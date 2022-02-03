Ceramic Sanitary Ware Market 2022: U.S. Imports Hit Record $1.7B - IndexBox 

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In 2021, global ceramic sanitary ware trade totalled $7.8B, reaching the highest level ever, IndexBox COO Ekaterina Kolina says. The U.S., the world’s largest sanitary ware importer, hit record highs of $1.7B, which was 3.2% more than a year earlier. Germany, ranking second, recorded the import value of $556M, a 5.6%-increase against 2020. The third-largest buyer worldwide, France, also expanded purchases by 3.7% y/y to $409M.

The American housing boom shows signs of calming down; therefore, the demand for ceramic sanitary ware in the U.S. is forecast to decelerate in the upcoming years. By contrast, in the EU, ceramic sanitary ware imports are expected to rise due to intensifying construction activity driven by renovation programs.

India became the fastest-growing importer of ceramic sanitary ware from 2007 to 2021. During that period, supplies to India rose from $21.4M to $123M. India’s sanitary ware imports should stay at the current level thanks to continuing the 'Housing for all by 2022' program.

Top Largest Suppliers of Ceramic Sanitary Ware Worldwide

China was the leading exporting country with a volume of around 72M units, which recorded 41% of total exports. Mexico (11M units) held the second position in the ranking, followed by Thailand (8.3M units). All these countries together held near 11% share of total exports.

In value terms, China ($2.7B) remains the largest ceramic sanitary ware supplier worldwide, comprising 37% of global exports. The second position in the ranking was occupied by Germany ($563M), with a 7.9% share of total supplies. It was followed by Mexico, with a 5.5% share.

About IndexBox

IndexBox is a market research firm developing an AI-driven market intelligence platform that helps business analysts find actionable insights and make data-driven decisions. The platform provides data on consumption, production, trade, and prices for more than 10K+ different products across 200 countries.

Roca Group, Kohler Group, Geberit AG, Toto Ltd., Corona, Mansfield Plumbing Products, Lixil, Huida Sanitaryware, Duratex (Dexco), Cersanit S.A., Ideal Standard International, Arrow, Lecico, Eczacıbası Group, RAK Ceramics PJSC, Duravit, Cisa S.A., HSIL Ltd., Cera Sanitaryware, Creavit, Canakcilar Seramic, Turkuaz Seramic, Saudi Ceramics, Trebol, Villeroy & Boch, Ferrum, Saim Sanitary Ware, Ceramic Industries, Kale Group, Kirovskaya Keramica, Ceramica Cleopatra, Donpeng, Viglacera, Vitra.

