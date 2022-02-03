ProPhase Labs to Present at the MicroCap Rodeo Winter Wonderland Best Ideas Virtual Conference

GARDEN CITY, NY, Feb. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ProPhase Labs, Inc. (Nasdaq: PRPH), a diversified biotech and genomics company, announces today that Chairman and CEO Ted Karkus will present at the MicroCap Rodeo Winter Wonderland Best Ideas Conference, which is being held virtually from February 8 – 11, 2022.



Mr. Karkus will deliver his corporate presentation on Wednesday, February 9, 2022 at 12:00 PM ET.

Event Webcast URL: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2840/44555

Mr. Karkus will be available for one-on-one investor meetings on February 10 – 11, 2022.

To receive additional information or to schedule a one-on-one meeting, please email angie.wright@issuerdirect.com.

About ProPhase Labs

ProPhase Labs (Nasdaq: PRPH) (“ProPhase”) is a diversified biotech and genomics company that seeks to leverage its CLIA lab services to provide whole genome sequencing and research direct to consumers and build a genomics data base to be used for further research. The Company continues to provide traditional CLIA molecular laboratory services, including COVID-19 testing.

ProPhase Precision Medicine, Inc. focuses on genomics testing technologies, a comprehensive method for analyzing entire genomes, including the genes and chromosomes in DNA. The data obtained from genomic testing can help to identify inherited disorders and tendencies, help predict disease risk, help identify expected drug response, and characterize genetic mutations, including those that drive cancer progression.

ProPhase Diagnostics offers a broad array of clinical diagnostic and testing services at its CLIA certified laboratories. We conduct polymerase chain reaction (PCR) testing, antigen testing, and antibody testing for SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19). Critical to COVID-19 testing, ProPhase Labs provides fast turnaround times for results.

ProPhase Global Healthcare, Inc. was formed to seek to expand the Company’s SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19) testing into other countries and to pursue additional healthcare-related initiatives.

ProPhase Labs has decades of experience researching, developing, manufacturing, distributing, marketing, and selling OTC consumer healthcare products and dietary supplements, including dietary supplements under the TK Supplements® brand.

ProPhase actively pursues strategic investments and acquisition opportunities for other companies, technologies, and products.

For more information, visit www.ProPhaseLabs.com.

Media Relations Contact:

Jules Abraham

Director of Public Relations

CORE IR

917-885-7378

julesa@coreir.com