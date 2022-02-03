Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Financial Results on February 24, 2022

SYRACUSE, N.Y., Feb. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (“Carrols” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: TAST), the largest BURGER KING® franchisee in the United States, today announced that Daniel T. Accordino, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, and Anthony E. Hull, Chief Financial Officer, will host a conference call to discuss the Company’s fourth quarter and full year 2021 financial results on Thursday, February 24, 2022 at 8:00 a.m. (ET). A press release reporting the Company’s financial results will be issued at 7:00 a.m. (ET) that same day.



The conference call can be accessed live over the telephone by dialing 201-493-6725. A replay will be available three hours after the call and can be accessed by dialing 412-317-6671; the passcode is 13726339. The replay will be available until Thursday, March 3, 2022. Investors and interested parties may listen to a webcast of this conference call by visiting the Investor Relations page of the Company’s website located at www.carrols.com. The press release and related presentation slides will be accessible via the same website page prior to the scheduled call.

About the Company

Carrols is one of the largest restaurant franchisees in North America. It is the largest BURGER KING® franchisee in the United States, currently operating 1,027 BURGER KING® restaurants in 23 states as well as 65 POPEYES® restaurants in seven states. Carrols has operated BURGER KING® restaurants since 1976 and POPEYES® restaurants since 2019. For more information, please visit the Company's website at www.carrols.com.

Investor Relations:

Raphael Gross

203-682-8253

investorrelations@carrols.com