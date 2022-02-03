Tarsus Expands Executive Leadership Team with the Appointment of José Trevejo, M.D., Ph.D., as Chief Medical Officer

Dr. Trevejo brings over 20 years of clinical development experience to Tarsus as it advances development of TP-03, the first potential treatment for Demodex blepharitis, and its pipeline programs

IRVINE, Calif., Feb. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: TARS), whose mission is to focus on unmet needs and apply proven science and new technology to revolutionize treatment for patients, starting with eye care, today announced the appointment of José Trevejo, M.D., Ph.D., as Chief Medical Officer. Dr. Trevejo brings over 20 years of experience advancing the clinical development of novel therapeutics for serious diseases. Dr. Trevejo’s leadership will be highly valued in the continued advancement of TP-03, the Tarsus pipeline programs in eye care, dermatology and infectious diseases, and pipeline expansion opportunities.

“We are delighted to welcome Dr. Trevejo to the Tarsus team at this key point in the company’s growth, as we complete the second pivotal clinical trial for our lead investigational product, TP-03, for the treatment of Demodex blepharitis, and if results are positive, expect to submit a New Drug Application (NDA) later this year,” said Bobak Azamian, M.D., Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals. “Dr. Trevejo’s leadership in drug development and clinical trials will be instrumental in advancing TP-03 towards FDA approval as well as expanding our broader pipeline. Additionally, his deep infectious disease expertise will be particularly impactful in furthering our novel anti-parasitic platform across several indications, including our Lyme disease prevention, community malaria reduction, rosacea and meibomian gland disease treatment programs.”

Before joining Tarsus, Dr. Trevejo served as Chief Development Officer at Rocket Pharmaceuticals and as CEO of a gene therapy company, SmartPharm. Prior to SmartPharm, he was the Vice President, Clinical Development at Cyclerion Therapeutics (previously a division of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals). Dr. Trevejo joined Cyclerion from Visterra, where he was a member of the Executive Team and led the pre-clinical and clinical development of novel biologics for infectious and rare diseases. Prior to Visterra, he held clinical development roles at Genentech and Vertex Pharmaceuticals.

“I am honored to join Tarsus during this exciting time for the company,” said Dr. Trevejo. “Tarsus has a robust pipeline of therapies in development, and I look forward to advancing the clinical programs, contributing to the development of these innovative and highly anticipated therapies as well as helping to expand the pipeline.”

Dr. Trevejo completed his clinical training, including an infectious disease fellowship following an internal medicine residency at Brigham and Women’s Hospital/Beth-Israel Deaconess Hospital/Harvard Medical School. He earned his M.D. and Ph.D. degrees from the Tri-Institutional M.D.-Ph.D. program at Cornell-Rockefeller-Sloan Kettering in New York City.

About Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. applies proven science and new technology to revolutionize treatment for patients, starting with eye care. It is advancing its pipeline to address several diseases with high unmet need across a range of therapeutic categories, including eye care, dermatology, and infectious disease prevention. The company is studying two investigational medicines in clinical trials. Its lead product candidate, TP-03, is a novel therapeutic being studied in a second Phase 3 pivotal trial for the treatment of Demodex blepharitis. TP-03 is also being developed for the treatment of Meibomian Gland Disease. In addition, Tarsus is developing TP-05, an oral, non-vaccine therapeutic for the prevention of Lyme disease, which is currently being studied in a Phase 1b clinical trial.

Forward Looking Statements

Statements in this press release about future expectations, plans and prospects, as well as any other statements regarding matters that are not historical facts, may constitute “forward-looking statements.” These statements include statements regarding Tarsus’ plans for and the anticipated benefits of its product candidates, including TP-03, the benefits and value added by the new executive officer, the timing, objectives and results of the clinical trials and anticipated regulatory and development milestones, including the potential commercialization of the Company’s products, and the quotations of Tarsus’ management. The words, without limitation, “believe,” “contemplate,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “might,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “should,” “target,” “will,” or “would,” or the negative of these terms or other similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these or similar identifying words. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors and are detailed from time to time in the reports Tarsus files with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including Tarsus’ Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020 filed on March 31, 2021 and the most recent Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2021 filed with the SEC on November 10, 2021, which Tarsus incorporates by reference into this press release, copies of which are posted on its website and are available from Tarsus without charge. However, new risk factors and uncertainties may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible to predict all risk factors and uncertainties. Accordingly, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based on the current expectations of Tarsus’ management team and speak only as of the date hereof, and Tarsus specifically disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Media Contact:

SuJin Oh

twelvenote

(917) 841-5213

soh@twelvenote.com

Investor Contact:

David Nakasone

Head of Investor Relations

(949) 620-3223

DNakasone@tarsusrx.com