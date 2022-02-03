Prospect Park Capital Corp. Announces Tutors On Demand’s Launch of EDSY, a TelEdTech Product

A TelEdTech product delivering educational support globally



Creating a safe and easy to use virtual classroom for educators and their students

EDSY streamlines the virtual experience educators can provide a secure, simple, and efficient virtual learning environment



VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Prospect Park Capital Corp. (CSE: PPK (“Prospect” or the “Company”) is pleased to provide a corporate update regarding 102130706 Saskatchewan Inc. (dba Tutors On Demand) (“Tutors On Demand”), a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company. Tutors On Demand has released its TelEdTech product under the name “EDSY”. EDSY delivers a robust, easy to use virtual learning product for education and instructional support utilizing a purpose-built digital learning environment. The technology has been built in-house with the student and educator’s needs in mind.

The EDSY platform is website specific and does not require any application, software downloads or installations like its competitors. Although EDSY is best utilized from a desktop, it is supported by all browsers and offers scalability for all monitors, desktops, tablets, and mobile devices. This versatile virtual learning tool can be used by individuals and small and medium sized businesses. The product provides the opportunity for the user to create their own “branded” link to their virtual classroom environment.

EDSY incorporates the ability to put students into a queue, to securely allow and deny students into the class session, and supports an environment where an instructor may have multiple student clients at the same time. An instructor starts a session by simply signing in and sending a uniquely generated link to a student client and having them click the link and start the class.

Anthony Zelen, director of Prospect Park Capital Corp. and Tutors On Demand, commented, “We are excited that the Tutors On Demand team of developers have managed to put together an amazing product that will help differentiate Tutors On Demand. We believe EDSY is the first of its kind, delivering educational support to students all over the world. In the field of EdTech this is a special type of TelEdTech built in-house that provides a safe and easy to use virtual classroom. EDSY is more applicable than simply using other video communication platforms. With interactive text, audio, video and a white board, we believe we have created a superior solution for virtual learning.”

Tutors On Demand is a signatory to the Student Privacy Pledge (2020). The Student Privacy Pledge (2020) commitments are intended to concisely detail existing federal law and regulatory guidance regarding the collection and handling of student data, and to encourage service providers to more clearly articulate these practices.

About Tutors On Demand

Tutors On Demand is a Canadian based company in the EdTech sector that connects qualified tutors and student learners who are seeking additional educational support. The platform is an effective, flexible, and affordable solution developed with responsiveness and the safety of interaction between tutors and students in mind. Tutors On Demand’s mandate is to help deliver courses online in a multitude of subjects, including math, sciences and languages in a secure, safe, and efficient environment.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

PROSPECT PARK CAPITAL CORP.

“Jim Greig” CEO & Director

For further information please contact:

Anthony Zelen

Tel: 778-388-5258

azelen@tutorsondemand.com

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its regulation services provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy of accuracy of this release. No stock exchange, securities commission or other regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contain herein.

Cautionary Statement

This news release includes certain statements and information that may constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking statements relate to future events or future performance and reflect the expectations or beliefs of management of the Company regarding future events. Generally, forward-looking statements and information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “intends”, “expects” or “anticipates”, or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results “may”, “could”, “should”, “would” or will “potentially” or “likely” occur. This information and these statements, referred to herein as "forward‐looking statements", are not historical facts, are made as of the date of this news release and include without limitation, statements regarding discussions of future plans, estimates and forecasts and statements as to management's expectations and intentions with respect to, among other things, EDSY differentiating Tutors On Demand, EDSY being the first of its kind, delivering educational support to students all over the world, and EDSY being a superior solution for virtual learning.

These forward‐looking statements involve numerous risks and uncertainties and actual results might differ materially from results suggested in any forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, among other things, risks related to the failure of the Company to obtain any necessary approvals, permits or licenses required to operate the business; impact of technology changes on the industry; disruptions in or attacks (including cyber-attacks) on the Company's information technology, internet, network access or other voice or data communications systems or services; the impact of new and changes to, or application of, current laws and regulations; competition, increase in operating costs; the risk of loss of retain key employees and executives; the ability to implement business strategies and pursue business opportunities failure of counterparties to perform their obligations; the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on the Company’s ability to operate and hire personnel; adverse general economic, market or business conditions; as well as those risk factors discussed or referred to in the Company’s disclosure documents filed with the securities regulatory authorities in certain provinces of Canada and available at www.sedar.com.

In making the forward looking statements in this news release, the Company has applied several material assumptions, including without limitation, assumptions regarding the EDSY differentiating Tutors On Demand, EDSY being the first of its kind, delivering education support to students all over the world, EDSY being more applicable than other video communication platforms and EDSY being a superior solution for virtual learning.

Although management of the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. Readers are cautioned that reliance on such information may not be appropriate for other purposes. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statement, forward-looking information or financial out-look that are incorporated by reference herein, except in accordance with applicable securities laws. We seek safe harbor.