Global Automotive Fabric Market (2022 to 2027) - Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecasts

The global automotive fabric market reached a value of US$ 35.3 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 45.2 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 4.10% during 2022-2027. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, they are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor



Automotive fabrics are antibacterial, anti-static, chemical and ultraviolet (UV) resistant, flame retardant, insect repellent, and odour absorbent. They can withstand severe conditions and help protect different items in a car, such as seatbelts, filters, seat pockets and covers. They also assist in safeguarding internal coverings on doors, floors, and roofs from stains, moisture, chemicals, and wear. Presently, they are widely available in a broad range of customizable options and sizes based on the type of vehicles, ranging from railcars to boats and ships



Automotive Fabric Market Trends:

The boosting sales of passenger cars on account of improving disposable income of individuals and improving road infrastructure in numerous countries represent one of the key factors driving the market. Moreover, due to the growing number of road accidents, there is an increase in the demand for automotive fabrics across the globe to enhance the quality, safety, and performance of vehicles.

Furthermore, the rising adoption of electric vehicles (EVs) is propelling the demand for automotive fabrics that provide noise, vibration, and temperature control. Apart from this, governing agencies of various countries are implementing stringent policies to promote the fuel efficiency of vehicles.

As a result, automotive original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) are relying on innovative fabrics to reduce weight and emissions, increase energy efficiency and improve the overall safety of vehicles. Besides this, leading market players are introducing a robust product portfolio of advanced material solutions that are cost-effective and multi-functional. In addition, they are incorporating state-of-the-art technology solutions to manufacture high-performance and complex structures. This, in confluence with the growing demand for luxury vehicles, is anticipated to create a positive influence on the market



Key Market Segmentation:

The publisher provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the global automotive fabric market, along with forecasts at the global, regional and country level from 2022-2027. Our report has categorized the market based on fabric type, vehicle type and application



Breakup by Fabric Type:

Polyester

Vinyl

Leather

Nylon

Others

Breakup by Vehicle Type:

Passenger Vehicle

Commercial Vehicle

Breakup by Application:

Carpets and Floor Covering

Upholstery

Pre-Assembled Interior Components

Tires

Safety-Belts

Airbags

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Others

Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Others

Middle East and Africa

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being Acme Mills Company, Arvind Limited, Asahi Kasei Corporation, BOXMARK Leather GmbH & Co KG, Kyowa Leather Cloth Co. Ltd., Moriden America Inc., Navbharat Textile Industries, Parishudh Fibres Pvt. Ltd., Seiren Co. Ltd, Suminoe Textile Co. Ltd. and Uniroyal Engineered Products LLC



Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global automotive fabric market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global automotive fabric market?

What are the key regional markets?

What is the breakup of the market based on the fabric type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the vehicle type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the application?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

What is the structure of the global automotive fabric market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the industry?

