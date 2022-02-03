UniDoc Partners with AMD Global Telemedicine

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- UniDoc Health Corp. (CSE: UDOC) (FRA: L7T) (“UniDoc,” or the “Company”), an innovator in the telehealth sector, is pleased to advise on a commercial master distribution agreement (the “Agreement”) with Massachusetts-based AMD Global Telemedicine Inc. (“AMD Global”) for the provision of specialized products and services critical to ongoing commercialization efforts.



As a pioneer of virtual care technology, and an industry leader in telehealth solutions, AMD Global has been providing quality healthcare solutions for over 30 years with product sales and registered deployments in 100+ countries. The agreement adds AMD Global as a UniDoc key supplier of telehealth solutions including virtual care software platforms, integrated medical devices, and telemedicine bundled kits.

The products and services will be purposed and integrated into the UniDoc Virtual Care Solutions Model (“VCSM”), which will offer a proprietary, customizable, and comprehensive telehealth solution based on a variety of integrated physical enclosures, kiosks, and related configurable packaging designed to deliver web-based services and analytical tools in combination with access to a developing network of healthcare providers, pharmacies, and hospitals.

All AMD Global products and telehealth technologies are built to provide high performance and quality, are easy to use and maintain, and operate dependably even in difficult environments. AMD Global is ISO 13485:2003 certified and runs an FDA registered facility operating within good manufacturing telemedicine best practices guidelines. The AMD platform provides UniDoc with immediate access to FDA & Health Canada approved devices (FDA Certified; ISO 13485; and FDA GMP – including all HIPPAA privacy and compliance) which support and help propel the Company’s fast-track plans for commercialization. For more information visit: https://amdtelemedicine.com/.

Mr. Eric Bacon, President of AMD Global Telemedicine Inc. states, we are very pleased to have this opportunity to work with the UniDoc team. Their dedication, passion and commitment are outstanding and adds great value to their ability to drive ahead, overcome obstacles, and keep focused on achieving results. Their offering is unique in its vision and feasibility to scale. We are excited to have been chosen as UniDoc’s provider of choice for their telehealth technology needs today as well as help them extend and develop their telehealth portfolio going forward.”

UniDoc CEO Antonio Baldassarre notes, “We are so very delighted to have this opportunity to work with AMD Global as a key vendor of critical components and services. When we began this venture, we found a very short list of suppliers who so clearly fit our needs and timelines. It didn’t take long to determine that AMD’s medical grade instruments are integrated into high quality software. Additionally, AMD completely met our needs when it came to ensuring all required certification and compliance requirements were already in place. To everyone’s credit on both sides, the synergies were readily apparent, and it didn’t take long to come to an agreement. I’m confident that this arrangement will prove instrumental in unlocking the value of this exciting venture together.”

On Behalf of The Board of Directors,

Sincerely,

~Antonio Baldassarre~

Antonio Baldassarre

CEO, President & Director

UniDoc Health Corp. (CSE: UDOC) (FRA: L7T)



As part of the Company’s disclosure obligations as a public issuer, ongoing financial and material filings can be found under the Company’s profile on the System for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval (SEDAR) at www.sedar.com.

About UniDoc Health Corp. (CSE: UDOC) (FRA: L7T)

UniDoc is developing a telehealth solution which is being designed as a self-contained remote virtual clinic within a private kiosk for patients to undergo full consultations as if they were present in a physician’s office. Telehealth opens the doors to a large segment of the population challenged by access, experience or understanding of online computer technology. It is the Company’s belief that physical accessibility is the key to its business proposition. UniDoc is dedicated to unlocking shareholder value by delivering an excellent product and sophisticated commercial network within an expedited timeframe. The UniDoc team encourages engagement, questions, and interest, so please stay in touch and invite anyone who might be interested in our story to visit our website at www.unidoctor.com and signup to receive the latest information with updates on our activities, events and progress. You are also invited to join us on social media with Facebook, Twitter or Instagram.

For further information, please contact

UniDoc Investor Relations

Tel: +1 778.383.6731

Email: info@unidoctor.com

Austin Thornberry, Director

Tel: +1 647.463.8689

Email: austin@unidoctor.com

Media Inquiries

media@unidoctor.com

Forward-Looking Statement

This news release contains statements and information that, to the extent that they are not historical fact, may constitute “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. Forward-looking information may include financial and other projections, as well as statements regarding future plans, objectives, or economic performance, or the assumption underlying any of the foregoing. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by terms such as “may”, “would”, “could”, “will”, “likely”, “except”, “anticipate”, “believe”, “intend”, “plan”, “forecast”, “project”, “estimate”, “outlook”, or the negative thereof or other similar expressions concerning matters that are not historical facts. Examples of such statements include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to the Company’s primary product offering and features thereof, the anticipated benefits of the commercial master distribution agreement with AMD Global and the Company’s commercialization of the telehealth platform.

Forward-looking information is based on the assumptions, estimates, analysis, and opinions of management made in light of its experience and its perception of trends, current conditions and expected developments, as well as other factors that management believes to be relevant and reasonable in the circumstances at the date that such statements are made, but which may prove to be incorrect. The material factors and assumptions used to develop the forward-looking information contained in this news release include, but are not limited to, key personnel and qualified employees continuing their involvement with the Company; the Company’s ability to secure additional financing on reasonable terms; the competitive conditions of the industries in which the Company operates; and laws and any amendments thereto applicable to the Company.

Forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information, including, without limitation, risks relating to the future business plans of the Company; risks that the Company will not be able to retain its key personnel; risks that the Company will not be able to secure financing on reasonable terms or at all, as well as all of the other risks as described in the Company’s final prospectus dated December 2, 2021 under the heading “Risks Factors.” Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on any such forward-looking information. Further, any forward-looking information speaks only as of the date on which such statement is made. New factors emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for the Company’s management to predict all such factors and to assess in advance the impact of each such factor on the Company’s business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking information. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking information to reflect information or events after the date on which it is made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law, including securities laws.

The CSE does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.