Norsemont Appoints John Bean to the Board of Directors

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Norsemont Mining Inc. (CSE: NOM, OTCQB: NRRSF, FWB: LXZ1) (“Norsemont” or the “Company”) announces the appointment of Mr. John Bean to the Board of Directors, effective immediately.



Mr. Bean is an experienced cannabis and real estate sector CFO who provides corporate finance leadership and strategic business development guidance; and who strengthens corporate governance. He has joined the board as an independent director, where he will bring to bear his financial management, capital markets, strategic acquisitions and corporate governance experience.

Mr. Bean was the CFO of Aurora Cannabis Inc., a Canadian federally licensed producer of medical cannabis, during its first two years as a public company, when it obtained its license to grow, became licensed to sell, and then received customer revenues. Aurora Cannabis grew from $100m market capitalization to multi-billion market capitalization under Mr. Bean’s initial financial stewardship.

Mr. Bean has served on the board of Prescient Mining Corp., which became Aurora Cannabis Inc., General Fusion Inc., SyncWave Energy Inc., TAP Ventures Inc., RSI International, BC Technologies Industry Association, Accenture’s CSTaR (Center for Strategic Technology Research) and Bobolink Daycare Society for Deaf Children.

Mr. Kant Trivedi has resigned from the Company’s Board of Directors effective immediately, to make room for Mr. Bean. Norsemont wishes to express its thanks and appreciation to Mr. Trivedi for his time and dedication over the years to the Company.

Marc Levy, CEO of Norsemont said, “I'd like to thank Kant for his support over the last several years. We are excited to have someone of John’s caliber join the board of directors. He is an excellent analyst and problem solver who will bring great value to the company.”

The company has granted 100,000 stock options to a director of the company, exercisable at a price of 74 cents per share for a period of five years.

About Norsemont Mining Inc.

We are experienced natural resource professionals focused on growing shareholder value and fast tracking our flagship project through to bankable feasibility. Norsemont Mining owns a 100% interest in the Choquelimpie Gold – Silver Project in Northern Chile, a previously permitted gold and silver mine. Choquelimpie has over 1,700 drill holes, with significant existing infrastructure.

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

NORSEMONT MINING INC.

Marc Levy

CEO & Chairman

For more information, please contact the Company at:

Telephone: (604) 669-9788; Facsimile: (604) 669-9768

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. No stock exchange, securities commission or other regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained herein.