UPDATE - Oomiji Chosen for Newchip’s Seed-Stage Global Accelerator Program

NEW YORK, Feb. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oomiji , the first predictive, conversation-enabled customer data platform, announced today that the company was accepted into Newchip’s renowned global accelerator program. Designed to provide all the skills and tools seed-stage founders need to rapidly fund, build and scale their companies, past accelerator cohorts averaged more than 17.5 times the average funding amount. The equity-free, fully digital accelerator has helped over 1,500 founders from more than 50 countries and 250 cities raise over $450 million in funding with an estimated portfolio of over $9 billion.



“Newchip evaluates a vast and diverse number of seed-stage companies from around the globe, selecting only a small percentage to be part of our Seed Accelerator program,” said Armando Vera Carvajal, Vice President of Product at Newchip. “This careful vetting process of both the business model and founder makes us an ideal partner for venture capital investors and other key stakeholders in early-stage startup financings who are looking for promising startups that are beginning to generate traction and revenue. Customer data companies like Oomiji can scale quickly with proper funding and guidance. We are excited for Oomiji and believe they will be well positioned to take advantage of our fast-expanding global ecosystem at Newchip.”

Launched in 2015, Oomiji enables businesses to profit from meaningful customer conversations by uncovering customer needs. Since its founding, the company has helped businesses in the wine, spirits and luxury industries better understand their customers’ interests and tastes, leading to greater engagement and revenue.

“Being part of the Newchip accelerator, we are looking forward to the guidance and business development opportunities provided by the program,” said Jon Stamell, CEO of Oomiji. “We’ve worked very hard to build a platform that optimizes relationships through engagement and conversation, and we can’t wait to show more brands what’s possible when they understand their best customers.”

About Oomiji

Oomiji is a Customer Data Platform that enables clients to build customer relationships based on their interests, needs, perceptions and emotions. The result is increased engagement, loyalty and sales. Oomiji enables brands to pose questions to their customers, analyze their answers and segment audiences by way of surveys, language processing and analytics. It drives engagement and business outcomes by facilitating customer communication based on stated emotions and interests rather than past behaviors. Oomiji’s integration of market research, CRM and email marketing produces new vantage points from which to see issues, solve problems and engage audiences.

About Newchip

Newchip is an online, global startup accelerator led by a world-class team of entrepreneurs and investors. It was designed to provide founders with the tools needed to rapidly fund, build, and scale. Since its inception in 2019, the equity-free, remote accelerator has enabled over 1,500 startups from 50+ countries to raise over $450 million in funding with an estimated $9B portfolio. It has three distinct six-month accelerator programs based on company stage: Pre-Seed, Seed, and Series A. Its vast network of global investors, strategic partners, and mentors guide companies from team building and prototype development to securing high-profile VC investment, corporate partnerships, and everything in-between. To learn more, visit https://launch.newchip.com/.

Media Contact:

Hugh Moore

Broadsheet Communications

202-471-0661

hugh@broadsheetcomms.com