electric Trucks, Spain
9. Region-wise Forecast - United Kingdom
- Key Growth Metrics for Electric Trucks, United Kingdom
- Unit Shipment Forecast - MD Electric Trucks, United Kingdom
- Unit Shipment Forecast - HD Electric Trucks, United Kingdom
- Unit Shipment Forecast Analysis - Electric Trucks, United Kingdom
10. TCO Analysis - Europe
- TCO Analysis - Key Assumptions
- Total Cost of Ownership - HD Long Haul, Europe
- Total Cost of Ownership - Battery Price Variation
- Total Cost of Ownership - Charging Price Variation
- Total Cost of Ownership - Diesel Price Variation
11. Growth Opportunity Universe
- Growth Opportunity 1 - Expanding the Electric Truck Product Portfolio to Compete with Conventional Fuel-powered Trucks
- Growth Opportunity 2 - New Players to Compete with Traditional OEMs due to Low Entry Barriers to the Electric Truck Space
- Growth Opportunity 3 - Advanced Electrification Concepts to Widen the Product Portfolio
12. Appendix
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/yyhajr