Cerberus Sentinel Names President to Leadership Team

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Feb. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cerberus Cyber Sentinel Corporation (NASDAQ: CISO), a Managed Compliance and Cybersecurity Provider (MCCP) based in Scottsdale, Ariz., announces that Rory Sanchez has been named president of the company. He will be responsible for mergers and acquisitions and work closely with CEO David Jemmett and CFO Deb Smith.



Previously, Sanchez served as CEO of True Digital Security, a cybersecurity operations and compliance company with offices in New York, Florida, and Oklahoma. The company was recently acquired by Cerberus Sentinel.

“With our acquisition and organic growth model, having a president with Rory’s experience in M&A transactions is critical to our future success,” said David Jemmett, CEO, Cerberus Sentinel. “Rory brings tremendous expertise to this vital role and will be an important member of our executive team. As president, Rory will oversee all aspects of our acquisition activity. He is a proven professional and business leader that shares our culture.”

"I’m extremely excited to be joining such a dynamic and growth-oriented company during this pivotal time in the cybersecurity industry. We expect to aggressively seek out companies comprised of top-notch individuals to augment our portfolio and assist us in filling the growing demand for IT security talent across our expanding customer base. I’m fortunate to be joining such a well-respected organization, laser-focused on creating a global culture of cybersecurity, one client at time,” said Rory Sanchez, president at Cerberus Sentinel.

About Cerberus Sentinel

Cerberus Sentinel is a Managed Compliance and Cybersecurity Provider (MCCP) with its exclusive MCCP+ managed compliance and cybersecurity services plus culture program. The company is rapidly expanding by acquiring world-class cybersecurity, secured managed services, and compliance companies with top-tier talent that utilize the latest technology to create innovative solutions to protect the most demanding businesses and government organizations against continuing and emerging security threats and compliance obligations.

