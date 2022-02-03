Insights on the Germanium Global Market to 2027 - Featuring 5NPlus, Novotech and Umicore Among Others

Dublin, Feb. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Germanium Market Research Report by Application, by End-User, by Region - Global Forecast to 2027 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Germanium Market size was estimated at USD 272.38 million in 2020, is expected to reach USD 280.23 million in 2021, and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 3.24% to reach USD 340.64 million by 2027.



Market Statistics:

The report provides market sizing and forecast across five major currencies - USD, EUR GBP, JPY, and AUD. It helps organization leaders make better decisions when currency exchange data is readily available. In this report, the years 2018 and 2019 are considered historical years, 2020 as the base year, 2021 as the estimated year, and years from 2022 to 2027 are considered the forecast period.



Market Segmentation & Coverage:

This research report categorizes the Germanium to forecast the revenues and analyze the trends in each of the following sub-markets:

Based on Application, the market was studied across Catalyst, Consumer Electronics, and Solar Panels.

Based on End-User, the market was studied across Aerospace, Chemical, Electronics, and Renewable Energy.

Based on Region, the market was studied across the Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe, Middle East & Africa. The Americas is further studied across Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Mexico, and United States. The United States is further studied across California, Florida, Illinois, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and Texas. The Asia-Pacific is further studied across Australia, China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, and Thailand. Europe, Middle East & Africa is further studied across France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Qatar, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Spain, United Arab Emirates, and United Kingdom.

Competitive Strategic Window:

The Competitive Strategic Window analyses the competitive landscape in terms of markets, applications, and geographies to help the vendor define an alignment or fit between their capabilities and opportunities for future growth prospects. It describes the optimal or favorable fit for the vendors to adopt successive merger and acquisition strategies, geography expansion, research & development, and new product introduction strategies to execute further business expansion and growth during a forecast period.



FPNV Positioning Matrix:

The FPNV Positioning Matrix evaluates and categorizes the vendors in the Germanium Market based on Business Strategy (Business Growth, Industry Coverage, Financial Viability, and Channel Support) and Product Satisfaction (Value for Money, Ease of Use, Product Features, and Customer Support) that aids businesses in better decision making and understanding the competitive landscape.



Market Share Analysis:

The Market Share Analysis offers the analysis of vendors considering their contribution to the overall market. It provides the idea of its revenue generation into the overall market compared to other vendors in the space. It provides insights into how vendors are performing in terms of revenue generation and customer base compared to others. Knowing market share offers an idea of the size and competitiveness of the vendors for the base year. It reveals the market characteristics in terms of accumulation, fragmentation, dominance, and amalgamation traits.



Company Usability Profiles:

The report profoundly explores the recent significant developments by the leading vendors and innovation profiles in the Global Germanium Market, including 5NPlus Inc., China Germanium Co., Ltd, Hangzhou Zhonghao Technology Co., Ltd., Indium Corporation, JSC Germanium, Novotech Inc, Photonic Sense GmbH, PPM Pure Metals GmbH, Shaoguan Smelting Plant, Teck Resources Limited, Umicore N.V., Yunnan Chihong Zinc & Germanium Co., Ltd., Yunnan Lincang Xinyuan Germanium Industry Co., Ltd., and Yunnan Luoping Zinc & Electricity Co., Ltd.



The report provides insights on the following pointers:

1. Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the key players

2. Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyze penetration across mature segments of the markets

3. Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments

4. Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Provides an exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, certification, regulatory approvals, patent landscape, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players

5. Product Development & Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments



The report answers questions such as:

1. What is the market size and forecast of the Global Germanium Market?

2. What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 shaping the Global Germanium Market during the forecast period?

3. Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the forecast period in the Global Germanium Market?

4. What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global Germanium Market?

5. What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global Germanium Market?

6. What is the market share of the leading vendors in the Global Germanium Market?

7. What modes and strategic moves are considered suitable for entering the Global Germanium Market?



Key Topics Covered:



1. Preface

2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Market Overview



5. Market Insights

5.1. Market Dynamics

5.1.1. Drivers

5.1.1.1. Increasing application in solar energy production attributed to low cost and high efficiency

5.1.1.2. Growing demand as a catalyst in polyethylene terephthalate synthesis

5.1.1.3. Rising application in fiber optics communication networks and infrared night vision systems

5.1.2. Restraints

5.1.2.1. Limited raw material supply and high cost of production

5.1.3. Opportunities

5.1.3.1. Increasing trend of miniaturization of electronic components such as production of nanowires

5.1.3.2. Emerging application in various end-use industries

5.1.4. Challenges

5.1.4.1. Concerns on health hazards pertinent to the product

5.2. Cumulative Impact of COVID-19



6. Germanium Market, by Application

6.1. Introduction

6.2. Catalyst

6.3. Consumer Electronics

6.4. Solar Panels



7. Germanium Market, by End-User

7.1. Introduction

7.2. Aerospace

7.3. Chemical

7.4. Electronics

7.5. Renewable Energy



8. Americas Germanium Market

8.1. Introduction

8.2. Argentina

8.3. Brazil

8.4. Canada

8.5. Mexico

8.6. United States



9. Asia-Pacific Germanium Market

9.1. Introduction

9.2. Australia

9.3. China

9.4. India

9.5. Indonesia

9.6. Japan

9.7. Malaysia

9.8. Philippines

9.9. Singapore

9.10. South Korea

9.11. Taiwan

9.12. Thailand



10. Europe, Middle East & Africa Germanium Market

10.1. Introduction

10.2. France

10.3. Germany

10.4. Italy

10.5. Netherlands

10.6. Qatar

10.7. Russia

10.8. Saudi Arabia

10.9. South Africa

10.10. Spain

10.11. United Arab Emirates

10.12. United Kingdom



11. Competitive Landscape

11.1. FPNV Positioning Matrix

11.1.1. Quadrants

11.1.2. Business Strategy

11.1.3. Product Satisfaction

11.2. Market Ranking Analysis

11.3. Market Share Analysis, By Key Player

11.4. Competitive Scenario

11.4.1. Merger & Acquisition

11.4.2. Agreement, Collaboration, & Partnership

11.4.3. New Product Launch & Enhancement

11.4.4. Investment & Funding

11.4.5. Award, Recognition, & Expansion



12. Company Usability Profiles

12.1. 5NPlus Inc.

12.2. China Germanium Co., Ltd

12.3. Hangzhou Zhonghao Technology Co., Ltd.

12.4. Indium Corporation

12.5. JSC Germanium

12.6. Novotech Inc

12.7. Photonic Sense GmbH

12.8. PPM Pure Metals GmbH

12.9. Shaoguan Smelting Plant

12.10. Teck Resources Limited

12.11. Umicore N.V.

12.12. Yunnan Chihong Zinc & Germanium Co., Ltd.

12.13. Yunnan Lincang Xinyuan Germanium Industry Co., Ltd.

12.14. Yunnan Luoping Zinc & Electricity Co., Ltd



13. Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/2f75z1

Attachment