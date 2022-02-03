STRONG/MDI and IMAX Produce the Tallest IMAX Screen in the World

JOLIETTE, Quebec, Feb. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- STRONG/MDI Screen Systems, Inc. (“STRONG/MDI”) a wholly-owned subsidiary of Ballantyne Strong, Inc. (“Ballantyne Strong”) (NYSE American: BTN) and a leader in manufacturing of state-of-the-art cinema screens announced that it has produced and delivered the world’s tallest IMAX screen to Royal Cinemas in Pooler, Georgia. The venue is set to open by the end of February 2022.



At 76 feet and 2 inches tall, the screen will be used in a custom-built 363-seat auditorium and feature IMAX with Laser technology, a groundbreaking 4k laser projection system that adds a new optical engine, custom designed lenses, and a suite of proprietary technology that delivers brighter images with increased resolution, deeper contrast, and the widest range of colors exclusively to IMAX screens in addition to IMAX precision audio.

“Royal Cinemas and IMAX are committed to giving their customers the best movie-going experience possible, and we are thrilled to be able to provide them with this high-precision giant screen,” said Ray Boegner, President of STRONG/MDI. “STRONG/MDI's high-performance screens are considered the standard-bearer to IMAX and among major exhibitors in the industry who demand superior presentations.’’

“We’re happy to be working with STRONG/MDI to provide a record-setting IMAX screen to Royal Cinemas. This will be the tallest IMAX screen in the world, featuring immersive-by-design IMAX with Laser technology, increased resolution, sharpened and brightened images, and deeper contrasts to deliver the most powerful lifelike visuals available today,” said Mark Welton, President, IMAX Theatres.

Those looking for more information on cinema product developed by STRONG/MDI Screen Systems can contact the sales team by phone at +01 450 755-3795 or via email info@strongmdi.com.

About Ballantyne Strong, Inc. and Strong/MDI Screen Systems, Inc.

Ballantyne Strong, Inc. is a diversified holding company with operations and investments across a broad range of industries. The Company’s Strong Entertainment business unit includes STRONG/MDI Screen Systems (www.strongmdi.com), the leading premium screen and projection coatings supplier in the world and Strong Technical Services (www.strong-tech.com), which provides comprehensive managed service offerings with 24/7/365 support nationwide to ensure solution uptime and availability. Ballantyne Strong also holds stakes in GreenFirst Forest Products Inc., Firefly, Inc, and FG Financial Group, Inc.

About IMAX Corporation

IMAX, an innovator in entertainment technology, combines proprietary software, architecture and equipment to create experiences that take you beyond the edge of your seat to a world you've never imagined. Top filmmakers and studios are utilizing IMAX theaters to connect with audiences in extraordinary ways, and, as such, IMAX's network is among the most important and successful theatrical distribution platforms for major event films around the globe.

IMAX is headquartered in New York, Toronto, and Los Angeles, with additional offices in London, Dublin, Tokyo, and Shanghai. As of September 30, 2021, there were 1,664 IMAX theater systems (1,580 commercial multiplexes, 12 commercial destinations, 72 institutional) operating in 85 countries and territories. Shares of IMAX China Holding, Inc., a subsidiary of IMAX Corporation, trade on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange under the stock code "HK.1970."

IMAX®, IMAX® Dome, IMAX® 3D, IMAX® 3D Dome, Experience It In IMAX®, The IMAX Experience®, An IMAX Experience®, An IMAX 3D Experience®, IMAX DMR®, DMR®, IMAX nXos® and Films to the Fullest®, are trademarks and trade names of the Company or its subsidiaries that are registered or otherwise protected under laws of various jurisdictions. More information about the Company can be found at www.imax.com. You may also connect with IMAX on Instagram (https://www.instagram.com/imax), Facebook (www.facebook.com/imax), Twitter (www.twitter.com/imax) and YouTube (www.youtube.com/imaxmovies).

Forward-Looking Statements

