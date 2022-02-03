H&R Block named a ‘Best Place to Work for LGBTQ+ Equality’ for third consecutive year

KANSAS CITY, Mo., Feb. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- H&R Block (NYSE: HRB) has been awarded the top score of 100 on the 2022 Human Rights Campaign Foundation’s Corporate Equality Index, leading to the company being named a “Best Place to Work for LGBTQ+ Equality” in the United States for the third consecutive year.



The Human Rights Campaign Foundation’s Corporate Equality Index is the nation’s top survey and report that measures corporate policies, practices, and benefits related to LGBTQ+ workplace equality. This year, H&R Block is one of 11 companies in Kansas City and 842 total U.S. businesses to earn the top score of 100.

“At H&R Block, we remain committed to fostering a culture of inclusion and belonging. But for us it's about even more — we want every associate to feel comfortable bringing their authentic self to work,” said H&R Block’s Chief People & Culture Officer Tiffany Monroe. "One of our Block Behaviors is 'Better Together,' and I hope all Block associates and franchisees can be themselves at work, share about their lives and families, and that as we share, we continue to foster a true sense of belonging."

In 2020, H&R Block launched Belonging@Block to focus on building a culture in which every associate has a voice and sense of belonging. This is just one example of how the company is working to ensure associates feel included and inspired.

The 2022 Corporate Equality Index rates companies on criteria falling under four key pillars: nondiscrimination policies across business entities, equitable benefits for LGBTQ+ workers and their families, supporting an inclusive culture, and corporate social responsibility.

