Silo Pharma Extends Exclusive Option Agreement for Homing Peptides

Company Analyzing Efficacy of Novel Joint Homing Peptide ART-1 for Rheumatoid Arthritis and inflammation

Englewood Cliffs NJ, Feb. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Silo Pharma, Inc. (OTC QB: SILO), a developmental stage biopharmaceutical company, today announced that it has extended its exclusive option agreement with the University of Maryland, Baltimore to explore a novel invention generally known as Joint-homing peptides. These peptides are being developed for use in the investigation and treatment of arthritogenic processes.



The ability of these targeted homing peptides in inflamed endothelium suggests they could be used to deliver therapeutics to specific diseased joints. This approach could enhance the therapeutic effect of current and future therapeutics and decrease potential systemic toxicity. These peptides also have the potential for the development of fusion imaging molecules and/or nanoparticles to study arthritic pathogenesis. In addition, these novel joint-homing peptides may be used to treat autoimmune diseases, including but not limited to Rheumatoid Arthritis.

“This extended option gives Silo further time and studies to access to a and confirm a potentially vital therapeutic that can also act as a drug delivery platform,” stated Eric Weisblum, Chairman and CEO of Silo Pharma. “The ability to deliver therapeutics directly to targeted areas of the body could be revolutionary. The Joint-homing peptides have shown increased efficacy of treatment while reducing the amount of medication needed while also reducing harmful effects of treatment. There is a tremendous need for creative and unique therapeutics for patients suffering from rare diseases.”

About Silo Pharma

Silo Pharma is a developmental stage biopharmaceutical company focused on merging traditional therapeutics with psychedelic research for people suffering from indications such as depression, PTSD, Alzheimer’s, Parkinson’s, and other rare neurological disorders. Silo’s mission is to identify assets to license and fund the research which we believe will be transformative to the well-being of patients and the health care industry. For more information, visit www.silopharma.com .

