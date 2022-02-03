New York, Feb. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Security Screening Market - Growth, Trends, COVID-19 Impact, and Forecasts (2021 - 2026)" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06221850/?utm_source=GNW

The threat of terrorism and security standards set by various International Authorities, including IATA, ICAO, and ACI, are among the most influential drivers sustaining the market studied.



Key Highlights

Security screening enables the assurance from threats against unethical and unlawful practices and protecting financials and humans. Security screening using various technologies such as X-ray scanners, biometric matching, and metal detectors are getting very popular at the security checkpoints for expediting the process.?

The application of security screening has witnessed a positive shift toward a more technologically-advanced approach with the rising demand for enhanced security across the world. Many countries have increased spending on new security equipment and on upping their security measures across their various end-user sectors, further aided by the increasing global demand for homeland security worldwide, which is expected to grow significantly over the forecast period.

Furthermore, the rise of automated border control has driven the adoption of automated security screening systems. For instance, United Airlines partnered with TSA (Transportation Security Administration) and added over 60 automated security screening lanes across the airport in the United States. TSA also mentioned that these automated security screening reduced the security screening time by over 30%.

Except for the sudden disruption linked to COVID-19, international tourism has been increasing rapidly over recent years due to growing middle-class expenditure towards travel in the emerging economies. The worldwide revenue accumulation from air travel passengers is forecasted to account for USD 581 billion in 2020, as per IATA.

Moreover, the increasing spread of COVID-19 has put most of the countries under temporary lockdown and significantly affected the industries in the value chain. The vendors of the market studied, additionally, have been facing major demand-supply issues due to rising demand from critical verticals such as law and enforcement and critical infrastructure providers.

In terms of detection technology, Computerized tomography (CT) scanners have witnessed increased popularity due to the large size and noisiness of the traditional scanners and are therefore expected to replace the traditional x-ray scanners, particularly in the aviation sector.



Key Market Trends



Applications at Airports to Grow Significantly



The global aviation industry is observing a significant influx of passengers, and commercial air traffic is on the rise, owing to which airports are increasingly adopting innovative security screening solutions. According to IATA, the revenue of commercial airlines globally stood at USD 384 billion in 2020; it is expected to reach USD 658 billion by 2022. In 2021, global RPKs were expected to improve by 18%, reaching 40% of pre-crisis levels. According to the IATA 2021 research, global RPKs are expected to improve by 51% in 2022, reaching 61% of pre-crisis levels.

Most airports have numerous screening checkpoints situated in different areas of their facility to screen people, cargo, and related baggage to prevent the entry of unauthorized items. Passenger, cabin baggage, hold baggage, cargo, and non-passenger screening are typical checkpoints.

Self-screening technologies are expected to gain a significant demand from airport authorities over the coming years. The automated scanners are expected to be used in this area allowing passengers to run their personal items through an X-ray machine as they simultaneously pass through a separate body scanner.

Vendors are increasingly developing solutions in line with automating the screening process at airports, which is expected to increase the share of investments over the coming years significantly. For example, London Southend Airport is trialing a new cabin baggage screening system to enhance the passenger journey. The HI-SCAN 6040 CTiX by Smiths Detection is cutting-edge computed tomography (CT) cabin baggage screening equipment that is being trialed alongside an automated tray handling system, the iLane.evo, to further reduce contact points along the terminal journey.



Asia Pacific to Witness Highest Growth



China is a significant hub for air travel globally, with almost 241 civil airports in 2020. According to data from the CAAC (Civil Aviation Administration of China), China aims for 400 private airports by the end of 2035. The association, which represents the 701 members, operates 1,933 airports in 183 countries, emphasizing the progress of local governments. It will subsidize the expansion of existing airports and build new airports in places, such as Nanton in Jiangsu Province and Dalian in Liaoning Province.

In India, rapid urbanization, population growth, expansion of industries, infrastructure and mass transportation systems are driving the expectations for enhanced safety and security measures. The Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA), in its ’Vision 2040 for the Civil Aviation Industry in India’ report, stated that new airports are likely to be developed in India under the ’NextGen Airports for Bharat (NABH) Nirman’ scheme for the next 20 years. This involves the deployment of specific critical infrastructures throughout the forecast period. Elaborating on the expansion of airports in the country, in February 2021, Ministry also said that it will be adding and renovating 100 new airports by 2024, and the figures indicate a mammoth opportunity in the Indian civil aviation sector.

Japan is moving towards establishing itself as a global tourist destination, as well as hosting a significant number of major international events, owing to which an increasing number of passengers are anticipated annually. Japan is known as one of the safest countries in the world, but there is also a growing demand for measures to ensure security and prevent terrorist attacks and increasing standards for safety, with various government bodies issuing new safety and security solutions.

Furthermore, the increasing initiatives by the Australian government and the related regulatory bodies to promote the better management and protection of the critical infrastructure are expected to boost the security screening market’s growth in the region during the forecast period.

For instance, Sydney Airport tested a computed tomography (CT)-based automatic explosives detection system (EDS) by Smiths Detection for checked luggage. After Smiths Detection’s CT scanner reduced security screening time by 50% at Melbourne Airport, Sydney Airport tested carry-on and checked luggage technology.



Competitive Landscape



The security screening market is moderately competitive and has gained a competitive edge in the past two decades. The companies in the market are pursuing new technologies such as the development of web-based applications that support higher operational availability of our equipment and reduction in equipment size to promote flexibility and mobility. Some of the key players operating in the market include Smiths Detection Inc, 3DX-RAY Inc, OSI Systems Inc, and Analogic Corporation.



November 2021 - Smiths Detection has collaborated with Microsoft and Heathrow to develop the first multi-species AI of this species, a model designed to discover illegally trafficked wildlife hidden in baggage and air cargo. Initial testing of the algorithm at Heathrow Airport has shown a success rate of over 70% in identifying trafficked animals, including ivory. As part of Project SEEKER, the company trained Microsoft AI using an extensive library of X-ray images taken from Smiths Detection’s CTX9800 baggage scanner at Heathrow Airport. The machine can sort up to 250,000 bags a day and generate many data for inspection.

October 2021 - NUCTECH Company Limited provided more than 100 sets of security screening equipment, including equipment for screening parcels, vehicles, and cargo for the Dubai Expo 2020. The equipment includes CT-type parcel inspection systems and a rapid cargo inspection system which is easy to deploy and relocate.



