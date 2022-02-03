Healthy Extracts Celebrates American Heart Month with New Video Series featuring “America’s Healthy Heart Doc,” Joel Kahn, Discussing Cardiovascular Health and Natural Ways to Improve Health

LAS VEGAS, Feb. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Healthy Extracts Inc. (OTCQB: HYEX), a leading innovator of clinically proven plant-based products for heart and brain health, has launched a new video series focused on cardiovascular health to commemorate American Heart Month.



American Heart Month was introduced to raise awareness of cardiovascular health issues like hypertension (high blood pressure), the leading risk factor for heart disease and stroke. Heart disease is the leading cause of death for men and women in the U.S., according to the CDC.

An estimated 80% of cardiovascular disease, including heart disease and stroke, are preventable. However, the American Heart Association reports that about 659,000 people in the U.S. die from heart disease every year—accounting for 1 in every 4 deaths—and it costs the U.S. about $363 billion each year. This includes the cost of health care services, medicines, and lost productivity.

In 2021, heart disease deaths amounted to more deaths than COVID. The CDC reports that having heart-related conditions, such as heart failure, coronary artery disease, cardiomyopathies and high blood pressure, can make you more likely to get severely ill from COVID-19.

To address this pervasive health problem, Healthy Extracts’ new video series highlights steps people can take to improve their heart health. The first video in the series, “5 Ways to Naturally Lower Your Cholesterol,” was posted today on the company’s YouTube page here. The company plans to release one video per week this month.

The series is hosted by Healthy Extracts advisory board member, Dr. Kahn. He is widely recognized as “America’s Healthy Heart Doc,” and is a clinical professor of medicine at Wayne State University School of Medicine. He has appeared on Dr. Phil, The Doctors Show, Dr. Oz, Larry King Now, The Joe Rogan Experience, and The Show hosted by Bassem Yousef.

In the video, Dr. Kahn discusses natural ways to lower cholesterol: “My favorite way to naturally lower cholesterol is Citrus Bergamot SuperFruit™. It predominately grows in Southern Italy in Calabria, where people enjoy exceptional health and that has led to university studies. There are more than two dozen studies in humans just on cholesterol and Citrus Bergamot SuperFruit. I love it so much because it comes in a capsule form and is easy to take.”

“We use a lot of BergaMet Citrus Bergamot in my clinic,” added Dr. Kahn. “We use it alone in place of statin for people who can’t tolerate a statin, and we use it with statin because research shows that combining it provides even more benefits.”

A clinical study demonstrated that the BPF contained in Healthy Extracts’ proprietary Citrus Bergamot formulations can significantly enhance the beneficial effects of rosuvastatin, one of the most prescribed drugs for reducing cardiometabolic risk.

Backed by clinical testing, Healthy Extracts is the only authorized company in the U.S. and Canada to distribute and manufacture the highest strength Citrus Bergamot SuperFruit with 47% BPF (bergamot-derived polyphenolic fraction) potency. This compares to Healthy Extracts closest competitor at only 38% BPF.

Dr. Kahn has authored numerous hearth health articles and books, including Your Whole Heart Solution, Dead Execs Don’t Get Bonuses, The Plant-Based Solution, and Lipoprotein(a): The Heart’s Quiet Killer.

“American Heart Month reminds everyone to take this time to focus on their cardiovascular health,” commented Duke Pitts, president of Healthy Extracts. “It’s difficult for many of us to change our diet and exercise habits, but our Citrus Bergamot SuperFruit makes it easy. Best of all, it has no known negative side effects, while delivering the heart benefits Dr. Kahn so aptly describes.”

Also in celebration of American Heart Month, Health Extracts is offering a limited time discounts for our natural, clinically-backed supplements that support heart health. This includes two new high-potency natural formulations containing its exclusive Citrus Bergamot SuperFruit.

For a limited time, you can purchase two Citrus Bergamot products and receive a third free while supplies last. To order Citrus Bergamot SuperFruit, go to bergametna.com .

About Healthy Extracts Citrus Bergamot SuperFruit Formulations

Healthy Extracts’ Citrus Bergamot SuperFruit formulations include CLINICAL IMMUNE™, HER HEART™, CHOLESTEROL COMMAND™, PRO+™, SPORTS HEART™ and MEGA+O™. They are all vegan friendly, non-GMO, gluten-free, fully organic and made and tested in certified U.S. facilities.

Backed by more than 17 published clinical trials, citrus bergamot has been shown to improve heart health, support immune response, and address metabolic syndrome. Healthy Extracts Citrus Bergamot has been clinically shown to naturally reduce cholesterol by lowering LDL and increasing HDL.

Healthy Extracts’ Citrus Bergamot SuperFruit formulations contain the only citrus bergamot extracts approved by the prestigious Academia Del Bergamotto in Reggio Calabria, Italy.

To learn more about and Healthy Extracts’ Citrus Bergamot and other products, go to bergametna.com and tryubn.com .

About Dr. Joel Kahn

Joel Kahn, M.D., FACC of Detroit, Michigan, is a practicing cardiologist, and a clinical professor of medicine at Wayne State University School of Medicine. He graduated Summa Cum Laude from the University of Michigan Medical School.

Known as “America’s Healthy Heart Doc,” Dr. Kahn has triple board certification in Internal Medicine and Interventional Cardiology. He was the first physician in the world to certify in Metabolic Cardiology with A4M/MMI and the University of South Florida. He founded the Kahn Center for Cardiac Longevity in Bingham Farms, Michigan.

Dr. Kahn has authored scores of publications in cardiology, including articles, book chapters and monographs. He has written numerous health articles and has more than six books in publication, including Your Whole Heart Solution, Dead Execs Don’t Get Bonuses, The Plant Based Solution and Lipoprotein(a): The Heart’s Quiet Killer.

He has appeared on Dr. Phil, The Doctors Show, Dr. Oz, Larry King Now, The Joe Rogan Experience, and The Show hosted by Bassem Youssef. Dr. Kahn has been awarded a Health Hero award from Detroit Crain’s Business.

About Healthy Extracts “Live Life Young Again”

Healthy Extracts Inc. is a platform for developing or acquiring science-forward, clinically proven, plant-based proprietary products in select high-growth categories within the multibillion-dollar nutraceuticals market.

The company’s subsidiaries, BergametNA™ and Ultimate Brain Nutrients™ (UBN), offer nutraceutical natural heart and brain health supplements. This includes the only heart health supplement containing Citrus Bergamot SuperFruit™. This superfruit is known to have the highest quality and concentration of polyphenols and flavonoids, and with healthy heart benefits backed by more than 17 clinical studies.

UBN KETONOMICS® proprietary formulations have been clinically shown to improve brain health, including memory, cognition, focus and neuro-energy. UBN is pursuing intellectual property license opportunities for monetizing its IP portfolio of multiple issued and pending patents.

For more information visit: healthyextractsinc.com , bergametna.com or tryubn.com .

Forward-Looking Statements and Safe Harbor Notice

All statements other than statements of historical facts included in this press release are "forward-looking statements" (as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995). Such forward-looking statements include our expectations and those statements that use forward-looking words such as "projected," "expect," "possibility" and "anticipate." The achievement or success of the matters covered by such forward-looking statements involve significant risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Actual results could differ materially from current projections or implied results. Investors should read the risk factors set forth in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC on February 19, 2021, and future periodic reports filed with the SEC. All of the Company's forward-looking statements are expressly qualified by all such risk factors and other cautionary statements.

The Company cautions that statements and assumptions made in this news release constitute forward-looking statements and make no guarantee of future performance. Forward-looking statements are based on estimates and opinions of management at the time statements are made. The information set forth herein speaks only as of the date hereof. The Company and its management undertake no obligation to revise these statements following the date of this news release.

Food and Drug Administration Disclosure

The product and formulation featured in this release is not for use by or sale to persons under the age of 12. This product should be used only as directed on the label. Consult with a physician before use if you have a serious medical condition or use prescription medications. A doctor’s advice should be sought before using this and any supplemental dietary product. These statements have not been evaluated by the FDA. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease.

BergametNA™, Ultimate Brain Nutrients™, UBN™, Citrus Bergamot SuperFruit™ and F4T® are registered trademarks of Healthy Extracts Inc.™

Healthy Extracts Company Contact

Duke Pitts, President

Healthy Extracts Inc.

Tel (720) 463-1004

Email contact