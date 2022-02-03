Delchain Launches Custody Support Service for NFTs

NASSAU, Bahamas, Feb. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Delchain, an innovative financial digital asset service provider looking to bridge the gap between regulated financial services and blockchain, announces the launch of its custody support service for Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs). Delchain's custody solution allows clients to protect their digital photos, videos, and audio files in their cold storage platform.

Delchain offers a regulated digital asset and financial services platform for institutional investors, corporations, and high-net-worth individuals (HNWI). Delchain combines access to multi-currency fiat banking with a full suite of secure and sophisticated digital asset services, including custody, trading, staking, and initial offering advisory.

Since the NFT market is relatively new to the digital asset industry, there aren't many options for offline cold storage being offered to NFT holders elsewhere. Delchain's NFT offline custody solution is designed for the most secure access to digital assets without the pressures of possible loss of private keys, theft, or unnecessary exposure from an online environment. Delchain is constantly reviewing these security features to ensure that they are maintaining a safe cold storage solution that protects their clients' digital assets.

Once fully onboarded with Delchain, all clients seeking to store their NFTs in the cold storage solution have the freedom to request transfers of their digital artwork. Digital assets, including NFTs, are kept in cold custody and require multiple authorizations before any person in the organization can access them. Upon transfer requests, assets can be moved in up to 48 hours.

"As a part of our commitment to grow our offerings and provide superior value to our clients, a vital component is the ability to store NFTs. Our team has worked to create a unique offering for a safe and secure offline storage solution for clients to custody their NFTs," said Bruno Macchialli, the CEO of Delchain.

Most digital art is transferred through the Ethereum blockchains such as ERC-721 and ERC-1155, the Solana network, and the Binance Smart Chain. NFTs can be sold for millions of dollars, but holding assets on web-based wallets can be high-risk. Storing the art in a cold storage platform significantly lowers the risk of experiencing any theft through cyber vulnerabilities that can occur on the blockchain. In addition to providing an offline storage solution, Delchain offers insurance on all digital assets in cold custody.



About Delchain

Delchain Limited (Delchain) is a Financial and Corporate Service Provider registered under The Bahamas' Digital Assets and Registered Exchanges (DARE) Act, regulated by the Securities Commission of The Bahamas. Delchain is a part of the Deltec International Group with offices in The Bahamas and Singapore.

