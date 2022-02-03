The Micron Foundation Commits Over $1 Million to Promote Greater Diversity in Engineering in Idaho

BOISE, Idaho, Feb. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Micron Technology, Inc. (Nasdaq: MU), and the Micron Foundation today announced more than $1 million in grants to the colleges of engineering at Boise State University and the University of Idaho (U of I). The grants will support targeted programs that expand equitable access to education, diversify enrollment and prepare all students — especially students from underrepresented groups and rural areas — for productive and fulfilling engineering careers.



This investment strengthens Micron’s long-standing relationship with universities in Idaho and is the latest milestone in the company’s ongoing diversity, equality and inclusion (DEI) commitment to increase representation of underrepresented groups. The investment reinforces the need for partnerships between academia and businesses that expand technology career pathways and create opportunities to support students from diverse communities.

“The growing data economy — fueled by AI and 5G across the cloud, intelligent edge and devices — promises many opportunities for our people to make advancements in memory and storage, and Micron believes that cultivating a diverse pipeline of talent is critical to jump-starting the next wave of innovation,” said Micron Technology Chief People Officer and Micron Foundation President April Arnzen. “As a leading technology company founded and headquartered in Idaho, we want to share our resources to empower students in our local communities to succeed as future engineers.”

The grants respond to statewide efforts in Idaho to attract more students to engineering careers and proactively address a projected sharp decline of high-school graduates attending higher education in 2025. Boise State and the U of I will use the funding within their engineering colleges to create and expand centers focused on increasing recruitment, retaining students in engineering and computer science majors and helping students complete their degrees. The foundation’s investment will also establish endowments to fund scholarships and programs that support the growth of student enrollment.

At Boise State, Micron’s grant provides seed money to establish and support the College of Engineering’s Student Success Center (SSC). The SSC aims to build a diverse community for all engineering and computer science students by fostering experiential learning, mentoring, internships and valuable life skills that enable students to develop people-to-people connections across the university and with their professional peers. Serving 2,600 students (including those in computer science and construction management), Boise State’s College of Engineering is the largest engineering college in Idaho.

“Idaho is home to a growing demographic richness and to students from many backgrounds. We are so pleased and grateful for the Micron Foundation's support, which will help us ensure that this diversity is fully represented in our graduates by increasing student success,” Dr. Marlene Tromp, president of Boise State, said. “This will allow us to better serve our students, our industry partners, and our state.”

The University of Idaho’s Micron Student Center, launched in 2018, prepares students to meet competitive industry expectations through professional and ethical skill-building and through inclusive leadership training. The new grant will provide scholarships, enrich existing mentorship, access and outreach programs, and endow the long-standing support center for sustainability and growth.

“We appreciate the Micron Foundation’s continued investment in our students’ access to quality education and fulfilling careers. We know our state and world need more engineers ready to tackle society’s greatest challenges, who are equipped with the professional and technical skills demanded by our industry partners,” said C. Scott Green, president of the University of Idaho. “Supporting students from underrepresented groups strengthens the experience of all students, bringing more representation into the engineering talent pool. Our more than 30-year partnership with Micron fuels our success and underscores the importance of our focus on student support.”



About Micron and Micron Foundation

We are an industry leader in innovative memory and storage solutions transforming how the world uses information to enrich life for all. With a relentless focus on our customers, technology leadership, and manufacturing and operational excellence, Micron delivers a rich portfolio of high-performance DRAM, NAND and NOR memory and storage products through our Micron® and Crucial® brands. Every day, the innovations that our people create fuel the data economy, enabling advances in artificial intelligence and 5G applications that unleash opportunities — from the data center to the intelligent edge and across the client and mobile user experience. To learn more about Micron Technology, Inc. (Nasdaq: MU), visit micron.com.

Since its founding in 1999, the Micron Foundation has contributed over $100 million through philanthropy and people to communities where our team members live and work. The Foundation and Micron's corporate giving are driven by the Micron Gives organization with grants, programs and volunteer efforts focused on promoting science and engineering education and addressing basic human needs.

To learn more, visit micron.com/foundation and follow the Foundation on Twitter @MicronGives.

