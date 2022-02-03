Child Neurology Foundation CEO Amy Brin Appointed to National Health Institute Council

LEXINGTON, Ky., Feb. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Child Neurology Foundation announced today the appointment of Executive Director and CEO, Amy Brin, MSN, MA, PCNS-BC, to the National Health Institute's National Advisory Neurological Disorders and Stroke Council (NANDSC), effective Jan. 30, 2022.

Brin joins the prestigious council of 20 leaders to share her expertise and experience working with patients and families living with neurologic conditions. In this role, she will advise the Institute on policy and procedures affecting extramural research programs and provide a second level of review for all grant and cooperative agreement applications considered by the Institute for funding. In addition, she will support program planning and NINDS initiatives in various capacities.

"After more than 20 years of working with and advocating for patients and families, I am very much looking forward to joining this council and contributing to the impactful nationwide work they are doing," said Brin. "It is my honor and privilege to engage in these meaningful conversations that serve the larger neurologic community."

Brin has been working on behalf of children living with special needs and their families for more than two decades and has supported the Child Neurology Foundation since 2015. In her role as Executive Director and CEO, she has formed trusted, collaborative partnerships, created new programs, and served as a connector and facilitator of resources for families, donors, medical professionals, and other industry leaders.

"On behalf of the neurology community, we commend Amy for all that she's done in service to patients and families, as well as medical professionals and researchers," said Dr. Anup Patel, Board President of the Child Neurology Foundation. "We are confident that her leadership and passion for creating a better tomorrow for our neurology community will take the council to new heights."

Brin is also a published author and award-winning speaker and is routinely asked to engage in intersectional national dialogues on topics such as access to critical therapies, regulatory process reform, patient-centricity within clinical care, and COVID-related topics like telehealth and returning to school. Her active involvement in nationwide rare disease coalitions, including serving as the Chair of the Epilepsy Leadership Council, also makes her an ideal representative for the council.

About the Child Neurology Foundation

Child Neurology Foundation is a patient advocacy organization on a mission to serve as the collaborative center of education, resources, and support for children and their families living with neurologic conditions and facilitate connection with the medical professionals who care for them. Each year, Child Neurology Foundation's work reaches hundreds of thousands of families in all 50 states and 70+ countries with programming focused on improving the patient care experience, attacking the effects of isolation, confronting systems-level change, and supporting research for the advancement of new cures and therapies. Visit childneurologyfoundation.org for more information.

Media Contact

Cassie Ferguson

cassie@gebencommunication.com

Related Images











Image 1: Child Neurology Foundation









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment