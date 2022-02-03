Sipp Industries Announces First Product Launch of 2022

COSTA MESA, CA, Feb. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sipp Industries, Inc. (OTC Pink: SIPC), a multifaceted corporation specializing in manufacturing, and distribution of commercial and consumer products in the cannabis industry, announces the launch of its first product of the year, Nano CBN Drops (“Nano Drops”), addressing the growing cannabis sleep aid market.

Sipp Industries has finalized its formula with the primary ingredient being high-grade nano emulsified CBN (cannabidiol). Similar to CBD, the benefits of CBN include anti-inflammatory, pain relief and enhanced sleep quality. These drops will be in 100mg and 200mg dosages which can be added sublingually or in any choice of beverage. The CBN drops are completely water-soluble that contribute to the increasing bioavailability and effects.

Approximately 30% to 48% of older adults suffer from insomnia. The cumulative long-term effects of sleep disorders have been found to cause increased risks of depression, hypertension, obesity, diabetes, heart attack, and stroke.

Jakob Jorgensen, interim CEO, stated, “Our nano emulsion manufacturing process is unlike any other on the market today. When customers use our Nano Drops, they will be able to dose to their choosing with highly concentrated drops and feel the CBN effects quickly. Our first product launch of 2022 has the potential to be used by every consumer, as well as disrupt a growing market segment for the use of CBN in aiding sleep”.

Sipp Industries plans to market Nano Drops worldwide through both online sales and traditional distribution channels.

In addition to Nano Drops, Calypso which the Company is a minor stakeholder, is scheduled to launch three innovative THC nano emulsion products this month.

About Sipp Industries, Inc.:

Sipp Industries is a multifaceted corporation specializing in manufacturing and distribution of commercial and consumer products in the cannabis industry.

About Calypso Extracts:

Calypso Extracts is an Oklahoma-based manufacturer of hemp and cannabis products based in Tulsa, Oklahoma. Using our unique proprietary nano emulsified process, we render all of our products with higher bioavailability than any of our competitors. We do it for one reason, and that’s to provide the people of Oklahoma with the highest quality products at the best prices. Each of our products is handcrafted and formulated for your specific experience and medical needs. From our ingredients to our processes, we strive to consistently be a cut above the rest.

